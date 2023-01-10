Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
‘This will change almost certainly:’ Waynesboro School Board begins 2024 budget discussion
In its first meeting of 2023, Waynesboro School Board chose Erika Smith as board chair and Debra Freeman-Belle as vice board chair. The board also approved a bid from Nielsen Builders Inc. for renovations to Wenonah Elementary School and Wayne Hills Center. Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said that Gov....
WHSV
Historic Augusta County records being restored with preservation grant
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today in a press release that his Office received a $47,687 Circuit Court Records Preservation grant to restore eight important historic records. The grant funding will be used to restore historic deed books from 1761 to...
WHSV
Lifelong county resident named Broadway’s assistant town manager
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A year ago, lifelong Rockingham County resident Cari Orebaugh joined the Town of Broadway staff as the director for marketing and development. Now, Orebaugh has been promoted to Assistant town manager, and town manager Kyle O’Brien says there were many reasons she was a good fit for the role.
WHSV
Valley Program for Aging Services offering fall management and prevention class
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the CDC, around 3 million older adults are treated in emergency departments each year for injuries relating to a fall. One program will be offered starting the month to help prevent these incidents. ‘A Matter of Balance’ is an eight-week program through Valley Program...
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC looking to fill vacant positions to keep 911 operations going smoothly
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Emergency Numbers Association (NENA), 911 dispatch departments nationwide are seeing a 15%-20% turnover rate. This has left 911 dispatch offices across the country, including the Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC with staffing shortages. “Once you find a job you love, you never work another day...
WHSV
Harrisonburg mulling options for Cooperative Sober Living Residence occupancy
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At the Harrisonburg City Council meeting on Tuesday night a proposed ordinance regarding occupancy at Cooperative Sober Living Residences was withdrawn. These types of group homes are for people recovering from substance abuse to live together and work on their recovery. In some cases, these types...
theriver953.com
Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
WHSV
Azalea Springs housing plans raise concerns after being narrowly approved by City Council
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new development causing a lot of talk is coming to Charlottesville’s Fry’s Spring neighborhood. Charlottesville City Council narrowly approved a key waiver that was needed for construction to begin, but not everyone agrees with the decision. Nomi Dave lives next to what will...
WHSV
YMCA looks forward after antisemitic messaging graffiti vandalizes mural
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s YMCA leadership is focusing on moving forward after a mural was defaced with antisemitic symbols on Sunday night. Waynesboro Family YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said they have the time and video footage of the individual committing the crime and entering and exiting their space.
Augusta Free Press
After the flood waters: Augusta County bakery reopens to serve sweet stuff
New Year’s Eve was like any other business day for SweetNanaCakes when the bakery closed at noon after filling holiday wishes. “That’s what my dad used to call my daughter,” Shannon Tinsley said of the bakery’s name. Her daughter, Ceara, is almost 30 years old. But...
WHSV
Rockingham County updates Massanutten POA on effort to purchase water system
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - The executive committee of the Massanutten Property Owners Association (MPOA) held a special meeting on Monday alongside Rockingham County officials. The meeting was held to update property owners on the county’s effort to purchase the Massanutten water system. For years Massanutten residents have been asking...
WHSV
Important information ahead of special election to fill vacant 24th District Seat in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Jan. 10, Special Election in Augusta County is to fill a vacated seat bound by the pre-2022 Election District Lines, and voting is eligible based on pre-2022 polling locations. Because of the redistricting of both Magisterial Districts and House of Delegates Districts, some voters...
Pilot killed in Shenandoah Valley small-engine plane crash, investigation underway
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the person killed in the crash was the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the small, single-engine aircraft.
Augusta Free Press
Big blind spots: Staunton area crash fatality rate up for commercial motor vehicles
More individuals were killed in the Staunton area last year in crashes involving commercial motor vehicles than in 2021. Preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reveal that crash fatalities in the area are on the rise, and Staunton is no exception with 33 deaths in 2022 compared to only 11 in 2021, an increase of 200 percent.
royalexaminer.com
Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion
According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”
Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill
Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Supervisors consider preserving 60 acre property
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Tuesday night and one item on the agenda is the potential preservation of 61 acres of land outside of Strasburg. The farmer who owns the property on Pouts Hill Road is seeking to donate the...
theriver953.com
Fauquier Authorities begin a chase that runs into W.VA.
The motorcyclist were spotted traveling north on US 17 Spur well in excess of the posted speed. The Deputy activated his emergency equipment to perform a traffic stop while one of the motorcyclist disregarded that and accelerated to approximately 90 to 100 miles per hour. The motorcycle was tracked north...
969wsig.com
Search on for Woodstock man
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a wanted fugitive. Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock is wanted for felony aggravated malicious wounding. According to a release, deputies responded to the area of Jewell Lane in Edinburg on January 2nd. While on scene, a search warrant was executed which led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab. An investigation continues.
royalexaminer.com
WCSO Alert: Missed Court Scam
Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of Missed Court Appearance Scams and Jury Duty Scams. These scams involve a telephone call by an individual claiming to be a Law Enforcement Officer with Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The caller explains how a warrant was issued for your arrest because you failed to attend a court appearance or jury duty. The caller then states you must pay them money to avoid an arrest.
