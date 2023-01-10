Read full article on original website
Flathead Forest Issues Final Decision Approving 1,005-Acre Spotted Bear Timber Sale
Flathead National Forest officials have completed the environmental assessment and signed a final decision notice approving a timber project involving 1,005 acres of commercial harvest and precommercial thinning just south of the Spotted Bear Ranger Station, near the Spotted Bear River’s confluence with the South Fork Flathead River, about 40 miles southeast of Hungry Horse.
Kalispell State Senator Serves Up Property Tax Reduction Bills
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State Senator Keith Regier of Kalispell spoke to KGVO News on Monday evening about three property tax reduction bills he has introduced in the Montana Legislature. The first is Senate Bill 145, which Regier said deals with the lodging tax, returning some of those dollars...
Columbia Falls housing development again in front of planning board
Developer James Barnett has reduced the number proposed housing units for the project to 343, down from 455 units in his original application.
Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes
(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
NBCMontana
Evergreen fire crews extinguish trailer fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Evergreen Fire Rescue crews responded to a report of a trailer fire on Monday afternoon. The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. Responders arrived at the 800 block of Helena Flats to find a camper trailer engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported. The cause...
Stolen vehicle leads to pursuit in Flathead County
Two people are in Flathead County jail following a pursuit with law enforcement after they were suspected of stealing a vehicle near Glacier Park International Airport Thursday night.
