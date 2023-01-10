Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Feasibility study underway for Washington-Greenville greenway
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A study will soon be underway to look at the feasibility of a greenway between two Eastern Carolina cities. An arm of the state Department of Transportation is looking into the possibility of building a greenway connecting Greenville with Washington. The Mid-East Rural Planning Organization is...
Business owners reacting to updated Uptown Greenville parking plan
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The parking situation in Uptown is changing … again. During Monday’s meeting, the Greenville City Council decided to allow two hours of free parking, instead of the initial one hour. This change comes from businesses in Uptown pushing for a change. Business owners said that they are losing customers. Ryan Griffin, […]
Changes coming to Greenville social districts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are coming to Uptown Greenville’s social districts. City Council approved some changes Monday, just more than two months after the social districts were implemented. As of Feb. 1, the Uptown Social District and Dickinson Avenue Social District will be combined to form the Greenville Uptown Social District. Additionally, the social […]
New car wash in Washington to hold grand opening Friday
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Get your cars ready. There is a brand-new car wash coming to Washington. Magnolia Wash Holdings will hold a grand opening this Friday at noon for its new business, Whistle Express Car Wash. It is a premium express car wash operation. Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville is a city located within Onslow County in North Carolina. Its total land area comprises 44.5 square miles of land and 0.7 square miles of water. Jacksonville is also the seat of Onslow County. The city's population reached 72,723 based on the 2020 census, making it the 14th largest...
New housing development coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new planned unit development called Southbrook is coming to Winterville with hopes of easing housing demands and preparing for more people to move to the area. “The Town of Winterville is growing, there’s a lot of residential demand. You have people moving from all over. And that’s something that we […]
WITN
Overnight fire destroys brewery storage building in Williamston
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overnight fire destroyed a building owned by a Williamston brewery. Williamston Fire Chief Mike Peaks tells us a fire broke out around midnight Wednesday at 420 South Haughton Street. We are told Hook Hand Brewery owns the building but the fire was in a separate building two blocks up at a garage, and that it was being renovated.
Code Orange Air Quality issued for 3 North Carolina counties, including Wayne
A Code Orange Air Quality means that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
WITN
Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing
RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) -The former police sergeant of River Bend in Craven County is speaking out after he was fired last summer for what were undisclosed reasons at the time. His sudden termination left some in shock and without answers as to why he was exactly fired. During a...
WITN
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
WITN
Endangered woman missing from Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
WITN
Apartment fire leaves 25 people without a home
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several fire departments respond to an apartment complex fire that leaves dozens of people displaced. The Rocky Mount Fire Department units were dispatched Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. to a residential fire at 1213 Niblick Drive. Crews said the two-story, 8 unit apartment building showed...
WITN
Eight dogs, seven cats die in Jones County house fire
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a total of 15 pets died in a morning house fire in Jones County. Firefighters were notified just around 9:40 a.m. of the fire on Plantation Road outside of Trenton. Interim Emergency Management Director Roger Dail said no one was at home when...
WITN
Pirate Club sets all-time fundraising record for single year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University Educational Foundation, better known as the Pirate Club, reached the highest fundraising record in one year. Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the Pirate Club raised $36,743,828 thanks to generous donations. This broke their goal by nearly $4 million.
WITN
Community rallies around dog who lost owner in house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A dog in the east is recovering from severe burns after surviving a deadly house fire that killed its owner. Like any ordinary dog, ‘Sport’ loves to sniff around and eat any treat in his vicinity. But his foster parent, Dr. Anyce Nagle, believes most beloved pets haven’t endured anything near the extent he has.
WITN
Greenville police investigate deadly stabbing
A new report issued by the NCDOT shows that North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports have a more than $72 billion in economic impact annually. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hires victim services specialist. Updated: 10 hours ago. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hires victim services specialist. Robbery leads...
WITN
North Carolina breaks employment record for the second year in a row
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper says a total of 28,690 new jobs came to North Carolina within this past year topping the record in 2021 by more than 4,000. The new jobs were created in the state through 182 business recruitments, expansions, or rural development projects. According...
cbs17
19 displaced after 7 Rocky Mount apartments damaged in fire
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 20 people were displaced when apartments in Rocky Mount caught fire Tuesday morning, according to the American Red Cross. The blaze took place in the 1200 block of Niblick Drive, that is off Goldrock Road, the Red Cross said. Residents were displaced from...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
Comments / 0