Kolar played 33 of the Ravens' 75 snaps on offense and finished with four catches for 49 yards on six targets in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals. After playing just two snaps in his NFL debut in the Ravens' Week 17 loss to the Bengals, Kolar was thrust into a more prominent role in the regular-season finale while top tight end Mark Andrews sat out for rest purposes. Though Isaiah Likely started and stepped in as the Ravens' top option in the passing game (eight catches for 103 yards on 13 targets), Kolar out produced every other Baltimore pass catcher aside from receiver Sammy Watkins (two catches for 79 yards). Though the rookie fourth-round pick out of Iowa State was able to end the regular season on a high note, he'll likely see a steep decline in snaps and could even be a healthy inactive for Sunday's wild-card rematch with the Bengals with Andrews set to return to the lineup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO