Aussie tennis great Wally Masur pinpoints VERY out-of-character changes Rafael Nadal has made
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur has pinpointed the very unusual changes Rafael Nadal has made to his game ahead of the Australian Open, explaining 'it's not Rafa Nadal'.
Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to open his 2023 season in Argentina
Jan 11 (Reuters) - World number one Carlos Alcaraz will begin his season on clay at next month's Argentina Open after being forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a right leg injury.
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires
American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw
Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge
World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
atptour.com
Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem
Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Nadal defends title, Djokovic returns
Top men to watch at the Australian Open, which begins at Melbourne Park on Monday morning (Sunday night EST):. Grand Slam Titles: 22 — Australian Open (2: 2009, 2022), French Open (14: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon (2: 2008, 2010), U.S. Open (4: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Siniakova makes last 16 after Potapova’s retirement
Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 when Russian lucky loser Anastasia Potapova retired on Tuesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Siniakova, ranked No 49, led 6-1, 1-0 when Potapova, ranked No 43, pulled out on Tuesday night at the Memorial Drive...
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
atptour.com
Norrie Holds Off Lehecka, Djere Stuns Ruud In Auckland
Brooksby, Goffin, Gasquet also advance in rainy New Zealand capital. Cameron Norrie maintained his unbeaten start to the 2023 season on Wednesday at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where the second-seeded Briton fended off a stiff second-round challenge from Czech rising star Jiri Lehecka to reach the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3 victory.
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Badosa sets up Kasatkina semi-final showdown
Spaniard Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, beat Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, 7-6 (5), 7-5 to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday. Badosa, ranked No 11, will face Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, next.
atptour.com
Norrie Stays Perfect In 2023, Reaches Auckland SFs
Briton faces Brooksby next, Gasquet to meet Lestienne in all-French semi-final. Cameron Norrie is two wins away from capping a perfect start to the season with a title in New Zealand, the country where he was raised. Seeded second at the ASB Classic in Auckland, he improved to 5-0 on the year with a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2 victory against Marcos Giron in Thursday's quarter-finals.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kasatkina reaches quarter-finals, defeating Krejcikova
Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, won against Czech Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Making a Dash(a) to the final eight 👏@DKasatkina shows her best to defeat Krejcikova 6-2, 7-5. Kvitova next!#AdelaideTennis...
Tennis-Undercooked Nadal targets number 23 at Melbourne Park
SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will head into the Australian Open undercooked and with only one win to his name since September's U.S. Open, but it would surprise nobody if he retained the title he won for the second time last year.
