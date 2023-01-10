Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police looking for suspect who broke into students' cars in downtown Detroit
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Second District are asking for help from the public to ID the person wanted in connection with a series of crimes in downtown Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Loaded semi-automatic pistol found during traffic stop for tinted windows
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A loaded firearm was found during a search of a vehicle following a traffic stop in Inkster late Wednesday evening. The discovery came after a routine stop, according to Michigan State Police. Around 10:10 p.m. last night, state troopers working in conjunction with the Inkster...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting tried running victim off the road over lane dispute
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting after a dispute between drivers turned violent, with one vehicle attempting to run another off the road at times. The incident unfolded early Wednesday morning at the northbound Southfield Freeway exit ramp onto eastbound I-96, Police got a...
fox2detroit.com
2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.
fox2detroit.com
89-year-old man killed when train hits vehicle in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon. The 89-year-old Sumpter Township man was driving on Rawsonville south of Bemis on the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties when he was hit just before 2 p.m.
Road rage dispute over lane on Southfield Freeway leads to shots fired, MSP says
A dispute over a lane on the Southfield Freeway on Wednesday morning lead to a suspect attempting to run another driver off the road and shots fired, Michigan State Police said in an update.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff: Suspects busted selling meth out of Michigan motel
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men are accused of selling methamphetamine out of a motel in St. Clair County. Jeremy Warren, 43, of Port Huron, David Patterson, 55, of Kimball Township, and Mark Jackson, 41, of Port Huron, were arrested Thursday when the St. Clair County Drug Task Force raided a Super 8 Motel at 1484 Gratiot in Marysville around 6 p.m.
New Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman was convicted of drunk driving in 2018
The county recently appointed Chapman as the new sheriff because the previous one got elected to the Michigan legislature.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man sentenced for double murder
A 23-year-old Pontiac man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing two men in 2021. Judge Nanci Grant handed down the mandatory sentence to Dazon Louis Mathis at a morning hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court. Mathis was convicted last month of murdering Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan...
fox2detroit.com
Irate woman trashes Detroit gas station after clerk refuses to let her use the phone
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Harper Woods woman turned a gas station into a disaster zone in Detroit after she became irate and started tearing down shelves of food and other items Wednesday morning. A gas station clerk said the woman caused more than $20,000 in damage with the entire...
fox2detroit.com
Police looking for missing Ann Arbor man who is without his medication
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ann Arbor police are searching for a man missing for more than a week. Cyle Anthony Lowe hasn't spoken to his mother since Jan.1. He lives at Delonis Center, a shelter at 312 W. Huron in Ann Arbor. Lowe's family told police that the...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old from Macomb County arrested after speeding in stolen car
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County was arrested after police said they saw him speeding in a stolen car while he was on probation for a weapons charge. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
fox2detroit.com
Female pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV on I-75
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are still working to identify a pedestrian who was killed while on I-75 Wednesday. The fatal crash happened in Monroe County around 9:48 p.m., Michigan State Police said in a release. Troopers from the Monroe Post were dispatched to the northbound...
fox2detroit.com
FOUND SAFE: Michigan 4-year-old taken by non-custodial father recovered by police
(FOX 2) - Update: 9:40 p.m.: Port Huron police have posted that 4-year-old Lilliana Nardlini has been recovered and is now safe. "We wanted to let everyone know that Lillianna has been located, she is safe, and members of the Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit are on their way to bring her back," the department wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone that shared the posts and sent in all the tips. We will release more information as it becomes available."
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
Troopers arrest armed teen driving stolen Kia after police pursuit through Macomb County
A late night police chase through Macomb County on Monday night ended in the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect who troopers said was driving a stolen vehicle with a weapon inside.
candgnews.com
Shelby Township Police Department warns community of person impersonating officers
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Shelby Township Police Department has received reports of someone in the Rochester and Shelby Township area who has impersonated a police officer and made false traffic stops on vehicles. The department put a post on its page at crimewatch.net to describe what legitimate Shelby Township...
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot to death in Pontiac apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are looking for the shooter after a man was killed inside a Pontiac apartment Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office found the 31-year-old man's body when they responded to the 60 block of Surrey Lane around 3:30 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.
