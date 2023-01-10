Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Former Lake Superior Zoo Polar Bear Dies
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo is grieving the loss of a beloved Polar Bear who spent over 20 years in their care. Berlin came to the zoo when she was only one in 1990. She spent the last 10 years at the Kansas City Zoo after having to leave when the 2012 floods destroyed her habitat.
FOX 21 Online
UMD’s Soderberg & Thiessen Named to Goalie of the Year Watch Lists
DULUTH, Minn.- For the 3rd consecutive year, UMD goalie Emma Soderberg has been named to the WCHA watch list for the National Women’s Goalie of the Year Award. Just last year, she was a semi-finalist for the award and the previous year she made it to the top eight.
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Spice & Tea Exchange
DULUTH, Minn — Dennis Thielke was a certified wine specialist for over 20 years and worked with a lot of chefs during that time. Then, on a trip to visit his daughter out west, the self-proclaimed food nerd experienced something that changed his life. “Bozeman, Montana. My daughter lived...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Hockey Hits the Road for 2nd Go-Around with Omaha
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team will be on the road quite a bit in the next few weekends. That starts Friday, when UMD will meet with Omaha for the second time this season. Back on November 11th and 12th, the Mavericks and Bulldogs would split with each...
FOX 21 Online
Restaurants Have the Help Wanted Sign Out for Cooks
DULUTH, Minn. — The New London Café and Duluth Grill are restaurants that are locally owned, and both are known for serving tasty food. But expansion is in the works for both these establishments. New London Café will be adding dinner service in just a few months. The owners of The Duluth Grill own other restaurants and will be relocating one in the not-too-distant future.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Boat Club Productions Celebrates Success with Theatre Gala
DULUTH, Minn. — Boat Club Productions to hold Theatre Gala in celebration of its first season as a Theatre Company, and to highlight upcoming productions in 2023. The newly-founded BCP has blossomed over its 2022 season, with shows like “Nunsense” and “A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol” ringing in ticket sales.
28 Chains That Could Replace The Miller Hill Perkins In Duluth
Back in March of 2022, Duluth lost a staple when the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery next to the Miller Hill Mall permanently closed. The spot had a loyal following and was in the location for nearly four decades, which is pretty impressive. At the time, the owners cited the COVID-19...
FOX 21 Online
Exclusive: Roger Reinert To Announce Run For Duluth Mayor Thursday
DULUTH, Minn. — FOX 21’s Dan Hanger confirmed Wednesday that a familiar face in the city of Duluth and St. Paul is ready to give it his all for the top spot at city hall, ending any chances Mayor Emily Larson will run unopposed this November. That candidate...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Hand Hermantown 1st Loss, Superior Girls Extend Win Streak to 10
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team would hand Hermantown their 1st loss on Tuesday, 65 to 58. The Greyhounds were led by Patrick Smith, who had 16 points in the victory. Duluth East (8-1) will next play at Grand Rapids on Thursday. In girls action, Superior extended their...
FOX 21 Online
Minneapolis Man Charge In Duluth Girlfriend’s Stabbing
DULUTH, Minn. – A Minneapolis man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend in Duluth’s Lincoln Park while threating to kill her. Joshua White, 19, is charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence. The stabbing happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in a home in the area of North...
FOX 21 Online
Roger Reinert Launches Campaign For Duluth Mayor
DULUTH, Minn. — Roger Reinert made it official Thursday morning in Duluth. He is running for Mayor. FOX 21 first reported the news Wednesday, and today Reinert appeared with supporters to say he would campaign under the slogan, “Expect More-Do Better.”. The announcement ended any chance that Mayor...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: How To Brew Kombucha with Mix Cosmetiques
DULUTH, Minn. — Founder of Mix Cosmetiques, Lanae Rhoads, showcased kombucha tea brewing on FOX21’s morning show on Thursday. Mix Cosmetiques is offering kombucha brewing classes Wednesday, January 11 through Saturday, January 14: 3-4 pm 4-5 pm 5-6 pm 6-7 pm. It’s an hour-long class class and will...
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hockey Climbs Ladder to No. 6 in Latest USCHO Polls
DULUTH, Minn.- Over the weekend the UMD women’s hockey team earned the sweep over the highest scoring team in the NCAA, the Wisconsin Badgers. The latest USCHO polls revealed the Bulldogs have climbed two spots and now sit at No. 6 in the nation. The series sweep was the...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hoops Up to #15 in Latest Poll, Olson Named POTW for D2
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team made quite the jump in the latest WBCA coaches poll. The Bulldogs have moved up eight spots, going from number 23 to number 15. UMD made that possible after their upset win over #5 Minnesota State-Mankato over the weekend. It was also...
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Zoo Excited About Future
Naturally, the animals get most of the credit for a great zoo, but the people behind the scenes are the ones who are looking back at how 2022 went, and what they want to accomplish this year. The Lake Superior Zoo’s staff and Board of Directors had their annual meeting Thursday to celebrate everything from many new births to welcoming many new animals. The most important development this year was earning the hard-to-get zoo accreditation, and zoo leaders say they are not letting up in 2023.
FOX 21 Online
New Tattoo Parlor Opens in Superior
Superior, Wisc. –There’s a new place to get some ink that just opened its doors in Superior. The Northlandia Tattoo Parlor on Belknap Street received its final approval from the Superior City Council earlier this month. The owner, Jeremy Souders is not new to tattooing, he’s been doing...
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
FOX 21 Online
AICHO Hosts Youth Art Exhibit
DULUTH, Minn.– A youth art exhibit is open at the Cultural Center Art Gallery in Duluth, showcasing art pieces on what bravery means to them. AICHO is an organization dedicated to supporting the Indigenous community in the Northland. They are hosting the gallery until the end of the month,...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Three Teens Arrested For Shooting Pellets At People
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says three teens were arrested Downtown Wednesday morning on suspicion of shooting pellets at people walking by. The DPD says officers were called out to a stairwell in the Skywalk on Superior Street just before 10:00 a.m. Officers say they found a...
