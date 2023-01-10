Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
CBS Sports
Ex-NFL RB Peyton Hillis still in intensive care after swimming accident, kidneys 'a great concern,' per report
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in critical condition after a swimming accident on Jan. 5 in Pensacola, Florida, according to WREG.com in Memphis. He is reportedly continuing to deal with kidney issues despite minor improvements and remains in a hospital's intensive care unit after being helicoptered over. Hillis also sustained lung damage per reports. Alyssa Orange of KNWA of Fox24 in Arkansas initially reported that Hillis was on a ventilator and unconscious in the ICU.
Arizona Cardinals to trade DeAndre Hopkins: A look at 4 ideal landing spots
The Arizona Cardinals acquired star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ahead of the 2020 season as a way to get young
Yardbarker
Cowboys Waived OL Dakoda Shepley
Shepley, 28, originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but the team waived him prior to the start of the season. He spent 2018 and 2019 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL. Shepley then signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2020, where...
Giants news: New York works out veteran receivers ahead of Wild Card playoff game vs. Vikings
The New York Giants appear to be looking for additional help on offense, as they have reportedly worked out some players Tuesday including a pair of veteran wide receivers in Adam Humphries and James Washington (Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN). The Giants work out Tuesday consisted of WR Adam Humphries,...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Practices in full
Thompson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel indicated Monday that Thompson sustained "some bumps and bruises" during the Dolphins' Week 18 win over the Jets, but the quarterback's ankle injury didn't prevent him from participating fully Wednesday. Meanwhile, McDaniel told Louis-Jacques that the Dolphins are currently preparing for Thompson to start Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills, with Teddy Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand as well as a knee issue. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won't be available this weekend.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
CBS Sports
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Not practicing Thursday
McKenzie (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. McKenzie was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, so what he's able to do Friday will be a key indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins. If McKenzie is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Khalil Shakir and Cole Beasley, while the Bills could also choose to add WR depth via the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Fills versatile role with new club
McCloud went without a target across 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. McCloud had played north of 40 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the 49ers' previous four games, but with Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) returning to action for the regular-season finale, McCloud saw his role get downsized. The 26-year-old is slated to serve as a depth piece within the 49ers' receiving corps heading into the postseason, with McCloud most likely to provide his biggest impact in the return game for the duration of San Francisco's postseason run. He appeared in all 17 games during the regular season, logging 243 receiving yards, 78 rushing yards, two total touchdowns and 955 combined return yards.
Bears, Texans, Cardinals lead finalized 2023 NFL Draft order
The Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals own the first three respective picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order, with the first 18 selections finalized after the final week of regular-season games.
Patriots staff will coach East-West Shrine Bowl, might not have coordinator change
The Patriots and Falcons will be coaching prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl next month. That means New England might not be undergoing an offensive coordinator change, as NESN’s Zack Cox explained: “The process for picking those teams goes by draft order, and teams that’ll have new (head coaches) or coordinators aren’t considered.”
CBS Sports
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
CBS Sports
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Another Pro Bowl season
Juszczyk carried once for three yards and recorded a 26-yard reception in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Cardinals. The fullback finished the regular season with 26 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with 200 receiving yards and another score across 16 games. His contributions as a pass catcher and as a pivotal blocker in the run game earned Juszczyk his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Juszczyk is under contract with San Francisco through 2025, and though he's viewed as a critical piece in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme, the 31-year-old offers minimal value to fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Sticks with Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed McFarland to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports. McFarland spent the first two seasons of his career on Pittsburgh's active roster, but he moved down to the practice squad after getting waived in late August. The 2020 fourth-round pick was elevated when rookie Jaylen Warren was inactive with a hamstring injury Week 12, recording six carries for 30 yards as well as two receptions for 11 yards during this lone appearance in 2022. McFarland's experience with the team should keep him in contention for a backup running back role heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Fails to build on two-TD game
Irwin played 12 of the Bengals' 64 snaps on offense and finished with one catch for 12 yards on two targets in Sunday's 27-16 win over the Ravens. In his last outing Week 16 against the Patriots, Irwin registered three catches for 45 yards and two touchdowns, but his production predictably took a step back in the regular-season finale while Cincinnati had all of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd available and at full health. Heading into this weekend's rematch with the Ravens in the wild-card round of the postseason, Irwin will likely maintain a limited role as the Bengals' No. 4 wideout.
CBS Sports
Bills' Cole Beasley: Joins active roster
The Bills have signed Beasley to their active roster ahead of Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins. Beasley, who had been a member of the practice squad, will provide the Bills with added slot depth for the team's postseason run. In two regular-season contests with Buffalo, Beasley (who also saw action in two games with Tampa Bay) caught two passes for 18 yards. During the 2021 season with the team, the 33-year-old recorded an 82/693/1 stat line in 16 games, but at this stage he's not a high-percentage fantasy option while working alongside top wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
CBS Sports
49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Still dealing with injury
Kinlaw (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday. Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and played in each of the final three games of the regular season, though he's still routinely appeared on the injury report with this lingering knee injury. The 25-year-old did play 42 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps Week 18, marking his most significant playing time since returning from IR. With fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also dealing with persistent injuries, it will be worth monitoring the status of these two heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Charlie Kolar: Looks good in first extended action
Kolar played 33 of the Ravens' 75 snaps on offense and finished with four catches for 49 yards on six targets in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals. After playing just two snaps in his NFL debut in the Ravens' Week 17 loss to the Bengals, Kolar was thrust into a more prominent role in the regular-season finale while top tight end Mark Andrews sat out for rest purposes. Though Isaiah Likely started and stepped in as the Ravens' top option in the passing game (eight catches for 103 yards on 13 targets), Kolar out produced every other Baltimore pass catcher aside from receiver Sammy Watkins (two catches for 79 yards). Though the rookie fourth-round pick out of Iowa State was able to end the regular season on a high note, he'll likely see a steep decline in snaps and could even be a healthy inactive for Sunday's wild-card rematch with the Bengals with Andrews set to return to the lineup.
