13abc.com
One hospitalized after series of crashes on I-75
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt following a series of crashes on I-75 in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to an area hospital for what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries. OSHP says there a semi rolled over on I-75 South...
13abc.com
TPD: Police chase leads to accident on Central and Glenwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase led to a car accident on Central and Glenwood on Tuesday night. According to TPD, officers were in pursuit of a black Kia prior to the crash. The pursuit continued on to Jackman and ended at the intersection of Jackman and Marne Ave.
Detroit News
MSP probes fatal crash between car, pedestrian on I-75 in Monroe Co.
A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV on Interstate 75 Wednesday in Monroe County, Michigan State Police said. The investigation into the crash, which happened at about 9:48 p.m. Wednesday on I-75 near Mile Marker 8, is ongoing, according to authorities. Troopers from the Monroe Post...
13abc.com
Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are working to identify the body of a female victim who was hit and killed on I-75 in Monroe Tuesday night. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police said an SUV traveling north on I-75 hit a pedestrian just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near mile marker 8. Police found the female victim dead when they arrived on the scene and have not been able to identify her despite ongoing efforts.
Video shows man hiding in tree Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Editor's note: On Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol posted video of the Aviation Unit locating the suspect. This story has been updated to reflect the new information. Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township...
One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County
DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities.The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio...
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
Person hospitalized in critical condition after central Toledo stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been stabbed and hospitalized in critical condition Monday night, Toledo police said. The stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Palmwood Avenue in central Toledo. TPD said there is a person of interest, but no one is in custody. If you have information,...
Police chase crosses from Toledo into Monroe County, ends in fatal crash
After leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase from Ohio into Monroe County, a driver lost control of his vehicle – crashing into a utility pole and killing his female passenger.
TPD: Woman reported missing from west Toledo located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have located a woman who was reported missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides.
wlen.com
Car Chase Ends with Fatality in Dundee
Dundee, MI – A car chase that started in Toledo ended with a fatality in Dundee on Friday. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said that the crash occurred at the intersection of West Monroe Street and Tecumseh Street at about 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation reveals that the subject failed...
Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
Findlay Township police asking for public’s help finding two people with active arrest warrants
FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Findlay Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two people with active arrest warrants. Officers say they are trying to locate 20-year-old Cameron Cosentino and 22-year-old Rainelle Wolfe. Police say Cosentino and Wolfe are wanted in relation to numerous...
Two people shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2000 block of Marlow Road just before 3:30. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from single gunshot wounds. A police report did not name either victim, but said their ages are 45 and 22.
Police investigating smash-and-grab at weed operation on Detroit's east side
A smash-and-grab on Detroit’s east side exposed an apparent marijuana growing operation after the suspects a giant hole was left in the side of the building.
Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
wbnowqct.com
Deadly Crash On 24
A Bryan man dies after his semi goes off the road and into a ditch, early Saturday…on U.S. 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township. Officials say…Kenneth Risner was westbound on 24…when he big rig left the roadway. Risner was taken to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Safety belt usage is unknown. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
13abc.com
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
WTOL-TV
Upper Sandusky man indicted on murder charges for Dollar Tree cashier
WYANDOT COUNTY, Ohio — An Upper Sandusky man charged with murdering a Dollar Tree cashier in the store with a machete on Jan. 1 has been indicted on six charges by a Wyandot County grand jury Wednesday. At an arraignment hearing Wednesday afternoon, Bethel Bekele, 27, pleaded not guilty...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Business shut down after hair spray explosion severely injures 14-year-old girl on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Tanajah Johnson, 14, was seriously hurt while getting her hair done at a Detroit hair salon. Local 4 has learned that the hair stylist was running a salon out of a clothing store on the city’s west side. The hairstylist placed a can of hair spray...
