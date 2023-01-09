Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news
Tua Tagovailoa has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since he suffered his latest head injury in Week 16, and he will not be cleared in time to rejoin the Miami Dolphins for their upcoming playoff game. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s wild-card... The post Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase has warning for Ravens ahead of playoff rematch
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will meet for a second consecutive week, following their Week 18 meeting with a clash in the AFC wild-card round. The first meeting apparently left a bad taste in one Bengals star’s mouth, and he is looking forward to the repeat. Wide receiver...
NFL exec suggests Dolphins can't offer Tua Tagovailoa an extension this offseason
It appears some within the NFL would think twice about offering Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a significant contract extension this offseason. "You can't tie the money to a player you're not sure can stay healthy," an unnamed AFC executive told ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill and Marcel Louis-Jacques for a piece published Wednesday. "If he didn't have the medical history, maybe you think harder about doing something. The concussion dynamic is harder to figure out since I'm not sure his medical on that."
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Wild Card vs. Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going back to the basics against the Los Angeles Chargers. On Wednesday, the team announced it’ll wear teal jerseys with white pants for a home playoff game on Wild Card Weekend. The Jaguars wore the teal-over-white combo during a Week 1 loss on the road...
Bills Will Be Without Star Safety This Weekend
For the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2, the Bills have opened up the practice window for Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. However, he reportedly won't be back for this weekend's Wild Card Round game against Miami. Per MMQB's Albert Breer: "Sean McDermott said neither [Hyde nor WR ...
Bills vs. Dolphins: Miami 'Controls Narrative' Says Coach Mike McDaniel
When the Buffalo Bills sealed their 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, they also secured the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and helped the Miami Dolphins clinch the final playoff spot. Now, the two AFC East foes are set to face off for the third time...
Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization.... The post Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL
Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
Key Bills Player Reportedly Missed Thursday's Practice
A key Buffalo Bills offensive weapon missed practice on Thursday. Isaiah McKenzie, who's one of Josh Allen's favorite targets, appeared on Wednesday's injury report with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice and it worsened on Thursday as he didn't participate. Despite the ...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson thinks he'll be ready for wild-card game
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seems to be hopeful that he'll be able to play on Wild Card Weekend in an effort to help his team defeat the reigning AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson has been out for the past five games with a knee injury that has been...
Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers Finishing 7-2 Is Reason For Optimism For Fans But Team Is Furious They Missed Playoffs
The Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs this season. They lost a Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger and signed Mitch Trubisky to replace him on the first day of free agency. That plan lasted all the way to the NFL draft when he became a bridge quarterback to Pitt Panthers rookie Kenny Pickett. Trubisky had little control over who the Steelers drafted but he did have four games to prove himself and he managed to go 1-3.
Bills Make A Big Playoff Promotion
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for a home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, who they will play for the third time this year. Tua Tagovailoa won’t be suiting up for Miami, and it looks like Skylar Thompson will be suiting up in Buffalo for the Dolphins. The...
Mike Tirico explains Lions' viral 'Sunday Night Football' player introductions
NBC's Mike Tirico has offered information on the Detroit Lions' player introductions that went viral during the Week 18 "Sunday Night Football" game at the Green Bay Packers. "So most teams do those in August, and guys come in, it’s early in the year, and guys play it — mostly — straight up," Tirico explained during an appearance on Detroit sports radio station 97.1 The Ticket, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "But because the Lions were not ticketed for a Sunday night or Thursday night game, the Lions were the rare team where you shot the lineup intros the week of the game. That rarely happens for us. So the guys all had to do them after practice on Thursday, I think it was. So when you watch the season full of introductions, you get very creative. And when you are a team in a good mood, you get very creative."
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Bengals-Ravens Game
The Baltimore Ravens are in for a tough matchup against the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals. Not only has Joe Burrow been an MVP candidate throughout the whole season, but they may not have Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley behind center. That severely hampers their chances against a team that’s fresh off...
