Prep Boy’s Basketball: Wrenshall tops Carlton in final rivalry game, Duluth East hands Hermantown first loss
In prep boy’s basketball action on Tuesday Wrenshall and Duluth East both picked up big home wins. Wrenshall downed Carlton 56-54 in their final battle for the “little brown jug”, a rivalry game dating back to 1951. After this season the two programs, along with all Wren and Bulldog athletics, will merge into the Raptors.
Grand Rapids/Greenway girl’s hockey snaps Duluth Marshall win streak
Since becoming their own program Duluth Marshall girl’s hockey and Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) have clashed five times, the Lightning winning each of those matches. On Tuesday they met once again at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Hilltoppers came in winning their last nine games in a row. Duluth Marshall would...
Superior girl’s basketball wins 10th straight
On Tuesday the Duluth Marshall girl’s basketball team hosted the Superior Spartans looking to snap a two game skid. The Spartans came into the game with a nine game winning streak. The game was tied at 15-15 before the Spartan’s Emma Raye put the match back in their favor....
Beyond the Playbook: Zubich siblings breaking records for MIB basketball
The last name Zubich is well known throughout Mountain Iron-Buhl (MIB). From the father-son duo that brought home a state football title and even to the basketball courts where a Zubich daughter has become a star. “It’s a unique situation having them both. Obviously not many people get to do...
UMD men’s hockey ready for rematch with Omaha Mavericks
Scoring six goals last weekend the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team skated away with a win and a tie over Bemidji State University, who had recently swept 16th ranked Minnesota State University, Mankato. It’s a move in the right direction for a squad head coach Scott...
UMD football’s Ojile, Laing rake in postseason awards
On Tuesday afternoon, The Don Hansen Football Committee released the 2022 Don Hansen All-American Teams. Minnesota Duluth captains Zach Ojile and Brent Laing were among the honorable mentions. The Don Hansen All-American team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen; who passed on Aug. 29,...
UMD track & field teams racing into heat of indoor seasons
The race is on for the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams. They began their season in early December, with 10 first place finishers in the College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) Open. UMD is leaning on team leaders like senior Colton...
Weather Sketch: Kayleigh
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Weather Sketch: Owen
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations
Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
Looking ahead to the Homegrown Winter Fiasco
Looking ahead to the Homegrown Winter Fiasco, which starts this Friday, local bands are gearing up to take the stage at almost 5 different locations. This year’s event features 15 bands the five different venues in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District. Interim Co-directors Cory Jezierski and Derrick Murphy-Williams...
Winter reads from the Bookstore at Fitger’s
The Winter is a great time to curl up with a good book. Jennifer Jubenville, who manages Fitger’s Bookstore, shared a few of the books and events that we have to look forward to in the next two months. Life on Ice by Jon Valentino describes ice fishing to...
Expanding access at the Duluth Public Library
The Duluth Public Library is trying something new: they’ve recently introduced the appropriately titled, Easy Access Card. “The library being a welcoming place to everybody in the community that has a lot of resources that we want to share. This new card is an opportunity for people who maybe just moved or transitioned here to this area and don’t have a proof of address yet,” Byron Johnson of the Duluth Public Library.
Berlin, the beloved polar bear has died
Berlin, the polar bear who captured the hearts of many, has died. According to the Lake Superior Zoo, Berlin, at 33, was the oldest polar bear in human care in the United States. For the last 10 years, she had been living at the Kansas City Zoo. Berlin was one...
Mt. Iron man faces seven felonies dating back to alleged crimes from the 1970s
On Wednesday, in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia, a Mt. Iron man appeared for a settlement conference. Spencer Main faces seven felonies for alleged sexual conduct crimes against children from the 1970s. He rejected a plea deal that would keep him out of prison, and instead is headed...
Former state legislator Roger Reinert running for mayor of Duluth
Standing at the Piedmont Community Center with dozens of supporters behind him, Roger Reinert made it official. He will run for mayor of Duluth. The campaign slogan is “Expect More. Do Better.”. “I think I have something to offer. And it’s not like I’m against another candidate. I’m for...
Duluth men face attempted murder, assault charges related to stabbing
Dustin and Tristan St. Clair face attempted murder charges. The two men are accused of breaking into a home on W Arrowhead Road on Friday morning, and stabbing two people inside. A third victim suffered injuries from being hit in the head with a glass coffee pot. This allegedly stems...
Local grocery store shelves in the Northland are stocked with a lot of local produce
Grocery store shelves across the Northland have items from local produce companies with everything from meat, vegetables, bread, and much more. For one local company, it means a lot to see their products on the shelves. “For us here in Superior, to be able to grow our own local produce,...
Break-in at post office in Esko, several stolen packages and mail
Early Tuesday morning, there was a break-in at post office in Esko, resulting in several stolen packages and mail. Marilyn Miller, a resident in Esko talked about this incident is a scary concern to many in the community. “They did break in and they went into the post office. The boxes of the residents that went there and they did some damage and stuff, some of the equipment won’t work. So it sounds like they might have to lock all the doors at night for a while.” Miller said.
Larson on mayoral challenger: “I am the better candidate for the job”
Following the announcement that former state legislator Roger Reinert will run for Duluth mayor, current mayor Emily Larson sent out a statement in opposition:. “Who leads the city matters. How they lead it matters more. Duluth needs a leader focused on solving problems. A leader with good, consistent values and personal relationships, one who has a clear vision for how we move forward together as a community, and a record of effectively getting things done. On these criteria I believe there is a clear choice in this race and I am the better candidate for the job. Our community will always be stronger when we put people over politics, work hard, stay focused, and deliver results. I’m proud of our successes already and I’m committed to continue building a better Duluth, together.”
