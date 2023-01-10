Read full article on original website
KTSA
29 year old woman killed in hit and run on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for whoever was driving a car that ran over a woman on the West side Wednesday night. It started as a large fight involving dozens of people at around 8:30 P.M. on Angela Walk. Two or three of the...
KSAT 12
Man allegedly running from BCSO deputy killed in car crash on West Side street
SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly was trying to run from a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning died after his car crashed on a West Side road. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on W. Military, near Marbach Road. The driver apparently lost control...
Vigil held for three siblings killed in crash
SAN ANTONIO — Tragedy for a San Antonio family. According to a family member, three siblings were killed in a car crash on the northeast side. Monday night, family and friends met at the spot where the three lost their lives. Family say 22-year-old Evelyn Flores, 17-year-old Ivan, and 10-year-old Julian were the ones tragically killed at Thousand Oaks near Nacogdoches.
news4sanantonio.com
Missing 13-year-old San Antonio girl with medical condition found safe, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who went missing nearly a week ago has been found safe. . Maldonaldo was last seen on Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. San Antonio Police said on Thursday that Joclynn was recently found safe.
KSAT 12
Man crashes vehicle purposely into Circle K convenience store to hit someone, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he purposely crashed his vehicle into a convenience store in an attempt to hit someone early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at a Circle K store in the 400 block of Perrin Central Boulevard,...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman dies after being hit by a car during large fight on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a woman on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Angela Walk and South Picoso Street. Police said at least 30 people were in the street when a fight broke out. Three...
KSAT 12
2 people seen breaking into Clemens High School, carrying fire extinguishers around campus
SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a school in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District over the weekend. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday morning at Clemens High School. Details about the incident are unknown,...
KSAT 12
3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northeast Side has killed three members of a family, all siblings, according to relatives. The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Thousand Oaks, just east of Perrin Beitel Road. San Antonio police say all three of the people who...
KTSA
Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names of two people shot and killed Friday night in west Bexar County are now being released. The Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Xavier Lopez and 38-year-old Janell Lopez were both shot after 9:30 p.m. and authorities are working the case as a homicide.
KSAT 12
Woman shoves, injures employee while stealing watches at Walmart on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is wanted by San Antonio police in connection with a robbery that left a Walmart employee injured. The robbery was reported on Jan. 7 at the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive. According to Crime Stoppers, the employee saw the suspect...
KSAT 12
Police searching for suspected homeless man who allegedly kicked in a door and shot homeowner
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a suspect who kicked in the front door of a San Antonio home in September and shot the man who lives there. The suspect kicked in the door of the residence on Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Utica Place, near I-35 and North Flores Street.
KSAT 12
‘Right place at the right time’: 2 ACS officers rescue dog trapped in backyard during garage fire
SAN ANTONIO – Two Animal Care Services officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a dog that was trapped in a backyard during a garage fire at a home near downtown. On Thursday, ACS officers McCallister and Colon were driving through a neighborhood near I-10 and S Walters Street when they noticed heavy, black smoke nearby.
SA residents say cars were 'destroying the streets'. Video shows how dangerously they were driving.
SAN ANTONIO — Chaos in southside streets. KENS 5 received cell phone which shows dangerous burnouts happening in the middle of a neighborhood. As a result, neighbors are on edge and are frustrated. They said this happened late Saturday night at Isabel and Kalteyer Street. A neighbor named Rose...
KSAT 12
Man, woman killed in West Bexar County identified by medical examiner’s office
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man and a woman who were killed in West Bexar County on Friday. Xavier Alvarez, 34, and Janell Lopez, 38, were fatally shot after 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias. Their manners of...
foxsanantonio.com
Young boy seriously injured after being hit by car while riding scooter, police say
A young boy was hit by a car while riding his scooter on the South Side Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. This happened around 8:12 p.m., just in front of the Mission Drive Theatre along Roosevelt Ave. At some point the young boy scooted into the...
Texas grandmother and her four grandchildren reported missing
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A grandmother and her four grandchildren have been reported missing, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Osorio, 58; Lovely Sanchez, 9; Melanie Sanchez, 8; Manuel Sanchez, 6 and Juan Sanchez, 6, were last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the 15000 block of US Hwy 181 South. Deputies […]
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
KSAT 12
2 San Antonio teens arrested after car burglaries, vehicle chase in New Braunfels, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two San Antonio teens were arrested in New Braunfels after they were caught breaking into vehicles and then led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, according to the New Braunfels Police Department. Joe Angel Puente, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old were both taken into...
KSAT 12
New video shows intensity of fire that displaced Converse family, spread to multiple homes
SAN ANTONIO – New video shows the intensity of a fire that destroyed a local family’s home in Northeast Bexar County. The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 8900 block of Twincreek Farm in Converse. Neighbors said they heard a loud bang and looked outside, and the home...
sasportsstar.com
San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting just North of downtown. Officers were called to the 500 block of West Euclid Avenue at around 7 A.M. Tuesday. According to FOX 29, a man kicked in an apartment door during a possible robbery attempt....
