KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Vigil held for three siblings killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO — Tragedy for a San Antonio family. According to a family member, three siblings were killed in a car crash on the northeast side. Monday night, family and friends met at the spot where the three lost their lives. Family say 22-year-old Evelyn Flores, 17-year-old Ivan, and 10-year-old Julian were the ones tragically killed at Thousand Oaks near Nacogdoches.
KTSA

Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names of two people shot and killed Friday night in west Bexar County are now being released. The Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Xavier Lopez and 38-year-old Janell Lopez were both shot after 9:30 p.m. and authorities are working the case as a homicide.
ValleyCentral

Texas grandmother and her four grandchildren reported missing

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A grandmother and her four grandchildren have been reported missing, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Osorio, 58; Lovely Sanchez, 9; Melanie Sanchez, 8; Manuel Sanchez, 6 and Juan Sanchez, 6, were last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the 15000 block of US Hwy 181 South. Deputies […]
sasportsstar.com

San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting just North of downtown. Officers were called to the 500 block of West Euclid Avenue at around 7 A.M. Tuesday. According to FOX 29, a man kicked in an apartment door during a possible robbery attempt....
