Read full article on original website
Related
kisu.org
At winter meeting, Idaho GOP further restricts its closed primary elections
State central committee tabled two other significant rule change proposals. The Idaho Republican Party adopted a rule intended to limit crossover voting in Republican primaries at its winter meeting. The final version is different from the original proposal after amendments from state central committee members. But Republicans at the meeting...
kisu.org
Idaho Legislature’s budget committee preparing to set 108 different budgets
JFAC will conduct budget hearing for Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Medicaid on Jan. 17. The Idaho Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee held its first meeting of the year Tuesday, with the panel’s new chairpersons warning committee members about the workload they face in setting the state budget.
kisu.org
Idaho Matters breaks down the 2023 State of the State address
On Monday, we brought you live special coverage of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State speech. It’s when the governor releases his proposed budget and talks about the policies he’d like to see the Idaho legislature approve during the current session. This year, Little continues...
Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
How Do These States Have More Licensed Hunters Than Idaho?
There are few things that Idahoans love more than craft beer, hiking, dogs and complaining about the weather. One of them, however, might just be hunting. Here in Idaho, it seems like everyone hunts and it's just something that everyone picks up as a kid. For the many thousand that have moved into the state, you have to wonder if that is a culture shock. In fact, many women often complain here in Idaho that every guy on dating sites and dating apps only has pictures of them holding up dead animals or dead fish.
New Agriculture Director Named by Idaho Governor
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A new director has been named to head the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). Gov. Brad Little's office announced Tuesday the appointment of Chanel Tewalt to lead the ISDA following the retirement of Celia Gould who headed the agency for 16 years. According to the Governor's Office, Tewalt has been the deputy director for ISDA since 2021 and started as a college intern 15 years ago. "It is a privilege to be considered for this role. Agriculture has shaped my life in countless ways," Tewalt said in a statement from the Governor's Office. "I have a deep admiration for the industry and for the hard-working people who make it possible. I also understand how important it is for ISDA's work to be implemented with transparency, consistency, and balance." A native of Twin Falls, Gould will head back to her family cattle ranch in the Buhl area. According to the Governor's Office, Gould was the first female director of the ISDA and is credited with increasing agricultural exports from $1.2 billion to almost $2.7 billion in a span of 14 years. Gould was a member of the Idaho House of Representatives for 16 years. "Over these 16 years, I am honored to have worked alongside incredible staff, two great governors, and an industry second to none," Gould said in a prepared statement. "It has been a joy to work on the significant events and quiet efforts that assisted and highlighted Idaho agriculture. I am now blessed to return to the ranch with my family." Gov. Little praised Gould's vast understanding of Idaho's agricultural industry.
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.
kisu.org
Idaho Matters takes a look at the upcoming legislative session
The Idaho Legislature kicked off its 2023 session on Monday and unlike in past years no one is quite sure what’s going to happen inside the walls of the Idaho Statehouse. There are dozens of new faces among the 105 lawmakers, after retirements, redistricting and election battles overturned long-held seats. A lot of those new republican lawmakers lean more conservative and without a voting track record it’s difficult to get a feel for what kind of legislation might shake out this year.
Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?
In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
minicassia.com
IDAHO LAW ENFORCEMENT: SELFLESSLY WILLING TO HELP
As another busy holiday season draws to a close and the new year gets underway, I am reminded of a critical segment of our population, who collectively never take a holiday and individually hopefully get some well-deserved time with their loved ones and needed rest and renewal. According to the Census of State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies, 2018 issued in October of 2022, Idaho has 112 law enforcement agencies with 3,209 sworn police officers who right wrongs and step in to keep Idahoans safe at all hours of everyday. This National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, January 9, and every day, I thank Idaho law enforcement and their families who give generously of their time, talents and resources to helping those in our communities.
kisu.org
Read Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s 2023 State of the State Address
Governor proposes major investments in teacher pay, public education on first day of legislative session in Boise. Mr. Speaker, Mr. Pro Tem, Mr. President, honored legislators, my fellow constitutional officers, Mr. Chief Justice and members of the judiciary, my family, friends, and my fellow Idahoans. Only one word captures what...
Greater Idaho Bill Heard in Oregon State Senate
OREGON - On Monday, a bill inviting Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential to relocate the state line they share was read on the floor of the Oregon Senate. Oregon state senator Dennis Linthicum is the lead sponsor, and the initial cosponsors are Senator Brian Boquist and Rep. Werner Reschke. Freshman Representative Emily McIntire, sworn in yesterday, has indicated to leaders of the Greater Idaho movement that she will sign on as a cosponsor when House rules allow.
them.us
An Idaho School Board Meeting Erupted Over a Pro-LGBTQ+ Proposal
An Idaho school board meeting ended in chaos this week after a Republican lawmaker threatened to take the district to court over a proposed transgender-inclusive policy. The Caldwell School Board in Southwest Idaho met on Monday night to discuss multiple policy proposals, but one in particular drew a crowd more than 90 strong: policy 3281, a draft from the Idaho School Boards Association that, if approved, would allow students to use facilities matching their gender identity, require staff to use proper pronouns for all students, protect students’ sexual privacy, and prohibit discrimination against same-sex couples in schools.
inlander.com
Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees
Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
kisu.org
Lawsuit dismissed in ex-legislative intern’s lawsuit after $200,000 settlement
Idaho Controller’s Office has a record of a payment to firm “in trust of” person who shares Jane Doe’s initials. Fourth Judicial District Judge Jason Scott dismissed the lawsuit filed against the Legislature by a former legislative intern who said she was raped by ex-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, following a possible settlement. Von Ehlinger was convinced of the rape last year.
45 Majestic Idaho Hot Springs – Maps and Guides
The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
610KONA
Another Oregon County Set to Vote on Joining Idaho
There is still a long way to go, but as we reported earlier this week, the Great Idaho Movement keeps chugging and inching along. Wallowa County voters will decide if they wish to join Idaho, coming in May. The Greater Idaho Movement, which began to pick up steam a couple...
Idaho Residents Will Need a "Star Card" - REAL ID Driver's License - To Board a Flight in the U.S. Starting May 7, 2025
Idaho's Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says residents will need a "Star Card" - their version of the REAL ID driver's license that all other states are calling it - or a passport, or military ID - in order to board airline flights starting on May 7, 2025.
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
Comments / 1