CBS Austin
Power restored to over 2,000 customers after 18-wheeler crashes into power poles
AUSTIN, Texas — Power has been restored to over 2,000 Austin Energy customers after an 18-wheeler collided with multiple power poles downtown. Just after 12 p.m., the Austin Energy outage map reported that 2,477 customers were affected. Around 1:30 p.m., that number was reduced to 300. ALSO | Universal...
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
CBS Austin
COVID-19 omicron subvariant officially identified in Austin-Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB. 1.5 has been officially identified in Austin-Travis County, according to the Austin Public Health Department. On Jan. 6, it was reported in variant surveillance samples in the area. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County. “The...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville Fire Department responds to two small grass fires
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Fire Department responded to two small grass fires on Thursday afternoon. PFD said the first grass fire was reported in the 1000 block of South Heatherwilde Boulevard. ALSO | New Braunfels PD searching for man who assaulted ATM technician, stole money. Firefighters were able...
CBS Austin
Tesla plans for $700+ million expansion at Travis County Gigafactory
AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla is accelerating into the new year by investing another $700 million in Austin. The company revealed its plans for new facilities at 1 Tesla Road in documents filed with the state this month. The plans show that construction could begin later in January. The documents...
CBS Austin
Computer failure at FAA impacts flights nationwide, including at AUS Airport
AUSTIN, Texas — The FAA temporarily grounded all flights Wednesday morning and well into the evening some passengers were still dealing with delays and cancellations. A federal investigation is underway to hunt for the cause of the unprecedented order to stop all aircraft departures nationwide. Planes were grounded for...
CBS Austin
Baylor Scott & White Health to expand medical center in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health broke ground on a new multi-year construction project Wednesday to expand Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock. The project will include adding a neonatal intensive care unit, expanding the labor and delivery department and creating additional operating rooms and patient beds.
CBS Austin
One injured after 'medical' call near Downtown Austin
One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 'medical' call near the Travis County Jail Thursday morning. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. close to the downtown area at the intersection of West 10th Street and Nueces Street, right next to the Criminal Justice Center.
CBS Austin
Local rescue says guinea pigs are being dumped across Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Guinea Pig Rescue claims a breeder has been dumping guinea pigs along I-35 and Mopac. The non-profit organization said calls have been coming in weekly reporting animals in desperate need of help. Many are suffering from exposure and have health issues. They ask the...
CBS Austin
APD: Man stabbed overnight in downtown Austin near 6th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened overnight in downtown's entertainment district. Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the 400 block of East 6th Street just after 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
CBS Austin
Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
CBS Austin
Dr. Tamey Williams-Hill named Manor ISD Interim Superintendent
On Monday, the Manor Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Tamey Williams-Hill to serve as interim superintendent. The previous superintendent, Dr. Andre Spencer, left the district at the end of 2022 to be closer to his family. According to a press release from the district,...
CBS Austin
HAAM to help fund hundreds of musicians' health insurance
AUSTIN, Texas — Last month, the Central Health Board of Managers unanimously voted to increase funding by $1 million to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) to help an additional 500 local artists enroll in health coverage through Sendero Health Plans. HAAM provides access to affordable healthcare for...
CBS Austin
Austin Pets Alive! in need of maternity dog fosters
AUSTIN, Texas — Three soon-to-be mother dogs at Austin Pets Alive! are in need of fosters so they can have their babies in a safe, loving home. Fosters need to be able to keep the mother and her puppies for at least 8 weeks after birth, ideally until adoption. APA! also asks that fosters provide a quiet, safe space separate from resident pets.
CBS Austin
APD touts lower 2022 crime stats, hears calls to improve staffing
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police starting off the new year by reporting how 2022 went. They reported their year-end numbers to the Austin Public Safety Commission. And while overall crime numbers were down, commission members saw huge areas still needing improvement. Police did come to this meeting bearing some...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian fatally injured in early morning hit-and-run in SE Austin
Police say a pedestrian was fatally injured early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened in the 2000 block of East Oltorf Street, near the intersection with Burton Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. Investigators...
CBS Austin
Family of woman killed in apparent road rage shooting on Stassney Lane speaks out
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a woman found dead in her car in South Austin Friday night is speaking out to CBS Austin. Police say Elizabeth Lopez, 22, was killed in an apparent road rage shooting along East Stassney Lane near South Congress Friday night. “She was an...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on I-35 dies from injuries weeks later
AUSTIN, Texas — Police say a pedestrian who was struck by an 18-wheeler on I-35 in Central Austin last month died from their injuries weeks later. The collision happened Friday, Dec. 16, in the southbound lanes of the 4000 block of North I-35, near the intersection with Airport Boulevard.
CBS Austin
APD seeks info on vehicle from North Austin hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Police are asking for the public's help for any information on a vehicle from a hit-and-run in North Austin that fatally injured a pedestrian. The collision happened Saturday Dec. 31, in 100 block of East Rundberg Lane, just west of the intersection with Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department says...
CBS Austin
Hays CISD says more treatment, awareness needed in fighting fentanyl
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays Consolidated Independent School District says they had three suspected accidental fentanyl poisonings impacting students during their winter break, and potentially one more that led to death. A 14-year-old girl died last week and it's believed to be an accidental narcotics overdose, pending final medical reports.
