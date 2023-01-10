Read full article on original website
Urgent Powerball warning to check numbers as winning ticket set to expire within weeks
THE winner of a $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket has just a few weeks left to claim their grand prize. The winning ticket was purchased in Saint Amant, Louisiana on July 30 and the deadline to claim is January 26. The lucky winner is instructed to come forward as soon as...
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $340M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/9/2023)
The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s lottery drawing has increased to an estimated $340 million, with a cash option of $178.2 million. The winning numbers were: 18, 43, 48, 60 and 69. The Powerball drawn was 14 with a Power Play of 3x. While no one across the country won...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $265 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 7-9-12-31-62,...
Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $325 million with a cash option of $165.2 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won on Nov. 19 when a lottery player in Kansas won $92.9 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion for Tuesday's drawing with...
Mega Millions: Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $785 million jackpot
Time to check your tickets!
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $201 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $201 million.
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $246 Million After No Tickets Match in Latest Drawing
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to grow to $246 million. There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the California Lottery...
Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?
For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
Mega Millions lottery jackpot now at $1.1 billion
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will be $1.1 billion, the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.There were five tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, two in New York and one each in Florida, Maryland and New Jersey, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. They are each worth $1 million.The numbers drawn Friday were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and the Mega number was 13. The jackpot was $940 million.The drawing was the 24th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. No winner, jackpot grows to $404M
The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after finding no winners after 22 straight draws. Grab your tickets. Perhaps today is your lucky day? The numbers have been chosen for...
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot $360M; Mega Millions grows to 1.35B
CHICAGO (CBS) –- Want to try to become the next Powerball millionaire? Well, tonight's the night. The jackpot is currently at $360 million. If you win, you can receive a cash prize of a little over $188 million.And if you're feeling lucky on Friday the 13th, you can try to become a billionaire.The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $1.35 billion after no one won Tuesday night's drawing. It's now the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history with a cash prize of $707 million.The next drawing is this Friday the 13th at 11 p.m.And even though nobody won the grand prize a California liquor store sold a nearly $4 million dollar winning ticket.The winner hit at least five of the lucky numbers needed to win.Stores do get a cut of the profits so for its ticket this store could get close to $20,000.
Why are Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots so enormous these days? Here's a look
Last November, the Powerball jackpot eclipsed $2 billion, before it was finally won by a California man. It was the largest lottery jackpot of all time. Now, in January 2023, the Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on the $1 billion mark. But why?
Mega Millions Players Have Fingers Crossed for $1.1 Billion Jackpot
Lottery players across California and much of the nation were eagerly hoping luck will be on their side for Tuesday night’s $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing — the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Tuesday will be the 25th drawing since the last time a ticket with all...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow
Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
Fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot drawing Friday
Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $685 million or $347.8 million in cash. If someone hits the jackpot, it will be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.
As Mega Millions jackpot creeps toward $1B, Pennsylvanians spend big trying to win
Pennsylvania Lottery officials estimate more than 2,800 tickets are being sold a minute in the state as of Friday afternoon.
Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 Draw
On January 10 it was reported that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot will increase to an incredible $1.1 billion (with cash option of $568.7 million) at the forthcoming draw on Friday January 13. This astonishing payout comes following a run of draws during which nobody successfully picked all six winning numbers. It makes the prize fund the third highest in Mega Millions history and means that a lucky ticketholder could stand to scoop the fifth-largest win in U.S. history!
Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history
The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night, the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
