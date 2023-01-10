ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Mid-Week Events in Princeton: From Star-Gazing to Political Prognosticating

By Richard Rein
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 2 days ago

Princeton, NJ – As amazing as those images are from the James Webb Space Telescope, the story of how it has captured those images and then transmitted them back to earth may be equally amazing. The telescope’s million-mile journey to its vantage point in deep space took about seven months. At that distance the device had to unfold an 18-panel hexagonal mirror and unfurl a sunshade the size of a tennis court. Amazingly, it all worked.

Once the images are captured, of course, they have to get back to earth and be translated into photographic color images. We can be sure these images are not uploaded to the cloud. And we doubt they are downloaded. How it does happen, the Amateur Astronomy Association of Princeton suggests in an announcement of its virtual meeting on Tuesday, January 10, just might involve “a delicate balance between art and science.”

Alyssa Pagan, a science visuals developer at the Space Telescope Science Institute, will present via Zoom at the meeting. Pagan, who earned a bachelor’s degree in art and design from Towson University and a degree in astronomy from the University of Maryland, has leveraged her talents in art and science, according to the Astronomy Association, to “produce color images of astronomical objects that are both scientifically informed and aesthetically compelling.”

For more information click here.

Closer to earth, and closer to home for hyperlocal TAPinto Princeton, the telescope is named for the father-in-law of Barbara Webb, longtime events planner and development director at the Historical Society of Princeton and later at Morven Museum & Garden. She and her husband, Jim, an artist, live in Hopewell.

Tuesday, January 10

7 to 8 p.m.: Princeton Public Library, Community Room, 66 Witherspoon Street. NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki talks with Ingrid Reed about what can be learned from the 2022 elections and what might happen in 2023. In person and virtual. To join the waiting list for in-person attendance, click here. To read Pam Hersh’s column on Kornacki and his Princeton mentor, click here.

7:30 p.m.: Alyssa Pagan, science visuals developer at the Space Telescope Science Institute, on the processing of images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Amateur Astronomy Association of Princeton. Free. Princetonastronomy.org. The event is on Zoom.

Wednesday, January 11

5 p.m.: Sound Journey, music for meditation and introspection, Princeton University Chapel, Office of Religious Life, chapel.princeton.edu. Ruth Cunningham, founding member of the vocal ensemble Anonymous 4 and a sound healing practitioner.

7 p.m.: “Sweet Tooth, Bitter Truth,” health and fitness advocate Randie Rubin on how eating sugar impacts health, and shares some alternatives to satisfy cravings for sweets. Princeton Public Library Community Room, Princetonlibrary.org.

Rubin is a certified dietetic technician, personal trainer, aerobics instructor, and classical Pilates instructor.

Thursday, January 12

10 a.m. to noon: Princeton Farmers Market, Dinky train station parking lot, Alexander Street. www.Princetonfarmersmarket.com.

6 p.m.: Princeton Women's Basketball vs. Hartford, Jadwin Gymnasium.

7 p.m.: PSO Soundtracks: “Knoxville and the Lost Generation,” Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon Street. Princetonlibrary.org. Historical musicologist Austin Stewart discusses author James Agee and composer Samuel Barber’s prose/poetry/musical work “Knoxville: Summer of 1915.”

Stewart, director of planned and major gifts at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, consider the piece as a “site of cultural memory.” The program will preview the Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s performances on Saturday and Sunday, January 14 and 15, at Richardson Auditorium. The program will feature South African soprano Pretty Yende performing arias from Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville,” Verdi’s “La Traviata,” and Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915.”

To receive once-a-day updates on stories of community interest, click here to subscribe to TAPinto Princeton’s free e-mail newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dldvl_0k9Bd9Vf00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Paramus Student Athletes Continue To Succeed This College Season

PARAMUS, NJ - Let’s take a glance at local college student athletes who are continually making names for themselves this winter sports season. This is the second installation. Thomas Haemmerle (Paramus/Bergen Catholic High School) and Ali Kolenovic (Paramus Catholic High School) are both members of the Steven’s Institute of Technology’s (Hoboken, New Jersey) men’s swimming program this season. Kolenovic, a graduate student who competes in back stroke and freestyle events won the 200 back stroke for Steven’s at the TCNJ Invitational in Ewing, NJ last month. Haemmerle, is a sophomore competitor in freestyle and butterfly events for SIT. On January 21, the Ducks are...
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Downtown Bloomfield Storefront Transformed into Pop-up Gallery for Student Art

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- As a result of a collaboration between Bloomfield College and the Bloomfield Center Alliance, a vacant downtown storefront now displays some eclectic winter-themed art.  The windows and doors at 625 Bloomfield Avenue are now home to an artistic display of eclectic reindeers and stars created by staff and students from Bloomfield College.  The new outdoor “gallery” is the first effort of BCA’s Vacant Window Initiative in which empty downtown storefronts become a temporary home for artwork that can be seen and appreciated by people passing by as they dine and shop in Bloomfield Center.  The BCA reached out to a few...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Happenings: Things to Do in and Around Morristown This Weekend; Jan 13 - Jan 16

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - It's the beginning of the weekend. For some, it's a long weekend, ending with the observance of Martin Luther King Jr Day. On Monday January 16, we celebrate the legacy of Marking Luther King, Jr.  One of his more famous quotes is "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, "What are you doing for others".  So this weekend, have fun, be kind and help others. Friday January 13 Free Gelato at Morristown's Guerriiero Gelato; 64 South Street in Morristown; first 100 guests; Opens at 3pm Owl Moon NIght Walk; Great Swamp; 4:30pm, 5pm, 5:30pm and 6pm ($10pp) Morristown Ice Hockey...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Uncomfortable Change Series

UNION, NJ - An interactive skit/play centered around mental health, coping, managing uncomfortable conversations, and providing appropriate tips on how to navigate common life experiences and changes is set for Feb. 8 at the Union Senior Center. During the play, the narrator will ask the audience questions that will help to facilitate how the actors respond in each scene.  The event is in collaboration with the New Jersey Mental Health Players, the Township of Union, South Mountain Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, the Union Public Library, and the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. The Uncomfortable Change event will be held on Feb. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Union Senior Center, 652 Rahway Avenue. Light refreshments will be served. For more information contact Krissantonia Kerr, MPH, Local Health Outreach Coordinator at 973-309-6971.
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Murals at Berry Lane Park Tell Story of Flight to Freedom

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Efforts to recall an important piece of history got a boost with the installation of a mural at Berry Lane Park, highlighting the role Harriet Tubman played in the Underground Road leading up to the eventual emancipation of slaves. “It’s really important to have that history there,” Council President Joyce Watterman told TAPinto Jersey City about the work that stretches across the face of six concrete silos at the north end of the park. The work was unveiled in October celebrating Tubman’s 200th birthday. Tubman, an escaped slave, has become synonymous with the Underground Railroad – a system of safe places...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Honor Society Induction at Rahway High School Tonight

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway High School (RHS) is holding its annual Honor Society Induction Ceremony tonight, beginning at 6 p.m., in the RHS Center for the Performing Arts (high school auditorium), located at 1012 Madison Ave. The doors open at 5:45 p.m. Over 100 high school students will be inducted into nine separate honor societies. There will be musical performances by the high school's brass quintet, string ensemble, and select choir, the Madrigals. There will also be a piano solo by sophomore Rolando Simpson. Members of the RHS Marine Corps Junior ROTC, under the direction of Gunnery Sergeant John Sardine, will also be in attendance. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Judge Yolanda Ciccone Courthouse Entryway Dedicated in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, NJ – Visitors to the Somerset County Courthouse will now enter the building through the newly dedicated Judge Yolanda Ciccone Courthouse Lobby in the new year. Ciccone was honored for her long service to Somerset County, where she served as the Assignment Judge for 14 years and was the first woman to hold that office. In 2020, Ciccone followed her 29-year career as a Superior Court Judge by becoming the first woman to serve as Middlesex County Prosecutor. “Judge Ciccone has been a dynamic leader for justice in New Jersey and Somerset County for decades and was instrumental in keeping the courts moving...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Calling Crafters & Artists: Apply for the Bordentown Street Fair Today

BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — Are you a crafter or artist looking to participate in the renowned Bordentown Street Fair in May? The Burlington-Mercer Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the Street Fair, is encouraging interested vendors to get more information about the event's policies and apply for a space at www.bordentownstreetfair.com. The Bordentown Street Fair will be held on one day only this year — a change from the traditional two-day event. The 2023 Bordentown Street Fair will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 10AM to 4PM, with a rain date of Sunday, May 21.  Please note that due to an increase of scammers trying to get...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Summit Arboretum Receives More Than $200,000 in Grants

SUMMIT, NJ - Reeves-Reed Arboretum was awarded more $200,000 in grants during the 2022 year, including $175,000 from the Mary Reinhart Stackhouse Foundation for general operating costs. In addition to the Stackhouse Foundation award, the nonprofit public garden received: $15,000 from the E.J. Grassmann Trust for masonry repairs; $13,700 from the Union Foundation for air conditioning for the Stackhouse Education Center; $10,000 from the Hyde and Watson Foundation for costs relating to facility renovations; and $2,500 from the Union County History Grant Program via the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs for the development of Discovery Boxes, an educational tool highlighting Lenape Living. These boxes will contain Lenape artifacts, learning games, tales to read aloud, books, and photographs. “The grants awarded to Reeves-Reed Arboretum make it possible for us to continue our mission of engaging, educating and enriching our visitors so they become better stewards of nature and the environment,” said Jackie Kondel, Executive Director of Reeves-Reed Arboretum. For more information about Reeves-Reed Arboretum, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org or call 908-273-878, ext. 1010.
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Region 1 Choir Accepts 5 West Orange High School Students

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Five West Orange High School Honors Chamber Choir students were accepted into the Region I Choir following auditions during the Jan. 7 weekend.  James Tibang, Ezra Simon, Paige Palent, Elena Hause and Chris Pierre were selected from a large field of talented students across Northern New Jersey. West Orange High School Honors Chamber Choir Director and West Orange High School Teacher of the Year, works with the students.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Free Food Distribution in Parsippany on Friday

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The free food distribution will take place in Morristown on Thursday January 12  from 1pm - 2pm at Bishop Nazery Way (59 Spring Street in Morristown).  An additional food distribution will take place on Friday January 13 in Dover, 211 N. Sussex Street 1:30pm - 2:30pm  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Alfalfa Application to be Heard by Hoboken Planning Board

HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Planning Board will hear an application by Alfalfa restaurant to expand to an additional location at 150 Newark Street, the location previously occupied by Sobsey's Grocery until it closed in 2016 and later Ma's Gourmet until it closed last year. Co-Founder of Alfalfa, Dan Sobsey is the son of Michael Sobsey, the founder of Sobsey's Grocery. Alfalfa is known for its variety of salad options, breakfast burritos, gluten-free doughnuts, coffee and drinks. Alfalfa currently serves customers at their first Hoboken location formerly occupied by Schnackenberg's Luncheonette in uptown Hoboken at 11th and Washington Streets, as well as in Jersey City and locations in California.  The application appears on the agenda for the meeting, which will be held virtually on January 17 at 6 p.m See more information here.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Schedule Announced for 14th Annual Scotch Plains-Fanwood Martin Luther King Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 16

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ - The 14th annual Scotch Plains-Fanwood Martin Luther King Day of Service will be held on Monday, January 16. The opening program will begin at the JCC on 1391 Martine Avenue in Scotch Plains at 10 a.m. on Monday followed by virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For over a decade the Scotch Plains/Fanwood community has joined together to remember, learn and give time on MLK Day. Created by volunteers for volunteers, this day has become a celebration of the interwoven and compassionate community here in Scotch Plains/Fanwood. There are more than 30 different opportunities...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Fencing: Watchung Hills Fencing Warriors Spear Somerville on Senior Day

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills celebrated its fencing seniors on Tuesday and both the boys and girls temps defeated Somerville. The Warriors girls fencing team celebrated senior day by beating Somerville by a score of 19 to 8.  Scoring points at saber for the Warrios were:  CJ Quinn had 2 wins, Elizabeth Vreeeland had 3 wins, Catherine Lavander had 2 wins, Olivia Standridge had 2 wins.  Winnin matches at foil were:  Durga Shylesh with 1 win, Brenda Graca with a win and Selita Ikejibeh had a win.  Scoring a win at epee were:  Alice Liu with 2 wins, Cynthia Ming with 2 wins, Alisha Li with 2 wins and Isabella Sluyter had a win. The Warriors boys fencing team celebrated senior day by beating Smerville by a score of 16 to 13.  Scoring a win at saber were:  Noah Paradise had 2 wins and Will Marguiles had 3 wins.  At foil the Warriors had wins by:  Alex Huang, Armen Lerner had 2 wins and Frank Kelly had a win.  At epee:  Arya Reddy had 3 wins, David Liu had 2 wins, Colin Belfield had a win and Simon Atileh had a win.  
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Something New and Exciting Is Coming Soon to Madison

MADISON, NJ -  During the Madison Council Meeting on Monday, January 9, Council President John Hoover announced that the Madison Chamber of Commerce is in the process of creating something new and different. A "Madopoly Game" will soon be available in Madison, according to Hoover. The game will feature local Madison businesses in a Monopoly Game format. There will be 500 games for sale. More details will be available soon.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones  
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wonder Phasing Out ‘Chef on the Road’ Concept in Favor of Delivery

WESTFIELD, NJ — An order-by-app food service whose trucks have been ubiquitous throughout the town since its start in Westfield during the pandemic is doing away with the food service vans. Wonder CEO Marc Lore announced Tuesday that the company will be reducing the number of mobile restaurants and replacing them with physical locations that allow for delivery pickup and limited dine-in options. In a LinkedIn article, Lore said the locations will use the same technology deployed with the food service vans. “As opposed to a ghost kitchen, our Wonder locations are all vertically-integrated, meaning we control every aspect of the process...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

MLK Day of Service: How To Donate, Help in Burlington County

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a day to celebrate the birth of the civil rights giant. It is also the only federal holiday designated as a "national day of service" to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities, engage in public service and promote peaceful social change. There are several ways Burlington County residents can volunteer and serve to honor Martin Luther King, Jr's legacy on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which takes place on Monday, January 16.  The Volunteer Center of Burlington County will be hosting a MLK Unity Celebration, taking place on Saturday, January 14 from 11AM to 12PM at...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ's New Suicide Hotline is Focus of Sayreville Meeting on January 17

SAYREVILLE – The public is invited to a “listening session” on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that focuses on new legislation regarding the 9-8-8 suicide prevention line launched earlier this year in New Jersey. The 1 p.m. event at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1001 Fire Academy Dr., will allow participants to provide up to three minutes of testimony. The state Department of Human Services is gathering feedback about the ongoing rollout of 9-8-8, which includes the dispatch of mobile crisis response teams, 24/7. These new teams are responding to 9-8-8 suicide and crisis situations across New Jersey. If you would like to attend and testify, please...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

More Trash Talk at Princeton Council: New Carts Are Coming; Old Carts May Become Trash

Princeton, NJ – Homeowners have plenty of incentives to behave in certain ways. The price of natural gas could influence whether you wear an extra layer or two around the house in the winter. The price of electricity could make you think twice about where you set your thermostat in the summer. Knowing that water usage not only costs money but also influences a component of your property tax bill might alert you to the sound of a constantly running toilet. Starting in a few weeks there will be another incentive operating in the subconscious realm of some Princeton residents. Faced...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

589
Followers
926
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy