Washington, DC

247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Former Terps assistant on Willard's recruiting improvements, Hunter Dickinson saga, more

Kevin Willard has quickly boosted Maryland basketball's recruiting fortunes during his first season in College Park. The Terps' three-man recruiting class ranks 12th nationally, with a long way to go until the late signing period and the transfer portal season, an improvement over the recent results under Willard's predecessor. What's been the difference?
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

A record-setting night for future Maryland guard

Maryland basketball commit Jahnathan Lamothe posted a stat line on Monday that added his name to the record book of his school's strong basketball history. Lamothe posted 25 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks in St. France's double-overtime win over Glenelg Country School (Md.). It was...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday

Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
TOWSON, MD
Shore News Network

Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An attempted armed robbery left a victim shot in Southeast, D.C., and police are asking for help identifying the vehicle involved. This incident happened early Sunday morning on the 200 Block of Tingey Street. Shortly after 4 am, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and attempted to rob the victim. During this attempt, the suspect shot the victim and left the scene in a 4 door gray sedan. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and current condition of the victim are unknown The post Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Teenager walked to hospital with injuries after shooting

A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/teenager-walked-to-hospital-with-injuries-after-shooting/.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Teenager injured after shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Police said that they believe the teen was injured in a shooting in the 2400 block of MLK Avenue SE. They said the teenager is expected to be okay. This was the second shooting that resulted in an injured […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages

Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages. Officials say an investigation will be conducted after the mother of a 6-year-old with autism says she was unable to locate him after school Monday in an issue that appears to stem from ongoing bus driver staffing shortages that are affecting D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old

On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast with the latest updates on the polarizing situation.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC government employee on administrative leave after shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake

WASHINGTON — A D.C. government employee is now on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Mayor Bowser reveals DC comeback plan

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development revealed DC's Comeback Plan, a tool for setting D.C.'s economic development goals for the next five years. The plan serves as the District's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and will be submitted to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Heritage High School finds 'racist writings' in 3 bathrooms on campus

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after racist graffiti was found in three bathrooms at Heritage High School in Loudoun County, Virginia. According to the Leesburg Police Department (LPD), Loudoun County Public School (LCPS) officials are working with officers during the investigation. All Heritage High School bathrooms and locker rooms have been searched in an attempt to find and remove all of the racist writing.
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable

WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
WASHINGTON, DC

