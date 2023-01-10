ASCENSION PARISH – Superintendent David Alexander will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of June, the school system announced. "It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve as superintendent of this very successful school system,” Alexander said in a prepared statement. “It is with sincere gratitude and genuine affection for Ascension Public Schools that I want to provide our board members the opportunity to step out their process for naming a new superintendent.”

