Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
krcrtv.com
Caltrans works to blast large boulders off of Highway 70 near Cresta
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans crews from District 2 and District 3 spent the last couple of days performing blasting operations to clear large boulders off of State Route 70 near Cresta. Officials said large boulders fell onto the roadway on Monday this week, Jan. 9. Crews have been...
actionnewsnow.com
Flournoy Avenue bridge collapses, road closed
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. CAL FIRE crews...
actionnewsnow.com
Third slide of the week reported on Highway 70
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A third slide occurred on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon overnight, according to Caltrans District 2. The new rockslide is between Belden and Twain. Crews were already working to clear two other slides that occurred Monday morning. A rockslide happened near Cresta and remains...
krcrtv.com
Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
krcrtv.com
Bridge snaps in half in Tehama County on Tuesday afternoon
CORNING, Calif. — Corning bridge on Flournoy Avenue at Kirkland Avenue in South Tehama County snapped in half on Tuesday afternoon. KRCR spoke with one Corning resident about the impact this has on the community, he mentioned he is concerned that it is going to take a long time until the bridge gets fixed. But then expressed that even though the winter storms have been constant, that he is happy to see the rain after being in a drought for so long.
actionnewsnow.com
Lakeside Access Road to close this week as Lake Oroville rises
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Lakeside Access Road at Lake Oroville will be closing Thursday as water levels rise, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday. At 6 a.m. Thursday, the road will be closed until water levels drop later in the year. People using the lake can access...
actionnewsnow.com
Winter storm causing heavy erosion on a newly rebuilt section of Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - Several storms are putting a newly rebuilt section of Cohasset Road to the test. Action News Now spoke with Kris Koenig, the founder of Golden Beaver Distillery off Cohasset Road and Two Oaks Drive. Besides the erosion - Koenig says he is still dealing with the impacts...
krcrtv.com
Break in rain offers breathing room for Northstate, what comes next?
Northstate — Thursday morning, the Northstate experienced temporary relief in rainfall, but with certain areas still experiencing flooding, and with more rain on the way, the big question is -- what comes next?. Several potential hazards remained across the area Thursday, including downed trees, dangerous road conditions, flooding, potential...
Plumas County News
Atmospheric river hits Chester
According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 3-8: DUIs, mental health calls and debris on the road
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 3-8 January 3. Nothing changes...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 30-Jan. 2: Rain brings its own hazards
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 30-Jan. 2. December 30. Better...
actionnewsnow.com
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
krcrtv.com
Paradise Town Council declares local emergency amidst storm
PARADISE, Calif. — The town of Paradise, still in the midst of this winter's storm surge, has declared a local emergency. The declaration, voted unanimously by the town council, allows the town to receive more resources and funding to deal with the storm. Paradise resident have been plagued by...
krcrtv.com
Old Oasis Road floods as state issues flood watch over much of Northstate
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Cars struggled to drive through flood waters at the intersection of Old Oasis and Randolph Road. This comes after multiple days of rain hit the state with more on the way. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for parts of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County road closures
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Stimpson Lane from Cox Lane to Highway 70 is closed. Middle Honcut Road from Palermo Honcut Highway to Highway...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for lighting 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A 64-year-old homeless man was arrested after staff at the Tehama County Jail found a propane tank on fire late Friday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:20 p.m., the jail staff found a 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 closed by rockslide Monday morning
The slide was reported at 6:30 a.m. near the Cresta Dam. Highway 70 is closed from Jarbo Gap to Greenville Wye in Plumas County. Highway 70 is closed from Jarbo Gap to the Greenville Wye due to a rockslide Monday morning.
Mount Shasta Herald
Tuesday's weather forecast includes more rain and snow, but tornadoes to the south
With the snow level down to 2,000 feet in areas of Shasta and Siskiyou counties, chains were required on some North State highways Tuesday. Farther south, tornadoes were in the forecast. In many locations of Interstate 5 and highways 89, 44 and 299, big rigs and vehicles over 6,000 pounds...
