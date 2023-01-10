Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Pittsfield public health nurse recommends masking in indoor settings, boosters with COVID rates in the red and other respiratory illnesses abounding
Around the country, public school districts are returning to mask advisories and mandates as COVID-19 rates spike following the holidays. Accompanied by other respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV, some schools in Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Massachusetts are reinstating indoor masking to stem the tide of infection. With communities as close to the Berkshires as Springfield once again issuing masking recommendations, WAMC spoke with Pittsfield public health nurse Pat Tremblay:
Increased financial assistance for western Massachusetts families with special needs
Families in Western Massachusetts who are facing increasing costs and hardships due to inflation can now get extra help from WillPower Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families and individuals.
theberkshireedge.com
EPA agents conduct surprise inspection at Florence business
The Federal Environmental Protection Agency conducted an inspection at Bi-Qem in Florence on Tuesday.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
Free food fridge opens 11th fridge in Capital Region
Honest Weight Food Co-op, a local organic grocery store, has created their 11th free food fridge in the Capital Region. Starting January 10, anyone can stop by the free food fridge and take what they need.
spectrumnews1.com
Pittsfield city councilors concerned about winter storm cleanup operations
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield city councilors expressed concerns at the council's meeting Tuesday night about the city's response to a winter storm just before Christmas. Ward 2 councilor Charles Kronick presented his own report of weather data from the December 23 storm, showing what he felt were flaws in the city's cleanup. Kronick said crews failed to pre-treat the roads and didn't use the city's emergency notification system, CodeRED, to alert drivers.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: I/O Fest at WCMA; EforAll showcase and gala; “Mason & Dixon” book group; David Gates and Jill McCorkle lecture; Clark airs live production of “Fedora;” BCC alumni appreciation day
I/O New Music Ensemble to perform at Williams College. Williamstown— The I/O New Music Ensemble, directed by Matthew Gold, Artist in Residence in Percussion and Contemporary Music Performance at Williams College, will perform at WCMA as part of I/O Festival 2023 on Friday, January 13. Visitors will be treated to I/O popups and interventions throughout the galleries from 12 to 4 p.m.
theberkshireedge.com
‘A Perfect Echo’ to open later this month at Carrie Chen Gallery
Great Barrington — The works of New York-based artists Stephen Niccolls and Nancy Hagin will be on display at the Carrie Chen Gallery starting with a private reception on Saturday, January 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. The exhibit will be on display at the gallery until March 25.
wamc.org
What “Never Again” means to the Berkshire County activists who recognized Jan. 6 with a rally in Pittsfield
The Park Square demonstration was put on by members of the Four Freedoms coalition, an alliance of Berkshire County community groups that came together after Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election. 24 months after Trump supporters violently occupied the Capitol in a futile effort to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory, organizer and Pittsfield attorney Sherwood Guernsey told WAMC the rally’s theme was “Never Again.”
