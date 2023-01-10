Read full article on original website
Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 11, 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Julia Mingus and Mya Wardle scored 14 points apiece to lead visiting Notre Dame to a 49-46 win over previously undefeated Normal Community in a showdown between state ranked girls basketball teams in the Big 12 Conference Wednesday. Elsewhere: Elmwood beat Illini Bluffs in girls basketball, 31-18, and Farmington defeated Canton […]
Vote for the southwestern Illinois boys high school Player of the Week from Jan. 2-7
A look at the biggest varsity high school boys basketball performances in and around southwestern Illinois. Vote here for our player of the week.
Effingham Radio
Local Sports Results For Monday January 10th
ALTAMONT AT CENTRAL A & M- 7:15 PM (HEARD ON JACK FM) DECATUR LSA AT CUMBERLAND- 7:15 PM (HEARD ON WCRA) ILLINOIS AT NEBRASKA- 7 PM (HEARD ON 98.9 THE GAME)
Rockford area scores from Wednesday, January 12
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basket results for Rockford area teams from Wednesday, January 12 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories on local high school basketball. NIC-10 BOYSGuilford 56 Auburn 52Freeport […]
SBLive Illinois high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 10): Undefeated Alton jumps into top five
Unbeaten Alton takes a big jump this week with an impressive win over a Chicago-area power, while Geneva holds steady at No. 1. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 21 | DEC. 27 | JAN. 3 Here's a look at the latest SBLive Illinois Power 25 girls basketball rankings (with records through Jan. 8): 1. ...
