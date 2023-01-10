A 58-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing a golf cart and tools from a residence in Dunnellon. On Sunday, January 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence located in the 19000 block of SW 96th Place in Dunnellon in reference to a burglary incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the victim who advised that an unknown suspect had entered his home and stolen a golf cart along with multiple tools, according to the MCSO report.

DUNNELLON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO