I wish to announce my bid for re-election as Lincoln’s Town Moderator. I have served in this role since 2010 and look forward to a fifth three-year term. In my role, I have presided over Town Meetings covering a variety of issues with the goal of encouraging and managing an open and respectful debate among the town’s voters. I know that this goal remains steadfast in my mind even if we may veer off course now and then. I enjoy the challenges that pop up quite unexpectedly and which require on-the-spot rulings. I welcome moments of candor and humor as well as the caring and serious deliberations between town boards and voters. It is my responsibility to appoint members to the Finance and Capital Planning Committees, the Personnel Board, and the Scholarship Fund Committee.

LINCOLN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO