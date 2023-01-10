Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Related
Man found shot to death in South Los Angeles, suspects at large
Authorities are searching for the suspects involved after a man was found shot to death in South Los Angeles in October. The victim was identified as Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to reports of an injured person on the 2300 block of East El Segundo […]
mynewsla.com
Boy, 13, Reported Missing in Lancaster Is Found
A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Curtis Davion Pearson had last been seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Marion Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
$25K Reward in Effect for Information Leading to Hit-and-Run Suspect
Authorities Thursday announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information that helps find a motorist involved in a hit-and-run in November in the Westlake area that left a man in a coma. Luis Varela was hit by a vehicle about 7 p.m. Nov. 11 as he was crossing Wilshire...
vvng.com
Hiker killed in fall at Baldy Bowl ID’d as 57-year-old woman from Covina
MT. BALDY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A hiker killed in a fall at Baldy Bowl was identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office as 57-year-old Crystal Gonzalez-Landas, a resident of Covina. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Public Help Solving October Homicide in Compton
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in the Compton area in October. Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, of Compton, was shot about 11:25 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, and he died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
foxla.com
Family asking for public's help in solving murder of young Compton man
LOS ANGELES - Detectives and family members are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of 25-year-old Cristian Flores-Padilla. Flores-Padilla was shot and killed in Compton on October 14, 2022. Just before 11:30 p.m. that night, he left a family gathering and walked north to El Segundo Boulevard,...
Suspect Wounded in Deputy-Involved Shooting at Mall
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect was shot and rushed to a trauma center during a deputy-involved shooting at a Santa Clarita mall. The shooting occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, outside the Macy’s department store at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the city of Santa Clarita.
Hit-and-run driver kills 13-year-old, leaves toddler on life support in South Los Angeles
A family headed to their grandmother’s house never made it to their destination after a hit-and-run driver slammed into their car in South Los Angeles Monday, killing a 13-year-old boy while leaving a toddler on life support. Loved ones are mourning the death of Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13. The crash also left his mother and two […]
Police seeking public assistance locating suspect in fatal shooting in Compton
The Los Angele County Sheriff's Department is seeking public help in identifying a suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton back in October of 2022. According to a press release, the shooting occurred back on Oct. 14 at around 11:30 p.m., when the victim, Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, was leaving a family gathering. As he was walking in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, he was approached by two male suspects that were reportedly with a larger group of people. They believe he was shot by one of the two suspects, who then fled from the...
NBC Los Angeles
3 Men Dead After Encounters With Police, Prompting LAPD Investigations
The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday said it has launched investigations into the deaths of three men after encounters with their officers. In two of the cases, the officers shot and killed the civilians. The LAPD said its officers fatally shot 45-year-old Takar Smith on Jan. 2 and 35-year-old...
Man found dead in Hollywood film school parking garage
A man was found dead in the Los Angeles Film School’s parking garage in Hollywood. Police responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday, and the body of a man was found in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard next to a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks. The crossover had significant front-end damage and had deployed its airbags. […]
mynewsla.com
Photos of Men Allegedly Stealing $5K in Beauty Store Items Released
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released photos Thursday of a pair of grand theft suspects who allegedly stole nearly three dozen items valued at more than $5,000 at a Calabasas beauty supply store. The crime occurred about 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 29 at ULTA Beauty, 23741 Calabasas Road,...
KTLA.com
Authorities asking for public’s help locating missing 29-year-old man last seen in Santa Clarita
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old man missing from the Santa Clarita area. Patrick James Yates was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at around 11 a.m., in the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, LASD said in a news bulletin.
Person in handcuffs slips away from scene of shooting, stabbing involving teen victim in DTLA
As a teen swung a skateboard at LAPD officers, a person of interest in a shooting and stabbing in downtown Los Angeles managed to slip away while still wearing handcuffs.
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Perris Valley Man Arraigned
A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley. Along...
Suspect charged in killing of man found near Scherer Park
Seth Gomes, 33, is facing one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition. The post Suspect charged in killing of man found near Scherer Park appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Two juveniles detained in connection with DTLA stabbing near Metro station
LOS ANGELES – Police detained two juveniles Wednesday evening in connection with a stabbing near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station that left a 13-year-old in critical condition. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his stab wounds. His condition was reported as critical, according to KCAL9.
Stabbing outside Metro station in Downtown LA leaves one wounded
Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person wounded on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles Police Department investigators, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. near the Metro Red Line platform on 7th Street and Flower Street. One person was hospitalized and remains in critical condition. According to the victim's family, the victim, a 13-year-old, had just ridden the Red Line home from school with his 14-year-old cousin when they were approached by a man at a Chik-fil-A near the station.After a conversation, in which the victims were reportedly asked where they were from and what gang the two were part of,...
Daytime Hookah Lounge Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized
Valley Glen, Los Angeles, CA: A daytime shooting at a hookah lounge left one victim wounded around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Valley Glen neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the shooting on 13000 block of Victory Boulevard where a gunshot victim was...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot at North Hollywood Shopping Center
A man was shot multiple times at a shopping center in North Hollywood Wednesday and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said. The shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory Blvd., a couple blocks west of Coldwater Canyon, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Comments / 0