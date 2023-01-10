ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

Flooding threatens to isolate a California peninsula as river surges

Central California's Monterey Peninsula could become isolated from the rest of the state Thursday as the Salinas River surges toward an expected moderate flood stage, authorities warned. "You need to be preparing for what could be the Monterey Peninsula island," Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said Wednesday afternoon. Evacuation orders...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Laurie Morse shoveled wet sand into bags in the pouring rain Wednesday, preparing to stack them along her garage in a last ditch effort to keep out a rising creek on California’s central coast, as the storm-ravaged state braced for another round of lashing rains and damaging winds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Dungeness crab harvest delayed off Washington, Oregon coast

SEATTLE (AP) — The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 because surveys found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells. A policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim...
IDAHO STATE

