SAN ANTONIO — Tragedy for a San Antonio family. According to a family member, three siblings were killed in a car crash on the northeast side. Monday night, family and friends met at the spot where the three lost their lives. Family say 22-year-old Evelyn Flores, 17-year-old Ivan, and 10-year-old Julian were the ones tragically killed at Thousand Oaks near Nacogdoches.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO