Loved UL staff member celebrates 100th birthday

Going to college can be tough, moving away from family and friends. For UL students, they've had the luxury of taste of home, with an on-campus grandmother.

"She was just a welcoming face that I would see every time I entered the cafeteria. As soon as I swiped my card and I saw her, smiling there, I just had to go up there and give her a hug or shake her hand", says former student Rachelle Lewis. "She would be the best grandma I could ever have."

Mrs. Angelina Narcisse, also known as "Ma", has been a pillar at UL for over 65 years. Her role in campus food services included many duties like feeding empty stomachs, but taking the extra steps... she also fed many hearts.

"That's what I called all the students, they were all of my babies", says Angelina Narcisse." "Because I tell them, ya'll got to have a mama! Ya'll mama home, so over here, I'm the mama!"

"As a student and also a professional, I've had the luxury of being exposed and blessed with Mrs. Angelina Narcisse", says Ruben Henderson. "Just her spirit, her kindness and having her here."

For Narcisse, she's seen over 6 decades of changes for UL's food services. Whether she was behind the counter serving up delicious meals, behind the counter checking in faculty and staff or her favorite, serving as an ambassador.

"The best one is the job when I could sit down. Because I had some hard work at UL for a while."

Narcisse has taken a break from her ambassador throne since 2020 due to COVID. Last week, members of the university sought fit to celebrate her birthday, turning 100 years young.

"Being able to give her her flowers while she's here and to celebrate her goes to show that we value her as a university and that we truly appreciate everything that she has constantly done.

"It was beautiful to see the people, so many people. It showed me that they care.

Having little education growing up on a farm, cooking has been what's kept her going. But hard work has been the recipe for a love that's lasted a lifetime.

"Work hard. I work hard and work and exercise. Work don't kill. You understand what I'm saying? That's what got me here."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel