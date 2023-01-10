ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossford, OH

One hospitalized after series of crashes on I-75

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt following a series of crashes on I-75 in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to an area hospital for what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries. OSHP says there a semi rolled over on I-75 South...
FINDLAY, OH
TPD: Police chase leads to accident on Central and Glenwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase led to a car accident on Central and Glenwood on Tuesday night. According to TPD, officers were in pursuit of a black Kia prior to the crash. The pursuit continued on to Jackman and ended at the intersection of Jackman and Marne Ave.
TOLEDO, OH
Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are working to identify the body of a female victim who was hit and killed on I-75 in Monroe Tuesday night. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police said an SUV traveling north on I-75 hit a pedestrian just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near mile marker 8. Police found the female victim dead when they arrived on the scene and have not been able to identify her despite ongoing efforts.
MONROE, MI
One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County

DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities.The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Car Chase Ends with Fatality in Dundee

Dundee, MI – A car chase that started in Toledo ended with a fatality in Dundee on Friday. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said that the crash occurred at the intersection of West Monroe Street and Tecumseh Street at about 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation reveals that the subject failed...
DUNDEE, MI
Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
MARION, OH
Two people shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2000 block of Marlow Road just before 3:30. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from single gunshot wounds. A police report did not name either victim, but said their ages are 45 and 22.
TOLEDO, OH
Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
TOLEDO, OH
Deadly Crash On 24

A Bryan man dies after his semi goes off the road and into a ditch, early Saturday…on U.S. 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township. Officials say…Kenneth Risner was westbound on 24…when he big rig left the roadway. Risner was taken to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Safety belt usage is unknown. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
BRYAN, OH
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
TOLEDO, OH

