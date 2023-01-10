Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Rare Green Comet To Pass By Earth Starting This Week; Wyomingites Have Best Views In Country
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is Wyomingites should be able to see the once-in-50,000-year passing of a rare green comet with the naked eye. The bad news is that it’s happening in January and February. But since lowly humans don’t have control...
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Have A Cow: State Vet Urges Lawmakers To Clarify Cattle Disease Policy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Clarifying Wyoming’s brucellosis control policy should make things easier for ranchers while also easing the worries of neighboring states over the disease, the Wyoming state veterinarian told state legislators Tuesday. Changing language from “area of concern” to “temporary surveillance area”...
You Won’t Make It In Wyoming If…
A gentleman moved to Wyoming about 5 years ago. He makes his home in Buffalo and hosts and YouTube page called The Wyoming Project. During his time in this state, he's seen people move here only to leave a year or so later because they just couldn't take it. Take...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, January 12, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Karen Zahn-Anderson in Smoot, Wyoming. Karen writes: “The sunrise was so vibrant this morning it bounced off the snow in our fields. This image captures the Salt River Range. This is one of the last pristine places!”
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Hamlet Won’t Be Renamed by U.S. Department of Interior
A Wyoming community is one of seven places listed by the U.S. Department of Interior in the ongoing effort to remove derogatory names from national landmarks. The Department of the Interior today announced the Board on Geographic Names (B.G.N.) has voted on the remaining replacement names featuring the word sq___. In September, the Department announced the final vote for nearly 650 features but completed an additional review for seven locations that are considered unincorporated populated places.
Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana
So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
Sheridan Media
Executive Director of Wyoming Energy Authority Resigns
The Wyoming Energy Authority announced Monday that Dr. Glen Murrell intends to resign as Executive Director effective March 1, 2023. The WEA was created in 2020 by the Wyoming State Legislature by merging the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority and the Wyoming Pipeline Authority; Dr. Murrell was the agency’s inaugural director.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Ban Foreign Ownership of Ag Lands in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the end of 2021, foreign investors owned 426,618 acres of agricultural land in Wyoming, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service (ERS). Foreign ownership and investment in U.S. agricultural land nearly doubled from 2010 through 2020. While the Wyoming acreage is a small amount of the more than 40 million acres of private ag lands held by foreign interests in the United States, members of the Wyoming Legislature want the trend to end.
cowboystatedaily.com
Dennis Sun On Agriculture: Signs That
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As we happily ring in the New Year, many of us wonder what it will bring us, and more importantly, what we will bring to it. Today, the sun came out for the first time this year, and the snowpack in most of the mountains has increased. We are well on our way to better days.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
publicnewsservice.org
Wyoming Bucks National Trend of Women Stopping Out of Higher Education
Wyoming has managed to buck a national trend which has seen female students opting out of college at more than twice the rate of males since 2020. Ben Moritz, deputy director of the Wyoming Community College Commission, said the percentage of women attending community college has been consistently on the rise, even during the pandemic. He believes one reason more women were able to continue their education is because the state took swift action to provide child care grants to student parents.
cowboystatedaily.com
Now That State Collects Mineral Taxes Monthly, Lawmakers Work To Streamline Payout Process
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been a year since mineral production and exploration companies began paying their state mineral production taxes monthly. As with any transition, there have been some hiccups, and Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, is sponsoring a bill to address one of...
Sheridan Media
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Gov. Matt Mead Named ‘Citizen Of The West’ At National Western Stock Show
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead was named “Citizen of the West” at the National Western Stock Show in Denver on Tuesday, joining a list of notable Wyomingites who have been given the honor. “I was just so honored to...
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Super Tag raffle for Once in a Lifetime Hunt deadline Jan. 31
Wyoming Super Tag hunts have a reputation for being epic and many hunters dream of the chance to draw one of 10 premier licenses in the Cowboy State. For those seeking a once-in-a-lifetime hunt, there are only a few days left to enter the Super Tag raffle. The deadline to buy tickets is midnight Jan. 31.
cowboystatedaily.com
Human Body Composting Now Legal In Six States, But Not An Option Yet In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust … to compost. That’s not a phrase likely to catch on in Wyoming, at least anytime soon, say Cowboy State funeral industry representatives. Enter The Hereafter As Plant Food. Human composting involves letting...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Slams Biden, Urges Legislators To Be Fiscally Conservative With $2 Billion Surplus
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In his annual State of the State address to the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday morning, Gov. Mark Gordon said that with $2 billion in unexpected revenue at their disposal, lawmakers need to continue to be fiscally conservative, prioritizing needs over wants.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Supervisor wins Technician of the Year award
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has announced the hard work of Cheryl Schwartzkopf, district supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest, was recently honored with the Outstanding Technician award. The Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts (WACD) gave Schwartzkopf the Outstanding Technician award. According to a release, the WACD...
county17.com
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or health care
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free health care coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting January 10 and will vote on whether to expand health care through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50-64, and their families who need it.
Comments / 0