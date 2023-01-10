HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Hanceville faced off against Etowah in a pair of big area games at Lane Horton Gymnasium Tuesday night and Etowah ended up taking both games from the Bulldogs. In the girls’ game, the Lady Bulldogs dropped their game to the Lady Blue Devils 42-32 and in the boys’ game, a wild back-and-forth affair in the fourth quarter ended up going Etowah’s way and the Blue Devils were able to pick up an 84-79 win over Hanceville. Etowah 42 – Hanceville 32 (Varsity Girls) Aaliyah Twitty hit a tough shot to put Hanceville on the scoreboard first, but an Etowah trey gave...

