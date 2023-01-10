ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

WLOX

Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. The major thoroughfare between highways 57 and 63 has been closed east of Old River Road for nearly a year. Now, the new Parker’s Lake Bridge will be finished in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers have a new vision for a once popular entrance to Biloxi on Highway 90. Now that the plans have been approved by the Biloxi City Council, business owner and restaurateur Rob Stinson is hoping to have the multi-purpose development begin in a few months and to be up and running by the end of the year.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Beauvoir Rd. work nearing completion, ahead of schedule

Starting on Feb. 1, the entirety of Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs will begin an 8-week closure, spanning from Highway 90 down to Old Spanish Trail. Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line; one lane now open. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST. A semi-truck...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Proposed road adds stop light to Pass Road, new access point to MGCCC Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are moving forward for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to build a new road leading to its Harrison County campus. The team behind this road project is meeting with the Biloxi Development Review Committee to present its latest plans to connect Pass Road to Eula Street. If approved, it creates a new access point to the campus.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula-Gautier School District will switch to new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year

Temperatures have already reached their high for today. It has been warm, muggy, breezy, rainy and stormy. This rain is a result of a cold front moving through South Mississippi will be mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as well as breezy winds from the south-southwest. Many of us will see some downpours, and most of us will hear some rumbles of thunder. A few of us, could see some strong thunderstorms with straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts and large hail in South MS. Our risk is a marginal risk which is 1 out of 5. Our rain chances will decrease once storms move out of our area, around 5 PM. Drier and cooler air will arrive this evening and temperatures will be cold in the morning with lows in the 40s.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Boil water notice issued in Gulfport due to water main repair

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A water main repair in Gulfport has caused the city to issue a boil water notice for residents in the area of Bayou Circle from Lawson Avenue east to 53rd Street. The affected areas are as follows:. 53rd, 54th and 55th Street between Kendall Avenue and...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with The Daiquiri Shop at Beau Rivage

Beginning in summer of 2022, the first group of Mississippi Teacher Residency Program students began studying at USM with support from a $2 million grant from the State Department of Education. Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It has been warm, muggy, breezy, rainy and...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

bridge work

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi won’t be opening until damage to the locking system is fixed. That’s the latest from MDOT engineers as they repair the I-110 drawbridge. The draw bridge is currently in working order, but it’s not perfect. Engineers...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Volunteers working to get Gulfport community garden up and running

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. In the past, more than 150 people helped grow produce like fruits and vegetables. The garden was destroyed due to previous hurricane storms, but volunteers are gathering Monday the 16th to help clean it up.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
GULFPORT, MS
utv44.com

Sinkhole in Prichard getting dangerously close to a busy road

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A sinkhole in Prichard is getting dangerously close to a busy road. Residents nearby said it's time something permanent is done before someone gets hurt. "It's a danger, not only for the homeowners, but traffic and school children," one resident said. The sinkhole is located...
PRICHARD, AL
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Oyster Shell Recycling program aims to collect from restaurants in spring

The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi spoke with the Harrison County Board of Supervisors about the plan to start an oyster shell recycling program on the Coast. Oyster shell recycling programs exist in at least 14 other states. Oyster shells are typically discarded by restaurants and end up in landfills, but the program will instead collect discarded shells and use them to replenish the oyster beds for reproduction.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

STEMinist event at Gulfport High guides girls toward future careers

Andrew Sullivan, only 17 years old, has been playing guitar since he was 6. Now, he performs across the Gulf Coast and the Southeast. 'Six String Andrew' performs Good Morning Blues live on GMM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Six String Andrew, in addition to performing an original song, plays...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gautier PD receives $510K in funding for new body camera systems, technology

Amber Spradley joins us live from Diamondhead Senior Village, where more than two dozen vendors are ready to help seniors kick off a healthy 2023. It was a chilly start to what will be a pleasantly warm afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine to get all of that vitamin D. Tonight will be cool with lows in the 50s. We are going to see an increase in cloud cover through your Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. It will also be more humid. A cold front brings a chance for rain and possible thunderstorms on Thursday. Behind the front, we are going to be colder.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Six ton whale moved from the beach in Pass Christian

The I-110 bridge is the most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi. And it won't be opening for boats until damage to the locking system is fixed. Gautier Police are getting half a million dollars for new equipment like car and body cameras to help improve safety for officers. Division Street...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS

