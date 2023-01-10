Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
Green Bay Police investigate dog bite reported on Velp Avenue
The Green Bay Police Department is seeking to speak with the owner of a yellow Labrador Retriever type dog that was reportedly involved in the bite incident of a woman, who was running on Velp Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay
Nitschke Bridge in Green Bay will be closed for six hours on Friday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing the temporary closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventive maintenance activities. The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 13. In addition, Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway. Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for suspect in stabbing on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing on the east side of Green Bay. Officers say a 17-year-old Green Bay boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. On Jan. 10, at about 8 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Radisson Street. They found...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s north side to have temporary water outage, here’s when:
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve. The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police helps rescue person who fell through ice at pond near home
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Quick thinking helped rescue a person who fell through the ice at a pond near their home in Appleton on Tuesday. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on January 10, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m., firefighters were sent to a home for a report of an incident where a person had fallen through the ice at a pond near their home.
WBAY Green Bay
Man injured in Green Bay shooting charged with murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old Green Bay man who was wounded during a shooting that fatally wounded a 42-year-old and injured another man was charged Tuesday with the older man’s murder. Jesse Dahl is charged with being party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide by use...
WBAY Green Bay
Part of Oshkosh to experience water outage Wednesday during valve replacement
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Oshkosh residents will be without water Wednesday afternoon due to a valve replacement. The outage will be in the area west of Highway 45 between West Snell Road and Ryf Road (County Road T). The outage is scheduled between the hours of 12 p.m. and...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Special Needs Alert’ helps crack case for 6-year-old found wandering in a Green Bay parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is crediting the ‘Special Needs Alert’ for helping track down a child’s mother. It’s meant to help those with medical conditions or behaviors in an emergency. In this case, it likely saved a child’s life....
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ozone 101
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today on 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz is the professor and we are his students learning all about the ozone layer and news about the ozone hole. Where did it come from? What is it made of? How the ozone layer helps us ... and...
WBAY Green Bay
Give BIG Green Bay gets bigger with $500K match
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-hour fundraising drive for local non-profits, known as Give BIG Green Bay, could be a lot bigger in its 6th year. This year, Give BIG Green Bay will have a pool of $500,000 to match donations that come in during the fundraiser. The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation announced a $250,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation triggered a boost from other community donors.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Eyes Abandoned Railroad Property For Development
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is starting to look at the possibility of buying the vacant former rail yard site below the Ashland Avenue overpass. It’s about 30 acres of land that city officials say could “play a hugely critical role” in better connecting the city’s downtown and the stadium district.
WBAY Green Bay
MacArthur Elementary could close in Green Bay under 10 year plan
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area School District is releasing its ten year plan which includes a number of building improvement projects. However, that plan also includes the possibility of MacArthur Elementary school closing. A consultant for the district outlined the plan before the school board for...
radioplusinfo.com
1-12-23 missing elderly man found safe in fdl
A missing elderly man has been found safe in Fond du Lac County. The 82 year old man was reported missing shortly after noon Wednesday after walking away from his town of Calumet home. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s K-9 team and two unmanned aerial drones assisted in the search. Shortly before 2:30pm the Sheriff’s Office learned the man had been given a ride to a Fond du Lac residence and was safe. The Sheriffs Office crisis social worker responded to the residence and the man was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Christina Badalamenti was charged Monday with two felony counts of neglecting a child, resulting in no...
WBAY Green Bay
Shawano County completes investigation into police shooting
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into a shooting involving Shawano Police. The department worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has now handed it over to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother jailed for neglecting child, was at a bar while 6-year-old wandered in parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is recognizing an officer who came to the aid of a 6-year-old wandering around a parking ramp. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Officer Kendal Herwald was helping in the search for a driver that fled on foot during a traffic stop. Herwald found a non-verbal 6-year-old in the Pine Street parking ramp around midnight on January 7.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 65-year-old Appleton woman was formally charged on Monday for allegedly burglarizing a church in De Pere on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin faces up to 12 and a half years in prison and up to $35,000 in fines after being accused of breaking into Our Lady of Lourdes church and school around 5:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac launches Narcan leave-behind program
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac is the latest community in Wisconsin to start a program to combat opioid overdoses. Fond du Lac County and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue announced Tuesday they’re starting a Narcan leave-behind program within the city. The program is aimed at making Narcan more accessible -- a nasal spray which, if administered quickly, helps counter the effects of a drug overdose until a person can receive emergency medical care.
