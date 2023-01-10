Terance Mathis part of College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Terance Mathis found a package on his front porch Monday morning. When he opened it, he saw the words ‘congratulations.’ Mathis, wondering what it was all about, found an envelope inside the box that explained it all – that he had been selected for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

“It’s been almost four hours since I got the news,” said Mathis. “I keep going, ‘is this real?'”

Mathis will be enshrined with a class of 22 players and coaches at a dinner in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 5. Mathis starred as receiver for New Mexico from 1985 to 1987. He went to Coffeyville Community College in 1988 to get his grades up. Mathis returned to New Mexico in 1989 where he became UNM’s first consensus All-American.

Mathis broke NCAA and school records that still stand. He finished his career as the first player in school history with 250 receptions, 4,000 receiving yards, and 6,000 all-purpose yards. “I didn’t go to the University of New Mexico thinking I was going to be in the College Football Hall of Fame,” said Mathis. “I didn’t go to the University of New Mexico thinking I was going to break numerous records. I just wanted to play football and hopefully, win championships. Championships didn’t happen, but the records and all the other accolades did.”

Mathis said God opened doors for him in his career. In fact, Mathis said he tore the doors off the hinges. Mathis was often told he was too small or told what he couldn’t do. He used it as motivation to mold his career.

He wishes his mother was still alive to see this part, the hall of fame part, of his journey. “I remember my last game at UNM stadium against Fresno State,” said Mathis. “I broke the record for most catches all-time in NCAA history and I sprinted to the south end zone where my mom was standing and I gave her the ball and we hugged and cried and I said we did it. And, I sat on the couch today, looked up to Heaven with tears in my eyes, and said mom we did it again.”

Mathis went on to have an NFL career that saw him suit up for three different teams from 1990 to 2002. Mathis made the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro during his career. Mathis said when he goes to the podium to deliver his hall-of-fame speech, there will be a lot to say. He plans to speak from his heart in recognizing as many people as he can who made his journey possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.