Arnold’s Hammond up for national coach of the year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold head boys soccer coach, Jona Hammond has been nominated for the NHSACA Coach of the Year award.

Hammond was named the Florida Atletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year for all classifications in the state, making him eligible for the national award.

He also won the United Soccer Coaches award for the Florida Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year and the regional coach of the year for small high schools.

Hammond is in his seventh season with the Marlins, having led the team to a 125-18-8 record over that time.

In the past three seasons, Arnold has only two losses to pale in comparison to their Class 4A state title and Class 5A state runner-up trophy.

Hammond give all credit for the awards to his players and said they’re ready to get back to DeLand this year.

For me, I told him straight up, like, this doesn’t happen without you guys,” Hammond said. “This is it says Coach award, but it’s a team award. And that’s because of all the hard work and the buy-in that we get from the players.

“We look at the season as a failure almost if we don’t win the state championship,” Hammond said. “I think we’ve kind of, you know, now that we’ve been two years like that’s the goal every year. And so, I think we’re going to continue to work hard. These boys have the talent to do it. Can we put it together? Soccer’s a funny game, sometimes, the best team doesn’t always win. So, we try and do everything we can to make sure we give our best ourselves the best chance to do that.”

Arnold (11-0-2), will host Mosley (11-4-2), on Wednesday for senior night.

