Roselle Council Reorg Meeting – Members Sworn In, New Council President Elected
ROSELLE, NJ – The Borough of Roselle held their 2023 reorganization meeting and the mayor and council are ready to take on 2023.
Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson and Councilwoman Cindy Thomas were sworn in after being elected to another term. “Meeting the needs of our community is what we collectively strive for day in and day out. I wish them both nothing but success in the future and as they continue to grow and serve the Roselle community,” Mayor Donald Shaw said. “Thank you to the overwhelming number of residents that saw fit to elect them.”
Councilman Brandon Bernier has been elected as the new Council President and was sworn in by Mayor Shaw. “Grateful to my colleague for electing me Council President and looking forward to working closely with Mayor Shaw” Bernier said.
Mayor Shaw is optimistic for the future of Roselle and is confident the council will stay focused on what’s important in order to keep making progress. “We proved once again, time and time again, that we are no doubt stronger together,’ he said.
Council President Bernier announced the 2023 standing committees:
Governance
Councilman Brandon Bernier, Chair
Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson
Councilwoman Cindy Thomas
Finance
Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson, Chair
Councilman Brandon Bernier
Councilwoman Cindy Thomas
Public Safety
Councilman John Fortuna, Chair
Councilman Richard Villeda
Councilman Brandon Bernier
Public Works
Councilman John Fortuna, Chair
Councilman Richard Villeda
Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson
Recreation
Councilwoman Cindy Thomas, Chair
Councilman Richard Villeda
Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson
Redevelopment
Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson, Chair
Councilwoman Cindy Thomas
Councilman Brandon Bernier
Liaisons Assignments
Zoning Board
Councilman Brandon Bernier
Board of Education
Councilman Richard Villeda
Board of Health
Councilwoman Cindy Thomas
Library Board
Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson
Roselle Chamber of Commerce
Councilman John Fortuna
Everett Hatcher Municipal Alliance
Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson
Comments / 0