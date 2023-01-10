ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Stetson Bennett ends college career in epic fashion, receives spine-tingling curtain call as Georgia wins national title

By Knox Bardeen
 2 days ago

It's not often an athlete gets to end a career on his or her own terms. Stetson Bennett helped lead the Georgia Bulldogs to a national title Monday night, the team's second-consecutive championship. Leaving a two-time national champion was likely enough for Bennett, but his coach offered something more.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart did something special for Bennett with 13:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. With the game in hand, Smart called a time out, told his offense to stay on the field, and called Bennett over so the Dawg faithful in attendance at SoFi Stadium could give him an epic send-off.

It was a curtain call for the ages.

Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist and accounted for six touchdowns (four through the air and two on the ground) in Monday's 65-7 shellacking of TCU, Bennett's final game as a college quarterback. That curtain call, however, is a moment, Bennett said on the field after the game, he will never forget.

