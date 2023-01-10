Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Phase 1 critical cancer research granted FDA-accelerated approval to new drug
SAN ANTONIO – New research being conducted in San Antonio may soon bring hope to people battling different forms of cancer. The goal of the research at the Start Center For Cancer Care is to create a drug that is tolerable, manageable and effective for patients. Scientists over the...
COVID Tracker: Bexar County transitions to weekly reporting for 2023
SAN ANTONIO — As Texas doctors warn of a rapidly spreading new COVID variant that could make its way to the Lone Star State, Bexar County health authorities are transitioning to weekly reports about case totals and virus-related fatalities. Officials reported 2,497 new cases since last Wednesday, bringing the...
KSAT 12
These three techniques are among the most common warning signs you are the target of fraud
SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever been hijacked?. You’re forced into believing there’s not enough time, so you need to “act now.” An evildoer made their way into your account, and to stop it, you should “click here” to alert the proper authorities.
Washington Examiner
Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions
A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
New COVID strain is 'more transmissible than any other variant,' and likely already in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — In late November, the COVID-19 omicron variant XBB.1.5 represented only 1% of U.S. cases, according to the CDC. Five weeks later, it represents 27.6% of national cases. Metro Health Director Anita Kurian told KENS 5 that both vaccinated individuals and people who have been infected by...
'I wish this never happened': The tragic deaths of three siblings raising concerns about a northeast side intersection
SAN ANTONIO — A call for change. The tragic deaths of three siblings is raising concerns about a northeast side intersection. People near the area of Thousand Oaks and Alamo Blanco say a stop sign is simply not enough. Meanwhile, KENS 5 is learning the oldest sibling Evelyn Flores...
Study says Texas among most racially integrated U.S. states
Texas ranked well in the equality of employment, wealth and education, according to the analysis.
KSAT 12
MOUNTAIN CEDAR: What’s the highest count ever recorded in San Antonio?
The pollen from mountain cedar trees creates figurative and literal headaches every year for allergy sufferers. You may find yourself wondering how this year’s cedar season compares to years past. What’s the highest pollen count for mountain cedar on record?. Shannon Syring is a Certified Pollen Collector through...
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
KSAT 12
2 people seen breaking into Clemens High School, carrying fire extinguishers around campus
SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a school in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District over the weekend. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday morning at Clemens High School. Details about the incident are unknown,...
KSAT 12
Have a gently used book? Donate it to soldiers in need
If you have some gently used books you’re looking to get rid of, donate them to soldiers in need during Operation Book Drop. Gunn Auto Dealerships and Collision Centers in San Antonio are accepting gently used books until Jan. 21. These books will be sent through Soldiers’ Angels, a...
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
IDEA Judson school mourns the loss of two students
SAN ANTONIO — By balloons bobbing in the mid-day breeze, members of the IDEA Judson school community came to a Thousand Oaks crash site to share lunch and memories of boys who will be absent but not forgotten. Family members said ten-year-old Julian and 17-year-old Ivan died Sunday night...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Submit Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights On San Antonio Ballot
Texas activists have turned in more than 37,000 signatures to place a measure on the San Antonio ballot in May to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion restriction laws and ban no-knock warrants. A coalition of advocacy groups—including Ground Game Texas, SA Stands and the Immigrant Legal Resource Center...
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi. According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging […]
Yes, the price of eggs has increased drastically. Here's why.
Here is why you've seen the price of eggs jump.
Some San Antonio residents express concerns about eminent domain in proposed VIA route
SAN ANTONIO — Concerns were growing on the Southeast side about a new rapid transit but route. The project, proposed by VIA, will run a non-stop service north to south from the San Antonio International Airport to Steves Avenue. Its goal is to help people get to their destinations...
KTSA
San Antonio child predator to serve 20 years in prison, pay $100K to victims
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 20 years in prison for a San Antonio man convicted of sexually exploiting children. Tanner Real, 22, will also have to pay $100,000 in restitution to his victims. According to court documents, Real extorted 10 minor victims into producing sexually explicit...
KTSA
Belongings of former San Antonio lawyer to be auctioned off
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are looking for a pool table, piano, ventriloquist dummies and fun house mirrors, an upcoming auction might be your solution. Those items, as well as hundreds of others, belonging to attorney Christopher John Pettit will be auctioned starting January 19 at 8 a.m. through February 2 by Mel Davis Auctions.
Senior citizen pleads guilty after attempting to smuggle 200 pounds of marijuana
A 70-year-old woman from San Antonio faces jail time after being caught trying to smuggle over 200 pounds of marijuana through a checkpoint.
