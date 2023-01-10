ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 11, 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Julia Mingus and Mya Wardle scored 14 points apiece to lead visiting Notre Dame to a 49-46 win over previously undefeated Normal Community in a showdown between state ranked girls basketball teams in the Big 12 Conference Wednesday. Elsewhere: Elmwood beat Illini Bluffs in girls basketball, 31-18, and Farmington defeated Canton […]
NORMAL, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area scores from Wednesday, January 12

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basket results for Rockford area teams from Wednesday, January 12 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories on local high school basketball. NIC-10 BOYSGuilford 56 Auburn 52Freeport […]
ROCKFORD, IL

