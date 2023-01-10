ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basket results for Rockford area teams from Wednesday, January 12 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories on local high school basketball. NIC-10 BOYSGuilford 56 Auburn 52Freeport […]

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO