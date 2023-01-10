ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holy Name begins Alumni Field House $5 million renovation

By KMTV Staff
 2 days ago
It was a big night at Holy Name School on Monday as it marked the start of a $5 million project to renovate the Alumni Field House and Sports Complex.

The existing field house was built in 1949 for the school, but its purpose extends beyond Holy Name and has been home to an after-school program for the Hope Center for Kids since 2018.

"We're expanding. It's not just the kids at Holy Name, it's definitly the community as a whole. Because Holy Name has represented so much for this community. If we look at all the pictures that we see during the PowerPoint, we see the community as a whole,” said DeJuan Reddick, Executive Director of Hope Center for Kids.

The renovation is expected to triple the capacity for kids to accommodate 350 at a time.

