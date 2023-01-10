ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

9NEWS

Eastern plains road looks more like mountain highway

STERLING, Colo. — The snow totals were not very impressive in the Denver metro area Wednesday, but parts of the eastern plains got another three to five inches. And the ground in some of the northeast counties has had a layer of white for nearly a month now. Highway...
STERLING, CO
KDVR.com

Snow chance Wednesday with a weekend warm-up

Wednesday will have a chance of snow, but temperatures are expected to rise into the weekend. Dave Fraser forecasts. Wednesday will have a chance of snow, but temperatures are expected to rise into the weekend. Dave Fraser forecasts. Denver handles slick side streets. Residents of the city are having trouble...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect

DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Trader Joe's to start selling wine in March

The grocery store will be bringing their "Two Buck Chuck" to Colorado following the passing of Prop 125. The grocery store will be bringing their "Two Buck Chuck" to Colorado following the passing of Prop 125. American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at DIA. An American Airlines flight taxiing toward...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way

Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Southwest trying to recover from mass cancellations

Consumer confidence in the airline is at an all-time low. Alex Rose reports. Southwest trying to recover from mass cancellations. Consumer confidence in the airline is at an all-time low. Alex Rose reports. American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at DIA. An American Airlines flight taxiing toward a terminal at...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at DIA

An American Airlines flight taxiing toward a terminal at Denver International Airport clipped a de-icing truck Wednesday. American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at DIA. An American Airlines flight taxiing toward a terminal at Denver International Airport clipped a de-icing truck Wednesday. 13-year-old crashes through Aurora fence with 4 other...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

1 injured in shooting at Fort Carson

One person was injured by a pellet gun in the combat team area of Fort Carson. One person was injured by a pellet gun in the combat team area of Fort Carson. A discussion on rerouting TABOR funds to educators is underway in Colorado's Capitol. Avalanche closes US HWY 40...
FORT CARSON, CO
KDVR.com

Rainstorms sweeping through California, 14 dead

Heavy rains have hit California resulting in floods and other hazardous conditions. Matt Mauro reports. Heavy rains have hit California resulting in floods and other hazardous conditions. Matt Mauro reports. 10-year-old wins first belt buckle at Stock Show. Mesa Arnold knows her stuff when it comes to cattle. Dan Daru...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDVR.com

Investigation into Englewood tiny home company

The Feds are investigating a local tiny home-building company after suspicious behavior. The Feds are investigating a local tiny home-building company after suspicious behavior. Denver weather: Lots of sunshine returns for Thursday. Mostly sunny skies are back across the state Thursday with seasonal highs in the lower to middle 40s....
ENGLEWOOD, CO

