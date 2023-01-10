Read full article on original website
Two-day-old baby left unharmed in Selah collision; roads closed
The road closure impacts three intersections: Shaw Road and Wenas Road, Gibson and Wenas and Sheep Company Road. There is no estimated reopening for the roads at this time. Avoid the area.
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
Rock slides closes SR 821 closed at Yakima River Canyon near Selah
SELAH, Wash.— Washington Department of Transportation closes SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides in the area. At this time, the road is only open to local traffic. All other drivers are asked to us I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg. WSDOT says there’s not estimated time...
Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR
A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified
WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner’s Office, WSP Missing and...
Yakima Police needs help, searching for theft suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. — On December 26, the woman pictured was seen stealing debit cards at a Safeway in Yakima. If you know the suspect or have any information about their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Jeff Ely with the Yakima Police Department. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
WSDOT: I-90 EB re-opens after closure due to multi-vehicle collision near Thorp
9am Update: WSDOT officials report the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Thorp at milepost 101 are back open after an earlier multi-vehicle collision. Previous story: THORP, Wash.– I-90 EB near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg remains closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Traffic is being detoured onto the Old Thorp Highway. Washington Department of Transportation officials report two Class C tow...
Shots fired near Taco Bell
Yakima Police arrested a suspect after shots were fired outside a Taco Bell in Yakima. A gun and spent shell casings were found in the suspect's car.
WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents
THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
Police investigating after body found in snowbank in Wenatchee on Dec. 30
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee's Police Department continues its investigation into death of an elderly man who was found dead in a snowbank in Wenatchee during the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022. Police say the body of a 96-year-old man was found near the corner of Okanogan Avenue and Spokane...
Police: Yakima man shoots up Taco Bell for being closed
YAKIMA -- A Yakima man is under arrest for drive-by shooting and threatening employees after police say he became enraged that a local Taco Bell was closed and wouldn't serve him. The Taco Bell employees say they were closing the restaurant at 2124 S 1st Street when a man in...
Avian flu and cholera kills 100s more birds near Tri-Cities. How you can help stop the spread
Avian cholera also has been a problem in E. Washington and Oregon.
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
Tri-Cities rescues desperately look for fosters and adoptees
REGIONAL — Local shelters, like the Pit Bull Pen in Benton City, are desperately looking for adoptions and fosters. According to Trish Trickit, executive director for the Pit Bull Pen, calls are coming in daily for pickups, when the shelters can’t take in most because they’re just too full. It’s likely there are too many dogs to fit in all...
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located
FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
‘There is peace in this moment’: Yakima pastor says Lucian is safe in heaven now
YAKIMA, Wash. — Walking into Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening, Lucian Munguia was in people’s hearts, on their minds and in everything around them. Pictures of him playing and laughing with his family covered posters near the pulpit, next to stuffed animals of the little boy’s beloved sea creatures. Music from the fishy lullabies Lucian’s parents...
Photos released after Union Gap JCPenney's looted in organized retail theft
UNION GAP, Wash. -- Union Gap Police are asking for the public's help in solving an organized retail theft. Police say a group of at least four people committed the organized theft from the Union Gap JCPenney's. In a social media post Union Gap PD posted surveillance images of several...
Community responds to West Valley yearbook at board meeting
YAKIMA, Wash. – West Valley High school students and parents spoke before the West Valley School District on Tuesday night in response to senior picture day last week. On January 4, WVHS seniors were led to the common area of the school for senior photos where they were provided either a shoulder drape or tuxedo to wear.
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
