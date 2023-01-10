Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...

GREENE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO