Wake County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit receiving donation in name of deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One motorcycle club is making sure late deputy Ned Byrd’s K-9 officer is not forgotten.
Sasha, who was with Byrd when he was fatally shot in late August near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads before he was able to make a radio call, was left alone in his patrol car while he lay lifeless. She was not injured .A timeline of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd’s murder investigation
Now, the NamKnights of America Motorcycle Club’s Tarheel Chapter, is donating a $500 check to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday to honor Byrd — to specifically use it for the K-9 unit, the sheriff’s office said.
The NamKnights of America Motorcycle Club is a military and law enforcement club whose purpose is to support the military and law enforcement in any way it can, a release said.
Sheriff Willie Rowe, Mark Thomas from NamKnights of America and members of the K-9 unit will be present at 3 p.m. in the lobby of the Public Safety Safety Center in Raleigh.
