ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Asian tourism-focused businesses ready for China rebound as border reopens

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuV4I_0k9BfmaD00
  • Summary
  • Companies

SEOUL/TOKYO/BANGKOK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - South Korean and Japanese shop owners, Thai tour bus operators and K-pop groups are among those celebrating China's border reopening as businesses around Asia rekindle ties with the region's largest economy.

China was the world's largest outbound tourism market before the pandemic, and the absence of its once $255 billion of annual spending since borders were shut three years ago has led to financial trouble for many tourism-dependent businesses and employees.

"I'm not afraid of getting COVID-19," said Choi Dae-sung, 49, who has sold clothes and other products in Seoul's busy Myeongdong shopping district for about 30 years but rode a motor bike delivering food to make ends meet during the pandemic.

"We had such a hard time, and I would rather have more Chinese people come than the government restricting their entry so I can do business."

Hikeshi Spirit, a clothing store in Tokyo's Asakusa district that was hugely popular with Chinese tourists before the pandemic, is also hoping this key customer segment will join other nationalities in returning soon, sales manager Masaki Nagayama said.

"About 90% of our staff can speak English, so with the timing for Chinese customers, we would like to think about hiring staff who can speak Chinese," he said.

In Thailand, the deputy prime minister personally welcomed Chinese tourists at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday, a day after China's border reopening, and the country now hopes Chinese visitors can double this year to 10 million people, nearing the pre-pandemic level of 11 million in 2019.

"Tour bus operators who have had their vehicles idly parked for over three years are now gearing up for (bus) inspections," said Thai Tour Bus Association President Wasuchet Sophonsatien.

Kitsanan Bulalom, 53, a Bangkok tour bus driver for 14 years, said he and colleagues were eager to get back to work and earn more cash, adding that he worked six days a week before the pandemic but that was cut to only about one day a week when tourism slumped.

Underscoring the improving travel demand outlook, data from travel website operator Trip.com Group Ltd (9961.HK) showed an 83% jump in outbound searches from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 versus the previous two week period. Thailand, Japan, the United States, South Korea, Australia, Macao, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan were the most-searched destinations.

South Korean K-pop groups are also expected to be among the beneficiaries of China's reopening, with Kyobo Securities analyst Park Seong-guk pointing to an expected bump in ticket and merchandise sales in a note to clients.

A video uploaded to Chinese social media site Weibo on Sunday showed K-pop boy band Tempest posing on the red carpet of a local music festival after arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport.

Yue Hua Entertainment Korea, which manages Tempest, did not respond to a request for comment.

Park at Kyobo predicted the four major K-pop agencies – Hybe Co Ltd (352820.KS), SM Entertainment Co Ltd (041510.KQ), JYP Entertainment Corp (035900.KQ) and YG Entertainment Inc (122870.KQ) – will see tour attendance grow by 35.6% this year compared to 2019 when sales were depressed due to tension over the THAAD U.S. missile defence system stationed in South Korea.

Share prices in China-exposed companies as varied as Airports of Thailand PCL (AOT.BK) and South Korean cosmetic makers LG H&H Ltd (051900.KS) and AmorePacific Corp (090430.KS) have performed strongly in anticipation of a rebound in business since the border reopening was announced on Dec. 26.

But some businesses are striking a more cautious note, as many countries implement travel restrictions that require Chinese visitors to take pre-departure COVID-19 tests and cap flight numbers to and from the mainland.

International flights to and from China remain at only 11% of 2019 capacity, Cirium data showed, leading to high air fares ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday beginning Jan. 21.

"We welcome the measure of reopening the border but try not to estimate a quick jump in business once the border reopens," Annie Yau Tse, chairwoman of the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, which represents more than 9,000 retail outlets, said last week.

"The pandemic outbreak on the mainland is still vigorous and needs time to recover, while domestic consumption remains weak on the mainland."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America

The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there.  Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering.  Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
The Independent

China warns US to not ‘salami slice’ its ‘red line’ after sanctioning two Americans

China’s foreign minister told US state secretary Antony Blinken to stop the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, according a press statement.The reported call comes amid rising tensions between the two superpowers after Washington’s actions on Tibet. “The US should not challenge China’s red line in a ‘salami slicing’ manner,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Mr Blinken, according to an official statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.It added that Mr Blinken was told that the US must stop suppressing China’s development. The statement comes after China sanctioned two US citizens in retaliation of its actions over Tibet,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
The Atlantic

China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started

In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
brytfmonline.com

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
The Independent

Covid news – live: China threatens retaliation over travel rules as ‘70% of Shanghai infected’

Beijing has threatened to impose counter-measures on countries such as the UK following the introduction of new Covid restrictions on passengers arriving from China.“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”People arriving from China into Britain need to present a negative Covid test before entry. Earlier today, however, a Cabinet minister announced that...
americanmilitarynews.com

US ramps up ties with Philippines as key to China deterrence plans

Washington is increasingly viewing Manila as a key player in deterring Beijing, with an eye on possible contingencies in Taiwan and the East and South China Seas. Following the shaking of the international order engendered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States is boosting its military cooperation with the Philippines.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

China clashes with its neighbors after reopening to the world as Covid surges

HONG KONG — On the first day of unimpeded travel between mainland China and Hong Kong, Olivia Gai was one of the first in line. Crossing the border from the Chinese territory of Hong Kong to the mainland had been a hassle since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, requiring weeks of quarantine. But this time, it was smooth and swift, said Gai, 27, who works in wealth management.
The Hill

With China, America faces a preparedness crisis

The continuing erosion of America’s manufacturing capacity and its deepening dependence on China pose unacceptable risks to our nation’s health, prosperity, capacity for self-defense, and ability to support friends and allies. Although these dangers are more widely acknowledged today than they were only a few years ago, the steps taken to address them thus far…
Reuters

Reuters

679K+
Followers
372K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy