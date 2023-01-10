ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

97ZOK

Rockford’s Capri Restaurant Eyes New Temporary Location While Fire Rebuild Continues

Rockford's Capri Restaurant is considering opening a temporary location following the fire that destroyed its original building along E State Street back in October 2022. The hearts of residents all over Rockford broke a little when Capri Restaurant broke out in flames on October 27, 2022, and many feared this would bring the official end to one of our city's favorite pizza places. Thankfully, that's not the case, but rebuilding the restaurant space may take a bit longer than anyone would like.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Investigation underway after fire at Mowery’s Auto in Freeport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoldering embers is all that’s left of Mowery’s Auto Parts on Van Buren Avenue in Freeport. The family-owned business went up in flames Wednesday night, keeping firefighters busy for hours. “In salvage yards; there’s piles of fires, piles of cars; there’s lots of metals...
FREEPORT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Metra service could expand to DeKalb

DeKALB, Ill. - Metra service could expand westward to DeKalb if the city council decides to hire a Chicago-based consulting company for nearly $100,000. The money would go towards studying how to best expand the city's public transit options. The DeKalb City Council met Monday night to decide whether to...
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple fire agencies were on the scene of a blaze at a Freeport business Wednesday night. Crews were called to Mowery Auto Parts on N. Van Buren Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. Multiple box alarms had been called. Smoke could still be seen coming from the building hours later. It was not […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pinnon’s Foods temporarily closes following shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old woman was fatally shot at Pinnon’s Foods on Court Street around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. A day after the shooting, Pinnon’s Foods announced on their Facebook page that they will be temporarily closed with no word on when they plan to re-open.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford school board approves solar panel proposal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford public school’s electrical contract is set to expire this year, so chief operations officer Mike Phillips submitted a proposal to invest in solar panels. “Through this agreement, we’ll be saving the district approximately $15 million dollars over 20 years,” said Phillips. ForeFront...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Massive fire breaks out at Mowery’s on Van Buren in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire departments are on the scene of a major fire in Freeport. Large, black clouds of smoke can be seen across the area Wednesday night from a fire that broke out on Van Buren Avenue. According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday

Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Back to the 40′s Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the middle 40′s. A few sprinkles possibly mixing with snow tonight with lows close to freezing. Slight chance for a wintry mix tomorrow with highs in the mid to low 30′s. A flurries possible Thursday night. Cooler heading into the weekend and dry.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford fire crews worked just after 9 a.m. Sunday to tame the flames of a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Stellantis to cancel Thursday production due to supply issues

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere Assembly workers will be off Thursday, Jan 12 due to supply issues. “The plant will be down tomorrow due to a parts shortage from an external supplier. It is expected that regular production schedules will resume on Friday,” Stellantis communications spokesperson Jodi Tinson confirmed Wednesday in an email to 23 News.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford says no to chickens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash

A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman …. A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said.
ROCKFORD, IL

