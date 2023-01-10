Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACFR extinguishes I-75 vehicle fire
A vehicle that had firearms, ammunition and propane tanks caught fire along I-75 along the roadway in Paynes Prairie on Wednesday. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, ACFR and Micanopy Fire Department responded at 1:36 p.m. to a vehicle fire at mile marker 378 south of the Williston exit.
alachuachronicle.com
Two displaced in residential building fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At approximately 6:50 p.m. tonight, firefighters from Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a residential building fire in the area of 3500 SW 20th Ave. Firefighters arrived on scene in just under three minutes and immediately began applying water to the fire and searching for victims. A total of 24 firefighters extinguished the fire within 12 minutes of arrival.
WCJB
Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after stealing golf cart, tools from Dunnellon residence
A 58-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing a golf cart and tools from a residence in Dunnellon. On Sunday, January 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence located in the 19000 block of SW 96th Place in Dunnellon in reference to a burglary incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the victim who advised that an unknown suspect had entered his home and stolen a golf cart along with multiple tools, according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man charged with battery after allegedly attacking co-worker in bathroom
A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a male co-worker inside a bathroom. On Monday, January 2, an MCSO deputy responded to a business located in the 2200 block of NW 42nd Street in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. The deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that one of his co-workers, identified as Kevin Latrell Coleman, Jr., had attacked him while at work, according to the MCSO report.
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announces staffing and assignment changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials have announced new changes in positions for a number of staff members. Several staff members received promotions while others have been reassigned to other divisions or positions. The list of all staffing changes can be found below:. Alachua County Sheriff's...
alachuachronicle.com
Live Oak man arrested for June 27 shooting that left resident of The Enclave paralyzed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rahzon Tee-Yon Fennell-Demeritte, 18, was arrested in Suwannee County and charged with armed home invasion robbery and attempted felony murder in connection with the June 27 shooting at The Enclave that left a man paralyzed. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at 9:16 p.m. on June 27...
villages-news.com
Resident of The Quarters Apartments arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood
A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood. Daniel Alexander Sabatino, 22, was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 where an officer was conducting registration checks, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Pine Tree On Evening Walk In Ocala
It was a beautiful night to be out walking when this pine tree was photographed in an Ocala neighborhood. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
mycbs4.com
Bald eagle rescued in Lake City released back into the wild
University of Florida Health says a bald eagle was released back into the wild today after receiving treatment at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland. The bald eagle had an encounter with another bird and was unable to fly...
WCJB
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston Police Department continues investigation into missing runaway teenager
The Williston Police Department continues its investigation into a missing or runaway teenager. According to a Jan. 6 post on the department’s Facebook page, 17-year-old Kennedy Rose Potter was last seen on Dec. 31, 2022, at her place of employment at roughly 8 p.m. at Domino’s Pizza in Williston. She is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. She currently has shoulder length red hair.
mycbs4.com
Residents react to county commissioners vote in reference to Dogwood Village
Alachua County, FL — After hours of public comment and discussion the Board of County Commissioners voted 3-2 to pull support from an affordable housing project by the nonprofit developer Ability Housing in east Gainesville. "Today we are very happy," lifelong resident of east Gainesville Wayne Fields says he...
fox13news.com
Newborn surrendered in Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box
A newborn was surrendered inside a Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in Ocala, and authorities say this is the first time a baby has been surrendered in Florida using one of these "Baby Boxes." The founder of the organization was herself abandoned as a baby, and says these boxes are a way to keep infants from ending up in trash cans or dumpsters.
WCJB
Veterinarian lives in horse stall for three days to raise funds for North Central Florida charity
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A veterinarian is living like a horse for three days in order to raise funds for a North Central Florida charity. Dr. Bryan Langlois will live in a horse stall for 72 hours in an effort to raise $20,000 for PA Race Horse re-homing, rehabilitation and rescue.
Police search for missing 12-year-old girl from central Florida
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old girl from Sumter County.
wmfe.org
West Ocala community center opens where a charcoal plant once spewed soot over African American homes
Ocala celebrated the opening of a community center Tuesday on the site where a Royal Oak charcoal plant used to belch soot over the homes of African American residents. And the city celebrated the extraordinary commitment of two women who drove that change. Hundreds gathered in front of the new...
fox35orlando.com
21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
PALM COAST, Fla. - A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. It's not clear how or...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Health Department to host free diabetes education classes in Ocala
Marion County residents, especially those in Ocala, will soon have an opportunity to learn more about diabetes during a free weekly series of classes at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion), in partnership with the Marion County Hospital District, will host...
