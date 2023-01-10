The Los Angele County Sheriff's Department is seeking public help in identifying a suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton back in October of 2022. According to a press release, the shooting occurred back on Oct. 14 at around 11:30 p.m., when the victim, Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, was leaving a family gathering. As he was walking in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, he was approached by two male suspects that were reportedly with a larger group of people. They believe he was shot by one of the two suspects, who then fled from the...

COMPTON, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO