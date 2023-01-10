ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

ACFR extinguishes I-75 vehicle fire

A vehicle that had firearms, ammunition and propane tanks caught fire along I-75 along the roadway in Paynes Prairie on Wednesday. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, ACFR and Micanopy Fire Department responded at 1:36 p.m. to a vehicle fire at mile marker 378 south of the Williston exit.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Two displaced in residential building fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At approximately 6:50 p.m. tonight, firefighters from Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a residential building fire in the area of 3500 SW 20th Ave. Firefighters arrived on scene in just under three minutes and immediately began applying water to the fire and searching for victims. A total of 24 firefighters extinguished the fire within 12 minutes of arrival.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
OCALA, FL
Man arrested after stealing golf cart, tools from Dunnellon residence

A 58-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing a golf cart and tools from a residence in Dunnellon. On Sunday, January 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence located in the 19000 block of SW 96th Place in Dunnellon in reference to a burglary incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the victim who advised that an unknown suspect had entered his home and stolen a golf cart along with multiple tools, according to the MCSO report.
DUNNELLON, FL
Ocala man charged with battery after allegedly attacking co-worker in bathroom

A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a male co-worker inside a bathroom. On Monday, January 2, an MCSO deputy responded to a business located in the 2200 block of NW 42nd Street in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. The deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that one of his co-workers, identified as Kevin Latrell Coleman, Jr., had attacked him while at work, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
Resident of The Quarters Apartments arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood. Daniel Alexander Sabatino, 22, was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 where an officer was conducting registration checks, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WILDWOOD, FL
Pine Tree On Evening Walk In Ocala

It was a beautiful night to be out walking when this pine tree was photographed in an Ocala neighborhood. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Bald eagle rescued in Lake City released back into the wild

University of Florida Health says a bald eagle was released back into the wild today after receiving treatment at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland. The bald eagle had an encounter with another bird and was unable to fly...
LAKE CITY, FL
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Williston Police Department continues investigation into missing runaway teenager

The Williston Police Department continues its investigation into a missing or runaway teenager. According to a Jan. 6 post on the department’s Facebook page, 17-year-old Kennedy Rose Potter was last seen on Dec. 31, 2022, at her place of employment at roughly 8 p.m. at Domino’s Pizza in Williston. She is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. She currently has shoulder length red hair.
WILLISTON, FL
Newborn surrendered in Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box

A newborn was surrendered inside a Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in Ocala, and authorities say this is the first time a baby has been surrendered in Florida using one of these "Baby Boxes." The founder of the organization was herself abandoned as a baby, and says these boxes are a way to keep infants from ending up in trash cans or dumpsters.
OCALA, FL
Marion County Health Department to host free diabetes education classes in Ocala

Marion County residents, especially those in Ocala, will soon have an opportunity to learn more about diabetes during a free weekly series of classes at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion), in partnership with the Marion County Hospital District, will host...
OCALA, FL

