rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford wants to connect gaps in sidewalk. Here’s what’s on tap next and what’s on the horizon
ROCKFORD — The city is preparing to extend sidewalk north along Parkview Avenue as part of a project intended to make crossing Spring Creek Road safer for pedestrians and set the stage for future connections to the riverfront recreation path. The plan calls for extending sidewalk from where it...
Rockford’s Capri Restaurant Eyes New Temporary Location While Fire Rebuild Continues
Rockford's Capri Restaurant is considering opening a temporary location following the fire that destroyed its original building along E State Street back in October 2022. The hearts of residents all over Rockford broke a little when Capri Restaurant broke out in flames on October 27, 2022, and many feared this would bring the official end to one of our city's favorite pizza places. Thankfully, that's not the case, but rebuilding the restaurant space may take a bit longer than anyone would like.
WIFR
Investigation underway after fire at Mowery’s Auto in Freeport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoldering embers is all that’s left of Mowery’s Auto Parts on Van Buren Avenue in Freeport. The family-owned business went up in flames Wednesday night, keeping firefighters busy for hours. “In salvage yards; there’s piles of fires, piles of cars; there’s lots of metals...
fox32chicago.com
Metra service could expand to DeKalb
DeKALB, Ill. - Metra service could expand westward to DeKalb if the city council decides to hire a Chicago-based consulting company for nearly $100,000. The money would go towards studying how to best expand the city's public transit options. The DeKalb City Council met Monday night to decide whether to...
Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple fire agencies were on the scene of a blaze at a Freeport business Wednesday night. Crews were called to Mowery Auto Parts on N. Van Buren Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. Multiple box alarms had been called. Smoke could still be seen coming from the building hours later. It was not […]
Belvidere’s zoning commission approves new cannabis dispensary
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Belvidere’s Planning and Zoning Commission took a look at a proposed dispensary at their Tuesday night meeting. It has only been in the works for a few months, and the process has moved very quickly. Everyone on the commission voted in favor of the development to move forward […]
Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
WIFR
Pinnon’s Foods temporarily closes following shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old woman was fatally shot at Pinnon’s Foods on Court Street around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. A day after the shooting, Pinnon’s Foods announced on their Facebook page that they will be temporarily closed with no word on when they plan to re-open.
WIFR
Rockford school board approves solar panel proposal
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford public school’s electrical contract is set to expire this year, so chief operations officer Mike Phillips submitted a proposal to invest in solar panels. “Through this agreement, we’ll be saving the district approximately $15 million dollars over 20 years,” said Phillips. ForeFront...
WIFR
Massive fire breaks out at Mowery’s on Van Buren in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire departments are on the scene of a major fire in Freeport. Large, black clouds of smoke can be seen across the area Wednesday night from a fire that broke out on Van Buren Avenue. According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke...
MyStateline.com
Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday
Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
WIFR
Back to the 40′s Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the middle 40′s. A few sprinkles possibly mixing with snow tonight with lows close to freezing. Slight chance for a wintry mix tomorrow with highs in the mid to low 30′s. A flurries possible Thursday night. Cooler heading into the weekend and dry.
rockrivercurrent.com
Developers target spring to open building that will house Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK — Developers say they’re targeting spring to complete a three-tenant building near the corner of Illinois 173 and Illinois 251 that will house Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and a third business that has yet to be named. The 5,800-square-foot structure, which is in front of...
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
WIFR
Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford fire crews worked just after 9 a.m. Sunday to tame the flames of a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
WIFR
Stellantis to cancel Thursday production due to supply issues
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere Assembly workers will be off Thursday, Jan 12 due to supply issues. “The plant will be down tomorrow due to a parts shortage from an external supplier. It is expected that regular production schedules will resume on Friday,” Stellantis communications spokesperson Jodi Tinson confirmed Wednesday in an email to 23 News.
Rockford says no to chickens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
MyStateline.com
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman …. A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said.
WIFR
Local businesses could take a hit as federal agency considers ban on gas appliances
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a third of American homes use gas stoves but that could change by the end of the year. The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission is kicking around an idea to ban the appliances over concerns about asthma-causing pollutants they release in our homes. “Major...
