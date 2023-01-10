Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Fair or foul? Maryland prep school's post-graduate team wins basketball game 213-38
Lopsided basketball games are a not uncommon at any level, but one final score reported Tuesday night in Maryland caused a social media stir. The post-graduate boys basketball team at Mt. Zion Prep Academy in Lanham, Maryland won a game against Edgewood Prep by a final score of 213-38. ...
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia youth football organization wins multiple national championships
Freedom High School wasn’t the only local football team to bring home a championship trophy in December. Two local youth football squads also claimed some crowns. Playmakers Elite Bears won the 7-year-old and 12-year-old titles of American Youth Football and United Youth Football League, respectively. Playmakers Elite Bears, also...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Former Terps assistant on Willard's recruiting improvements, Hunter Dickinson saga, more
Kevin Willard has quickly boosted Maryland basketball's recruiting fortunes during his first season in College Park. The Terps' three-man recruiting class ranks 12th nationally, with a long way to go until the late signing period and the transfer portal season, an improvement over the recent results under Willard's predecessor. What's been the difference?
247Sports
A record-setting night for future Maryland guard
Maryland basketball commit Jahnathan Lamothe posted a stat line on Monday that added his name to the record book of his school's strong basketball history. Lamothe posted 25 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks in St. France's double-overtime win over Glenelg Country School (Md.). It was...
mdlottery.com
Washington, D.C. Woman Still in Disbelief after $50,000 FAMILY FEUD® Win
Washington, D.C. resident Victoria Calloway plans to help the homeless community with her $50,000 prize. Helpful store clerk suggested she play the $5 game. Victoria Calloway is still in shock after winning a $50,000 top prize on a FAMILY FEUD® scratch-off. The Washington, D.C. resident explained that she was...
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An attempted armed robbery left a victim shot in Southeast, D.C., and police are asking for help identifying the vehicle involved. This incident happened early Sunday morning on the 200 Block of Tingey Street. Shortly after 4 am, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and attempted to rob the victim. During this attempt, the suspect shot the victim and left the scene in a 4 door gray sedan. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and current condition of the victim are unknown The post Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
dcnewsnow.com
Teenager walked to hospital with injuries after shooting
A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/teenager-walked-to-hospital-with-injuries-after-shooting/. Woman Crossing Road Killed After Truck Hits Her in …. The Washington...
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
fox5dc.com
Shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake not 'centered around race'
D.C.'s police chief breaks his silence on the investigation into the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is live outside D.C. Police headquarters with the latest.
Teenager injured after shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Police said that they believe the teen was injured in a shooting in the 2400 block of MLK Avenue SE. They said the teenager is expected to be okay. This was the second shooting that resulted in an injured […]
fox5dc.com
Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages
Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages. Officials say an investigation will be conducted after the mother of a 6-year-old with autism says she was unable to locate him after school Monday in an issue that appears to stem from ongoing bus driver staffing shortages that are affecting D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old
On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee.
DC government employee on administrative leave after shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake
WASHINGTON — A D.C. government employee is now on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.
Mayor Bowser reveals DC comeback plan
WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development revealed DC's Comeback Plan, a tool for setting D.C.'s economic development goals for the next five years. The plan serves as the District's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and will be submitted to...
Heritage High School finds 'racist writings' in 3 bathrooms on campus
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after racist graffiti was found in three bathrooms at Heritage High School in Loudoun County, Virginia. According to the Leesburg Police Department (LPD), Loudoun County Public School (LCPS) officials are working with officers during the investigation. All Heritage High School bathrooms and locker rooms have been searched in an attempt to find and remove all of the racist writing.
fox5dc.com
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
Washington Examiner
Virginia AG Jason Miyares blasts 'woke racism' in Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) blasted Fairfax County Public Schools Tuesday for what he called "woke racism" the day after he expanded an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the whole school district. "At the end of the day, we want to demand excellence and we want our...
Amtrak Riders Stuck Heading From DC To Florida Told They Were Not Being Held Hostage: Report
It was not a quick commute for some travelers in the DMV region who found themselves stuck on an Amtrak train for more than 24 hours during a trip from the Washington, DC area down to Florida. Passengers traveling on an Amtrak Auto Train from DC to the Orlando area...
Son accused of fratricide by mother in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Mclean that happened outside a family home.
