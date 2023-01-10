ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023

Light winds will return by the end of the week and expect a cool night tonight. Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. First Alert Surf: North...
Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved superhero who inspired a generation of fans in Hawaii is set to make his final appearance in the islands this weekend. Kikaida Forever! will be the final tribute for the Japanese character Kikaida as JN Productions/Generation Kikaida. Joanna Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions/Generation Kikaida, said...
Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trades will turn southeasterly by late Thursday giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands through Saturday. Other than a couple isolated showers over windward Big Island this evening, no rain is expected during this time. A brief...
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
Growing concerns about severe erosion in Hauula

Homeowners say their makeshift fences are meant to protect vegetation to stop beach erosion. In push to diversify, the FBI in Honolulu seeks to recruit more women to its ranks. Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. Campaign Spending Commission fines shadowy...
FIRST ALERT: High surf warning issued for largest NW swell of the season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui and west shores of Hawaii Island.
Surfline

XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii

Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
New video captures incredible close encounter with humpback whale off Kona

Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano’s campaign. Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as dangerous surf rolls in. Updated: 5 minutes...
Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933

HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
‘Firework zones’ eyed following noisy, dangerous start to 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state wants to work with the counties and first responders to establish “fireworks zones” in the wake of this year’s New Year’s celebrations, which resulted in a long list of injuries and one death. Gov. Josh Green said Monday that 10 to...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Elvis’ Final Vacation Was To Hawaii | It Started Here

As you probably know, Elvis’ private jet was sold at auction yesterday. What you may not know is that this is the plane Elvis flew on his very last vacation before he died. And that was to Hawaii. The King of Rock and Roll would have been 88 years...
Waikiki residents raise concern over rise in violent crime

Criticism of the organization led to an overhaul ahead of this year's awards show. Parts of California soaked as severe weather hit the West Coast. Severe damage and life-threatening conditions are being reported in some California towns. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. After careful...
