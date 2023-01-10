ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Flathead Beacon

Flathead Forest Issues Final Decision Approving 1,005-Acre Spotted Bear Timber Sale

Flathead National Forest officials have completed the environmental assessment and signed a final decision notice approving a timber project involving 1,005 acres of commercial harvest and precommercial thinning just south of the Spotted Bear Ranger Station, near the Spotted Bear River’s confluence with the South Fork Flathead River, about 40 miles southeast of Hungry Horse.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
The Center Square

Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes

(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Evergreen fire crews extinguish trailer fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — Evergreen Fire Rescue crews responded to a report of a trailer fire on Monday afternoon. The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. Responders arrived at the 800 block of Helena Flats to find a camper trailer engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported. The cause...
EVERGREEN, MT

