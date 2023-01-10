Proposed breakfast restaurant for former Fannie’s bakery near Montrose & Milwaukee avenues in Jefferson Park gets thumbs up from residents

Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
Chatham’s Josephine’s Southern Cooking Shifts To Weekend-Only Hours As Owners Scout New Location
CHATHAM — A South Side staple that has charmed the likes of Aretha Franklin might have to say goodbye after decades in Chatham if business doesn’t pick up, but owners are searching for a second location to spread their wings — and recipes. Josephine’s Southern Cooking, 436...
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Glenview board approves Willows Crossing Shopping Center
After four years, seven site plans, a couple of lawsuits and numerous municipal hearings, on Jan. 5 the Glenview Village Board approved rezoning and a site plan for the Willows Crossing Shopping Center. The bulk of the 8.37-acre site at the southwest intersection of Willow and Pfingsten roads would be...
evanstonroundtable.com
City purchases property on Howard Street for affordable housing
Revitalization is under way in Evanston’s southern business district. The City Council voted Monday, Jan. 9, to purchase the Clothes Pin Laundromat, located at 729-739 Howard St., for $950,000 on Monday night. The city plans to combine the 9,000-square-foot property with the nearby 5,000-square-foot, city-owned property at 727 Howard...
Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge finalizing deal with new owners to reopen
A historic movie theater in Park Ridge will reopen now that it has found new ownership.
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
rejournals.com
$20.5 million sale of grocery-anchored retail center in suburban Chicago closes
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20.5 million sale of Wind Point Shopping Center, a 274,282-square-foot, grocery-anchored, open-air retail asset located within the Chicago MSA in Batavia, Illinois. JLL represented the seller, KIMCO, and PMAT acquired the asset, marking it’s second on the Randall Road corridor...
cwbchicago.com
Armed crews are carjacking victims, targeting people at bank ATMs from Wicker Park to the Lower West Side, Chicago police reports say
Chicago police are trying to track down an armed robbery and carjacking crew that has been working the city between Wicker Park and the Lower West Side over the past week. The team is hijacking drivers and robbing people at ATMs, often striking several times within an hour. The group...
yieldpro.com
Interra Realty brokers $13 million sale of 84-unit property in suburban Chicago
Interra Realty, a Chicago-based commercial real estate investment services firm, announced it brokered the sale of an 84-unit multifamily portfolio in Oak Lawn, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. The properties, branded as reVerb Oak Lawn, sold for $13.15 million, equating to $156,548 per unit. Interra Senior Managing Partner Joe Smazal,...
Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only
CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
rejournals.com
Peak Properties LLC takes over property management and leasing services for Everett Hyde Park apartments and retail space
Peak Properties, LLC adds 124 apartments and 6,000 square feet of retail space in East Hyde Park to its management and leasing portfolio. The Everett Hyde Park portfolio includes a mix of renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom units plus six retail spaces. The apartments feature vintage charm, contemporary kitchens with granite and stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and upgraded baths. Peak plans to update the bike storage, security, the laundry area, and pet-washing station.
fox32chicago.com
Multiple commercial break-ins reported on Chicago's South Side: police warn
CHICAGO - Chicago police warn businesses on the South Side near Gresham about a slew of recent break-ins over the past month. There have been at least six robberies along both 87th Street and 95th Street since Dec. 25. In each incident the offenders gain access to the businesses by...
fox32chicago.com
Rock Bottom Brewery, staple of River North, abruptly closes after more than two decades in business
CHICAGO - After more than two decades in business, a River North staple has closed its doors. Rock Bottom Brewery, located at the southwest corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, served its final batch of beer Sunday night. "It’s always sad to see a restaurant close, especially one that...
Cafecito Does Cuban Sandwiches Right
On this edition of #OnTapEats, I traveled back to the lovely Lincoln Park neighborhood for some Cuban eats.
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council rethinking support due to mayor’s ‘coldness’
Ald. Derrick Curtis said he’s having second thoughts about his support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot — and his role as her “No. 1 cheerleader” — due to the mayor’s “coldness,” including her failure to reach out to him after he accidentally shot himself.
WIFR
Chemical plant catches fire in Chicago suburb; employees, residents evacuate
LASALLE, Ill. (CBS CHICAGO) - Firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm fire at a chemical plant in southwest suburban LaSalle. The fire is burning at Carus LLC in LaSalle, about 100 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. Company officials said the fire started around 9 a.m., and the plant has been...
Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat
CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
City cuts down what appeared to be noose on Gage Park tree after homeowner refuses
CHICAGO (CBS) -- What appeared to be a noose was found hanging from a tree in the Southwest Side's Gage Park neighborhood, and the city cut it down Monday after the homeowner refused.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, the rope had been there for a few months.For all those few months, neighbors told us they have felt uneasy walking near the stretch of Artesian Avenue where the tree where the noose was found is located. It was Monday afternoon when city crews cut finally down the noose – which represents a symbol of hate.The rope tied like a...
fox32chicago.com
4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
