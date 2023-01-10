ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmont, CA

KTLA

Man found shot to death in South Los Angeles, suspects at large

Authorities are searching for the suspects involved after a man was found shot to death in South Los Angeles in October. The victim was identified as Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to reports of an injured person on the 2300 block of East El Segundo […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Boy, 13, Reported Missing in Lancaster Is Found

A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Curtis Davion Pearson had last been seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Marion Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
LANCASTER, CA
vvng.com

Hiker killed in fall at Baldy Bowl ID’d as 57-year-old woman from Covina

MT. BALDY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A hiker killed in a fall at Baldy Bowl was identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office as 57-year-old Crystal Gonzalez-Landas, a resident of Covina. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services...
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Seek Public Help Solving October Homicide in Compton

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in the Compton area in October. Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, of Compton, was shot about 11:25 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, and he died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Family asking for public's help in solving murder of young Compton man

LOS ANGELES - Detectives and family members are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of 25-year-old Cristian Flores-Padilla. Flores-Padilla was shot and killed in Compton on October 14, 2022. Just before 11:30 p.m. that night, he left a family gathering and walked north to El Segundo Boulevard,...
COMPTON, CA
Key News Network

Suspect Wounded in Deputy-Involved Shooting at Mall

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect was shot and rushed to a trauma center during a deputy-involved shooting at a Santa Clarita mall. The shooting occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, outside the Macy’s department store at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the city of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Police seeking public assistance locating suspect in fatal shooting in Compton

The Los Angele County Sheriff's Department is seeking public help in identifying a suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton back in October of 2022. According to a press release, the shooting occurred back on Oct. 14 at around 11:30 p.m., when the victim, Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, was leaving a family gathering. As he was walking in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, he was approached by two male suspects that were reportedly with a larger group of people. They believe he was shot by one of the two suspects, who then fled from the...
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

3 Men Dead After Encounters With Police, Prompting LAPD Investigations

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday said it has launched investigations into the deaths of three men after encounters with their officers. In two of the cases, the officers shot and killed the civilians. The LAPD said its officers fatally shot 45-year-old Takar Smith on Jan. 2 and 35-year-old...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man found dead in Hollywood film school parking garage

A man was found dead in the Los Angeles Film School’s parking garage in Hollywood. Police responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday, and the body of a man was found in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard next to a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks. The crossover had significant front-end damage and had deployed its airbags. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Photos of Men Allegedly Stealing $5K in Beauty Store Items Released

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released photos Thursday of a pair of grand theft suspects who allegedly stole nearly three dozen items valued at more than $5,000 at a Calabasas beauty supply store. The crime occurred about 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 29 at ULTA Beauty, 23741 Calabasas Road,...
CALABASAS, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Perris Valley Man Arraigned

A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley. Along...
PERRIS, CA
CBS LA

Stabbing outside Metro station in Downtown LA leaves one wounded

Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person wounded on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles Police Department investigators, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. near the Metro Red Line platform on 7th Street and Flower Street. One person was hospitalized and remains in critical condition. According to the victim's family, the victim, a 13-year-old, had just ridden the Red Line home from school with his 14-year-old cousin when they were approached by a man at a Chik-fil-A near the station.After a conversation, in which the victims were reportedly asked where they were from and what gang the two were part of,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot at North Hollywood Shopping Center

A man was shot multiple times at a shopping center in North Hollywood Wednesday and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said. The shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory Blvd., a couple blocks west of Coldwater Canyon, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

