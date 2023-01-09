ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

National Championship Leaders

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Schools with most national championships in the Associated Press college football poll:

Twelve

Alabama — 1961, 1964-65, 1978-79, 1992, 2009, 2011-12, 2015, 2017, 2021.

Eight

Notre Dame — 1943, 1946-47, 1949, 1966, 1973, 1977, 1988.

Seven

Oklahoma — 1950, 1955-56, 1974-75, 1985, 2000.

Five

Miami — 1983, 1987, 1989, 1991, 2001.

Southern Cal — 1962, 1967, 1972, 2003-04.

Ohio State — 1942, 1954, 1968, 2002, 2014.

Four

Minnesota — 1936, 1940-41, 1960.

Nebraska — 1970-71, 1994-95.

Three

Clemson — 1981, 2016, 2018.

Florida — 1996, 2006, 2008.

Florida State — 1993, 1999, 2013.

Georgia — 1980, 2022, 2023.

LSU — 1958, 2007, 2019.

Texas — 1963, 1969, 2005.

Two

Army — 1944-45.

Auburn — 1957, 2010.

Michigan — 1948, 1997.

Penn State — 1982, 1986.

Pittsburgh — 1937, 1976.

Tennessee — 1951, 1998.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
ATHENS, GA
The Tuscaloosa News

Here's how Alabama football coach Nick Saban ranked the top 25 college football teams

Nick Saban had a different ballot for his top five from the actual top five in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season. While Georgia, TCU, Michigan and Ohio State rounded out the top four in the final poll, Saban had Alabama football at No. 2. Texas El-Paso's Dana Dimel was the only other coach to rank Alabama No. 2. A couple of coaches put the Crimson Tide at No. 3, including Syracuse's Dino Babers, Pitt's Pat Narduzzi and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, among others.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin enters transfer portal

Penn State has good reason to feel great about its situation at linebacker in 2023, but the depth chart may be about to take a slight hit. Jamari Buddin announced he has decided to enter the transfer portal to evaluate his options. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing. I can’t thank Coach Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletics career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country,” Buddin said in his released statement on Twitter. “After reflecting on my time here at Penn State, it is in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
124K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy