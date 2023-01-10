ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Belt signs deal with Blue Jays: reports

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

TORONTO ( KRON ) — Long-time San Francisco Giant Brandon Belt appears to have found a new home. According to multiple reports on Monday, Belt agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Belt, 34, spent the first 12 years of his career in San Francisco. He slugged 175 home runs in that time and helped the Giants win World Series titles in 2012 and 2014.

He made his lone MLB All-Star Game in 2016 when he hit for a .275 average and tallied 66 extra-base hits. His best power output came in 2021 when he launched 29 home runs despite being limited to 97 games.

Perhaps Belt’s most notable moment as a Giant came in Game 2 of the 2014 National League Division Series when the Giants and Washington Nationals were deadlocked in a long extra-inning game. After neither team scored for eight-straight innings, Belt hammered a solo home run in the top half of the 18th inning, giving the Giants their game-winning run. The Giants went on to beat the Nationals in the NLDS and would eventually win their third title in five years.

The loss of Belt is another chapter in what has been a difficult offseason for the Giants. Their pursuit of American League MVP Aaron Judge fell short and their $350 million deal with shortstop Carlos Correa fell apart after his physical examination. San Francisco did sign veterans including Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Ross Stripling and Michael Conforto.

Belt’s deal with the Giants is for one year and $9.3 million, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. He joins a Blue Jays team that lost in the American League Wild Card round of the playoffs last season.

