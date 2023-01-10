Read full article on original website
Related
2024 running back James Peoples ready to return to Austin
2024 San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial running back and On3 Consensus four-star James Peoples is ready to get back to the Forty Acres.
WATCH: Alabama Running Back Justice Haynes at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports brings college football fans footage from the 2023 All-American Bowl. Here is a look at Buford (Ga.) high school five-star running back Justice Haynes, who had a terrific week in the Lone Star State.
Comments / 0