FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
LSU basketball falls to Florida 67-56
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their third straight game Tuesday night when Florida beat the Tigers in the PMAC 67-56. LSU couldn't get it going again offensively, only shooting 33 percent from the floor. That's the lowest percentage of the season for the Tigers. The Gators capitalized...
wbrz.com
LSU football finishes season with Top 20 ranking
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly and his LSU Tiger football team finished their first season together ranked in the Top 20 of the Associated Press Top 25 football poll landing at the No. 16 position. LSU was No. 16 after being unranked in the preseason. Coach Kelly's season had plenty...
wbrz.com
LSU's Angel Reese earns another SEC player of the week award
BATON ROUGE - Week after week LSU forward Angel Reese is making the rest of the nation realize what she's doing in Baton Rouge. After becoming the first woman in the SEC to score more than 25 points and grab more than 25 rebounds Reese earned her fourth SEC Player of the Week honor.
2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
How do things look for LSU in the SEC championship race and the College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 season? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2023 season. 2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 3 vs. Florida State Sept. 9 vs. Grambling Sept. 16 at ...
houmatimes.com
2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
Inductees for the 2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the sixth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6 pm.
wbrz.com
West Feliciana students get hands-on training for CPR and AEDs
Everyone can help play a role in emergency situations, whether that's medical personnel, people within athletic departments or even students. Knowing proper techniques and having automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, on hand can ultimately save someone's life. This vital resource is what ultimately saved Bills safety Damar Hamlin's life after...
WWL-TV
TWO BIG CB COMMITS | How LSU football's transfer portal approach sets them up for long-term success
Why is LSU's approach to recruiting via the transfer portal more effective for sustained success than it was last year?@
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
wbrz.com
Southern University partnering with city-parish for expungement intake event
BATON ROUGE - People who live in East Baton Rouge Parish can apply for a chance at getting their prior criminal records expunged. It's part of a new city-parish initiative to increase employment and give more people a second chance. The goal of the expungement initiative is to increase the...
wbrz.com
Recent violent pit bull incidents cause concern for West Feliciana Parish President
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Pit bills have long been dogged in society for being violent—an opinion that is highly contested by some pet lovers. Just ask long-time pit bull owner Flo Garig. "They're the best dogs. I've had them my whole entire life. I raised my child with them....
wbrz.com
Body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating reports of a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
wbrz.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Florida Street Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on Florida Street Wednesday night. Sources say the crash happened on Florida Street at North Beck Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, 57-year-old Grady Roberts, was walking against traffic along the highway when he was struck.
wbrz.com
Niagara Bottling set to build $160M facility in Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND - Drink manufacturer Niagara Bottling is planning a $160 million facility in Tangipahoa Parish. Workers are expected to break ground on the roughly 500,000 square-foot property near Hammond in the coming months. The largely automated facility is expected to create a total of 170 new jobs in the parish, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.
lafourchegazette.com
Social media post about H.L. Bourgeois High School leads to arrest of Terrebonne teen for terrorizing
A Gray juvenile is in custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office after a terrorizing complaint made toward H.L. Bourgeois. Sheriff Tim Soignet said that just after 4 p.m., TPSO's Patrol Division was called too H.L. Bourgeois in reference to a social media message that surfaced. An anonymous person reported...
wbrz.com
Public adjuster allegedly scammed Hurricane Ida victims out of nearly $600K
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - A man in charge of a Texas-based public adjuster firm is now jailed in Louisiana after he allegedly preyed on storm victims after Hurricane Ida and scammed them out more than half-a-million dollars. According to Louisiana State Police, Andrew Mitchell of Clear Lake Shores,...
wbrz.com
Ascension Public Schools superintendent will not renew contract
ASCENSION PARISH – Superintendent David Alexander will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of June, the school system announced. "It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve as superintendent of this very successful school system,” Alexander said in a prepared statement. “It is with sincere gratitude and genuine affection for Ascension Public Schools that I want to provide our board members the opportunity to step out their process for naming a new superintendent.”
wbrz.com
Burning truck snarls traffic on I-10 West near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A semi truck caught fire along I-10 Thursday afternoon, creating a traffic nightmare on the interstate. The inferno was first spotted shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate, just past Siegen Lane. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
Thibodaux police investigate overnight homicide on Narrow Street
Detectives began investigating a shooting that turned fatal in Lafourche Parish overnight, leaving one person dead.
wbrz.com
Crash on Perkins Road leaves at least one dead, two injured Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies and emergency medical services are responding to a fatal crash on Perkins Road Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Traffic incident list confirmed a crash with a fatality around 10:15 a.m. on Perkins Road near La Crete Lane. The St. George Fire Department confirmed it was on the scene and that extrication was needed.
WDSU
1 person dead after shooting in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night in the 800 block of Narrow Street. Detectives said that just before midnight, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is currently being withheld. Chief Bryan Zeringue...
