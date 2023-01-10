Mid-Week Events in Princeton: From Star-Gazing to Political Prognosticating

Princeton, NJ – As amazing as those images are from the James Webb Space Telescope, the story of how it has captured those images and then transmitted them back to earth may be equally amazing. The telescope’s million-mile journey to its vantage point in deep space took about seven months. At that distance the device had to unfold an 18-panel hexagonal mirror and unfurl a sunshade the size of a tennis court. Amazingly, it all worked.

Once the images are captured, of course, they have to get back to earth and be translated into photographic color images. We can be sure these images are not uploaded to the cloud. And we doubt they are downloaded. How it does happen, the Amateur Astronomy Association of Princeton suggests in an announcement of its virtual meeting on Tuesday, January 10, just might involve “a delicate balance between art and science.”

Alyssa Pagan, a science visuals developer at the Space Telescope Science Institute, will present via Zoom at the meeting. Pagan, who earned a bachelor’s degree in art and design from Towson University and a degree in astronomy from the University of Maryland, has leveraged her talents in art and science, according to the Astronomy Association, to “produce color images of astronomical objects that are both scientifically informed and aesthetically compelling.”

Closer to earth, and closer to home for hyperlocal TAPinto Princeton, the telescope is named for the father-in-law of Barbara Webb, longtime events planner and development director at the Historical Society of Princeton and later at Morven Museum & Garden. She and her husband, Jim, an artist, live in Hopewell.

Tuesday, January 10

7 to 8 p.m.: Princeton Public Library, Community Room, 66 Witherspoon Street. NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki talks with Ingrid Reed about what can be learned from the 2022 elections and what might happen in 2023. In person and virtual. To join the waiting list for in-person attendance, click here. To read Pam Hersh’s column on Kornacki and his Princeton mentor, click here.

7:30 p.m.: Alyssa Pagan, science visuals developer at the Space Telescope Science Institute, on the processing of images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Amateur Astronomy Association of Princeton. Free. Princetonastronomy.org. The event is on Zoom.

Wednesday, January 11

5 p.m.: Sound Journey, music for meditation and introspection, Princeton University Chapel, Office of Religious Life, chapel.princeton.edu. Ruth Cunningham, founding member of the vocal ensemble Anonymous 4 and a sound healing practitioner.

7 p.m.: “Sweet Tooth, Bitter Truth,” health and fitness advocate Randie Rubin on how eating sugar impacts health, and shares some alternatives to satisfy cravings for sweets. Princeton Public Library Community Room, Princetonlibrary.org.

Rubin is a certified dietetic technician, personal trainer, aerobics instructor, and classical Pilates instructor.

Thursday, January 12

10 a.m. to noon: Princeton Farmers Market, Dinky train station parking lot, Alexander Street. www.Princetonfarmersmarket.com.

6 p.m.: Princeton Women's Basketball vs. Hartford, Jadwin Gymnasium.

7 p.m.: PSO Soundtracks: “Knoxville and the Lost Generation,” Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon Street. Princetonlibrary.org. Historical musicologist Austin Stewart discusses author James Agee and composer Samuel Barber’s prose/poetry/musical work “Knoxville: Summer of 1915.”

Stewart, director of planned and major gifts at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, consider the piece as a “site of cultural memory.” The program will preview the Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s performances on Saturday and Sunday, January 14 and 15, at Richardson Auditorium. The program will feature South African soprano Pretty Yende performing arias from Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville,” Verdi’s “La Traviata,” and Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915.”

