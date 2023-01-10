ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle, NJ

Roselle Council Reorg Meeting – Members Sworn In, New Council President Elected

By Jenn Oliveira
 2 days ago

ROSELLE, NJ – The Borough of Roselle held their 2023 reorganization meeting and the mayor and council are ready to take on 2023.

Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson and Councilwoman Cindy Thomas were sworn in after being elected to another term. “Meeting the needs of our community is what we collectively strive for day in and day out. I wish them both nothing but success in the future and as they continue to grow and serve the Roselle community,” Mayor Donald Shaw said. “Thank you to the overwhelming number of residents that saw fit to elect them.”

Councilman Brandon Bernier has been elected as the new Council President and was sworn in by Mayor Shaw. “Grateful to my colleague for electing me Council President and looking forward to working closely with Mayor Shaw” Bernier said.

Mayor Shaw is optimistic for the future of Roselle and is confident the council will stay focused on what’s important in order to keep making progress. “We proved once again, time and time again, that we are no doubt stronger together,’ he said.

Council President Bernier announced the 2023 standing committees:

Governance

Councilman Brandon Bernier, Chair

Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson

Councilwoman Cindy Thomas

Finance

Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson, Chair

Councilman Brandon Bernier

Councilwoman Cindy Thomas

Public Safety

Councilman John Fortuna, Chair

Councilman Richard Villeda

Councilman Brandon Bernier

Public Works

Councilman John Fortuna, Chair

Councilman Richard Villeda

Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson

Recreation

Councilwoman Cindy Thomas, Chair

Councilman Richard Villeda

Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson

Redevelopment
Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson, Chair

Councilwoman Cindy Thomas

Councilman Brandon Bernier

Liaisons Assignments

Zoning Board

Councilman Brandon Bernier

Board of Education

Councilman Richard Villeda

Board of Health

Councilwoman Cindy Thomas

Library Board

Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson

Roselle Chamber of Commerce

Councilman John Fortuna

Everett Hatcher Municipal Alliance

Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson

