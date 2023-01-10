ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Loaded semi-automatic pistol found during traffic stop for tinted windows

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A loaded firearm was found during a search of a vehicle following a traffic stop in Inkster late Wednesday evening. The discovery came after a routine stop, according to Michigan State Police. Around 10:10 p.m. last night, state troopers working in conjunction with the Inkster...
INKSTER, MI
2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.
HAZEL PARK, MI
Sheriff: Suspects busted selling meth out of Michigan motel

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men are accused of selling methamphetamine out of a motel in St. Clair County. Jeremy Warren, 43, of Port Huron, David Patterson, 55, of Kimball Township, and Mark Jackson, 41, of Port Huron, were arrested Thursday when the St. Clair County Drug Task Force raided a Super 8 Motel at 1484 Gratiot in Marysville around 6 p.m.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
Pontiac man sentenced for double murder

A 23-year-old Pontiac man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing two men in 2021. Judge Nanci Grant handed down the mandatory sentence to Dazon Louis Mathis at a morning hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court. Mathis was convicted last month of murdering Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan...
PONTIAC, MI
Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
WAYNE, MI
Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
LANSING, MI
Female pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV on I-75

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are still working to identify a pedestrian who was killed while on I-75 Wednesday. The fatal crash happened in Monroe County around 9:48 p.m., Michigan State Police said in a release. Troopers from the Monroe Post were dispatched to the northbound...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
FOUND SAFE: Michigan 4-year-old taken by non-custodial father recovered by police

(FOX 2) - Update: 9:40 p.m.: Port Huron police have posted that 4-year-old Lilliana Nardlini has been recovered and is now safe. "We wanted to let everyone know that Lillianna has been located, she is safe, and members of the Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit are on their way to bring her back," the department wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone that shared the posts and sent in all the tips. We will release more information as it becomes available."
PORT HURON, MI
Man found shot to death in Pontiac apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are looking for the shooter after a man was killed inside a Pontiac apartment Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office found the 31-year-old man's body when they responded to the 60 block of Surrey Lane around 3:30 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.
PONTIAC, MI

