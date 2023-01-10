ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHSV

Lifelong county resident named Broadway’s assistant town manager

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A year ago, lifelong Rockingham County resident Cari Orebaugh joined the Town of Broadway staff as the director for marketing and development. Now, Orebaugh has been promoted to Assistant town manager, and town manager Kyle O’Brien says there were many reasons she was a good fit for the role.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

YMCA looks forward after antisemitic messaging graffiti vandalizes mural

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s YMCA leadership is focusing on moving forward after a mural was defaced with antisemitic symbols on Sunday night. Waynesboro Family YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said they have the time and video footage of the individual committing the crime and entering and exiting their space.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Big blind spots: Staunton area crash fatality rate up for commercial motor vehicles

More individuals were killed in the Staunton area last year in crashes involving commercial motor vehicles than in 2021. Preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reveal that crash fatalities in the area are on the rise, and Staunton is no exception with 33 deaths in 2022 compared to only 11 in 2021, an increase of 200 percent.
STAUNTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion

According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”
CHESTER GAP, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill

Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Fauquier Authorities begin a chase that runs into W.VA.

The motorcyclist were spotted traveling north on US 17 Spur well in excess of the posted speed. The Deputy activated his emergency equipment to perform a traffic stop while one of the motorcyclist disregarded that and accelerated to approximately 90 to 100 miles per hour. The motorcycle was tracked north...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
969wsig.com

Search on for Woodstock man

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a wanted fugitive. Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock is wanted for felony aggravated malicious wounding. According to a release, deputies responded to the area of Jewell Lane in Edinburg on January 2nd. While on scene, a search warrant was executed which led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab. An investigation continues.
WOODSTOCK, VA
royalexaminer.com

WCSO Alert: Missed Court Scam

Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of Missed Court Appearance Scams and Jury Duty Scams. These scams involve a telephone call by an individual claiming to be a Law Enforcement Officer with Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The caller explains how a warrant was issued for your arrest because you failed to attend a court appearance or jury duty. The caller then states you must pay them money to avoid an arrest.
WARREN COUNTY, VA

