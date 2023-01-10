Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Bradley’s Duke Deen may be small, but his big-time game is leading the way for the Braves
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At 5-foot-9, Bradley point guard Duke Deen is one of the smallest Braves on the roster. But don’t let that fool you, the junior plays much bigger than his height might lead you to believe. He’s got big-time game and swagger and he’s helping lead BU this season.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Wednesday - January 11, 2023
(25 News Now) - Wednesday night brought us a big matchup in Big 12 girls basketball. Class 3A No. 3 Peoria Notre Dame handed Class 4A No. 5 Normal Community their first loss of the season in a 49-46 win. Mya Wardle and Julia Mingus each scored 15 to lead the Irish. Normal Community’s Olivia Corson led all scorers with 19 points. In small schools action, Elmwood topped Illini Bluffs 31-18. In boys hoops, Farmington beat Canton 57-45 to continue their impressive season.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
One Class at a Time: Early Childhood Excellence
PEORIA (25 News Now) - You may not know where Wilder-Waite Grade School is located but these kids in Mrs. Klein’s class are sure glad they found her. This is her first year teaching early childhood in the program’s second year of existence. “I have a great group...
wglt.org
Owners say Bloomington roller rink Skate N Place will close after 50 years
The Bloomington Skate N Place roller rink is closing its doors again — this time for good. The owners say in a Facebook post that they've finally found a buyer for the rink along Morris Avenue, after over 900 days on the market. The buyer is an unspecified company that will repurpose the building for warehouse space.
District 205 January personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?
Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, meeting:. District 205 January 2023 Personnel Agenda by WGIL Radio on Scribd.
wglt.org
Destihl TourBus Series features Edward David Anderson in a novel format for B-N, plus new artists and a custom brew
In the past few years, musician Edward David Anderson has become a self-contained artist. During the pandemic, Anderson moved to a property outside Havana, Illinois, where he now has his own studio and spearheaded a concert series and songwriters’ festival. With his manager and wife Kim, the pair, whose...
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: Pop-Up Chicken Shop
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - I’m looking for a fried chicken feast, and let me tell you - there’s a spot in town serving up some of the best around. We popped into Pop-Up Chicken Shop back in 2020. It started as a part-time grab-n-go at the local VFW hall four years ago, and now, owner Aaron Francis is taking it to the top of the pecking order.
25newsnow.com
1470 WMBD
Bradley University hires new VP
PEORIA, Ill. – Bradley University will be bringing in a new vice president. The university announced Tuesday Jason Petrovich will be their new vice president for advancement. His responsibilities include overseeing and managing the university’s comprehensive development and alumni engagement. Petrovich comes from Valparaiso University, where he has...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
25newsnow.com
IWU plans $16.5 million upgrade for on-campus student housing
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - On-campus housing for first-year students is about to undergo a $16.5 million renovation at Illinois Wesleyan University. Munsell and Ferguson Halls will be getting the upgrades this summer thanks to the family of the late B. Charles “Chuck” Ames, from Wesleyan’s Class of 1950 and Joyce “Jay” Eichhorn Ames from the Class of 1949.
wlds.com
Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield
Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
25newsnow.com
Colder, but still above average to end the week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Areas of fog will linger through the Thursday morning commute. Skies will be cloudy today, with the chance for light mixed precipitation both this morning and again this evening. Any instance of rain/snow should be relatively minor and travel impacts are not expected. Many areas will stay dry, as the incoming storm system has taken a southerly track. Northwest winds will limit heating today, so expect steady temperatures in the upper 30s.
1470 WMBD
‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
25newsnow.com
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois names Outstanding Airmen of the Year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Three Airmen from the 126th Air Refueling Wing earned top honors from the Illinois Air National Guard, including one from Peoria, during its Outstanding Airmen of the Year ceremony, on Jan. 7, at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield. According to an Illinois National Guard...
25newsnow.com
Flurries or light snow possible through tomorrow morning
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Expect cloudy and cold weather to continue tonight and tomorrow with a chance for a few flurries or light snow showers. Skies will clear late tomorrow leading to plenty of sunshine this weekend. Next week will start warm and wet, but colder weather will return by next weekend.
wglt.org
EDC: Cell phone data show more people are driving 60 to 90 miles to work in Bloomington-Normal
More people are commuting greater distances to work in Bloomington-Normal every day, with some traveling 60 to 90 miles to work here – and about a quarter of Rivian’s workers driving an hour to work each day. That’s according to an analysis of cell phone location data and tracking from Rivian itself.
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries in Wednesday morning laundromat fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria laundromat suffered roughly $15,000 in damages after two dryers caught fire Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters arrived to 2101 N. Prospect before 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of smoke inside the commercial building, being used as a laundromat.
