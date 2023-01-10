A missing elderly man has been found safe in Fond du Lac County. The 82 year old man was reported missing shortly after noon Wednesday after walking away from his town of Calumet home. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s K-9 team and two unmanned aerial drones assisted in the search. Shortly before 2:30pm the Sheriff’s Office learned the man had been given a ride to a Fond du Lac residence and was safe. The Sheriffs Office crisis social worker responded to the residence and the man was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO