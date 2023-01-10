ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston police ask public for help finding missing 13-year-old

By Susannah Sudborough
 2 days ago

Jahmari Norwood was last seen Saturday, Jan. 7.

Boston police are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday.

Police said in a news release that Jahmari Norwood was last seen around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 after leaving his home on Magnolia Street.

Jahmari is described as being a light-skinned Black teen, about 5-foot-4 in height, and having a skinny build, police said. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants, and black, green, and white Nike sneakers.

Jahmari is known to frequent the South Bay Mall, the Burger King on Columbia Road, and Devon Street in Boston, police said.

Anyone with information about Jahmari’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4275.

