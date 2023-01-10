Read full article on original website
Related
Another storm will bring more snow to the state on Sunday
Warmer and drier weather will settle back in for Friday and Saturday. Another storm will spread rain and snow across the state Saturday night through early Monday
Denver weather: Snow dusting Wednesday, high near 42
A dusting of snow is forecast in Denver, Wednesday. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation in the form of snow before 1 p.m., which will transition to a mix of rain and snow following. Total snow accumulation is expected to be less than an inch, with a high of 42 degrees.
Eastern plains road looks more like mountain highway
STERLING, Colo. — The snow totals were not very impressive in the Denver metro area Wednesday, but parts of the eastern plains got another three to five inches. And the ground in some of the northeast counties has had a layer of white for nearly a month now. Highway...
Here comes Denver's next round of snow | Forecast timeline
Starting Wednesday morning in Denver and along the Front Range, slushy snow could add up to an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
KDVR.com
Snow chance Wednesday with a weekend warm-up
Wednesday will have a chance of snow, but temperatures are expected to rise into the weekend. Dave Fraser forecasts. Wednesday will have a chance of snow, but temperatures are expected to rise into the weekend. Dave Fraser forecasts. Denver handles slick side streets. Residents of the city are having trouble...
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
KDVR.com
Trader Joe's to start selling wine in March
The grocery store will be bringing their "Two Buck Chuck" to Colorado following the passing of Prop 125. The grocery store will be bringing their "Two Buck Chuck" to Colorado following the passing of Prop 125. American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at DIA. An American Airlines flight taxiing toward...
Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way
Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
KDVR.com
Southwest trying to recover from mass cancellations
Consumer confidence in the airline is at an all-time low. Alex Rose reports. Southwest trying to recover from mass cancellations. Consumer confidence in the airline is at an all-time low. Alex Rose reports. American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at DIA. An American Airlines flight taxiing toward a terminal at...
SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE: Warning issued about low visibility on Colorado Front Range
According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snowfall will keep falling around the Colorado Front Range through much of the morning, coupled with strong winds. This could make travel dangerous, as visibility will be limited. Snow squalls will be possible. Travel could be impacted along Interstate 25, with...
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
Yahoo Sports
2 Northern Colorado men identified as snowmobilers who died in avalanche near Winter Park
Two snowmobilers killed in an avalanche Saturday near Winter Park were identified as residents of the Loveland area. The Grand County coroner identified the victims as Darrin Kaderka, 52, from the Loveland area, and Bruce Dejong, 58, of Northern Colorado. According to property records, the two lived east of Loveland, just inside Weld County.
KDVR.com
American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at DIA
An American Airlines flight taxiing toward a terminal at Denver International Airport clipped a de-icing truck Wednesday. American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at DIA. An American Airlines flight taxiing toward a terminal at Denver International Airport clipped a de-icing truck Wednesday. 13-year-old crashes through Aurora fence with 4 other...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Midweek snow on the way for the mountains and parts of the Denver metro area
Let's prepare for the week ahead in today's State of the Atmosphere by discussing the next weather maker for the state which arrives midweek to bring snow and rain to the region. We've discussed the latest surge in the Atmospheric River at length and what impact it will have on...
KDVR.com
1 injured in shooting at Fort Carson
One person was injured by a pellet gun in the combat team area of Fort Carson. One person was injured by a pellet gun in the combat team area of Fort Carson. A discussion on rerouting TABOR funds to educators is underway in Colorado's Capitol. Avalanche closes US HWY 40...
2 Colorado men killed in weekend avalanche
Two Colorado men were identified as those who died in an avalanche near Winter Park on Saturday.
KDVR.com
Rainstorms sweeping through California, 14 dead
Heavy rains have hit California resulting in floods and other hazardous conditions. Matt Mauro reports. Heavy rains have hit California resulting in floods and other hazardous conditions. Matt Mauro reports. 10-year-old wins first belt buckle at Stock Show. Mesa Arnold knows her stuff when it comes to cattle. Dan Daru...
Who are the 15 unidentified people in Denver?
Since 1952, there have been 90 bodies found in Colorado that remain unidentified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says 15 of those bodies were found in the city.
KDVR.com
Investigation into Englewood tiny home company
The Feds are investigating a local tiny home-building company after suspicious behavior. The Feds are investigating a local tiny home-building company after suspicious behavior. Denver weather: Lots of sunshine returns for Thursday. Mostly sunny skies are back across the state Thursday with seasonal highs in the lower to middle 40s....
This Denver metro zip code is among the ‘hottest’ neighborhoods in the nation
One zip code in the Denver metro ranked among the hottest in the nation for real estate.
Comments / 0