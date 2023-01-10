ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Pittsfield public health nurse recommends masking in indoor settings, boosters with COVID rates in the red and other respiratory illnesses abounding

Around the country, public school districts are returning to mask advisories and mandates as COVID-19 rates spike following the holidays. Accompanied by other respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV, some schools in Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Massachusetts are reinstating indoor masking to stem the tide of infection. With communities as close to the Berkshires as Springfield once again issuing masking recommendations, WAMC spoke with Pittsfield public health nurse Pat Tremblay:
Welcome to the two sides of democracy

According to the local media, approximately 20 citizens peacefully participated in a protest on January 6, in Pittsfield. No one was arrested. Peaceful protests are still allowed in some areas of our country. At almost the same time that the protests in Pittsfield were taking place, a single woman, who...
Attention MA Shoppers: These are the Worst Times to Shop at Walmart

One recent convenience in Berkshire County that I have taken advantage of is the delivery-to-your-car service that retailers have been offering since the beginning of the pandemic. I do most of my shopping in central Berkshire County and being able to submit my order online and then show up at the market for delivery to my car is a big time saver.
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
Pittsfield city councilors concerned about winter storm cleanup operations

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield city councilors expressed concerns at the council's meeting Tuesday night about the city's response to a winter storm just before Christmas. Ward 2 councilor Charles Kronick presented his own report of weather data from the December 23 storm, showing what he felt were flaws in the city's cleanup. Kronick said crews failed to pre-treat the roads and didn't use the city's emergency notification system, CodeRED, to alert drivers.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
BITS & BYTES: I/O Fest at WCMA; EforAll showcase and gala; “Mason & Dixon” book group; David Gates and Jill McCorkle lecture; Clark airs live production of “Fedora;” BCC alumni appreciation day

I/O New Music Ensemble to perform at Williams College. Williamstown— The I/O New Music Ensemble, directed by Matthew Gold, Artist in Residence in Percussion and Contemporary Music Performance at Williams College, will perform at WCMA as part of I/O Festival 2023 on Friday, January 13. Visitors will be treated to I/O popups and interventions throughout the galleries from 12 to 4 p.m.
What “Never Again” means to the Berkshire County activists who recognized Jan. 6 with a rally in Pittsfield

The Park Square demonstration was put on by members of the Four Freedoms coalition, an alliance of Berkshire County community groups that came together after Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election. 24 months after Trump supporters violently occupied the Capitol in a futile effort to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory, organizer and Pittsfield attorney Sherwood Guernsey told WAMC the rally’s theme was “Never Again.”
