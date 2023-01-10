ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

LSU basketball falls to Florida 67-56

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their third straight game Tuesday night when Florida beat the Tigers in the PMAC 67-56. LSU couldn't get it going again offensively, only shooting 33 percent from the floor. That's the lowest percentage of the season for the Tigers. The Gators capitalized...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU football finishes season with Top 20 ranking

BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly and his LSU Tiger football team finished their first season together ranked in the Top 20 of the Associated Press Top 25 football poll landing at the No. 16 position. LSU was No. 16 after being unranked in the preseason. Coach Kelly's season had plenty...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU's Angel Reese earns another SEC player of the week award

BATON ROUGE - Week after week LSU forward Angel Reese is making the rest of the nation realize what she's doing in Baton Rouge. After becoming the first woman in the SEC to score more than 25 points and grab more than 25 rebounds Reese earned her fourth SEC Player of the Week honor.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Inductees for the 2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the sixth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6 pm.
GRAY, LA
wbrz.com

West Feliciana students get hands-on training for CPR and AEDs

Everyone can help play a role in emergency situations, whether that's medical personnel, people within athletic departments or even students. Knowing proper techniques and having automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, on hand can ultimately save someone's life. This vital resource is what ultimately saved Bills safety Damar Hamlin's life after...
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating reports of a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Florida Street Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on Florida Street Wednesday night. Sources say the crash happened on Florida Street at North Beck Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, 57-year-old Grady Roberts, was walking against traffic along the highway when he was struck.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Niagara Bottling set to build $160M facility in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND - Drink manufacturer Niagara Bottling is planning a $160 million facility in Tangipahoa Parish. Workers are expected to break ground on the roughly 500,000 square-foot property near Hammond in the coming months. The largely automated facility is expected to create a total of 170 new jobs in the parish, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Ascension Public Schools superintendent will not renew contract

ASCENSION PARISH – Superintendent David Alexander will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of June, the school system announced. "It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve as superintendent of this very successful school system,” Alexander said in a prepared statement. “It is with sincere gratitude and genuine affection for Ascension Public Schools that I want to provide our board members the opportunity to step out their process for naming a new superintendent.”
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Burning truck snarls traffic on I-10 West near Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A semi truck caught fire along I-10 Thursday afternoon, creating a traffic nightmare on the interstate. The inferno was first spotted shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate, just past Siegen Lane. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Crash on Perkins Road leaves at least one dead, two injured Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Deputies and emergency medical services are responding to a fatal crash on Perkins Road Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Traffic incident list confirmed a crash with a fatality around 10:15 a.m. on Perkins Road near La Crete Lane. The St. George Fire Department confirmed it was on the scene and that extrication was needed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

1 person dead after shooting in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night in the 800 block of Narrow Street. Detectives said that just before midnight, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is currently being withheld. Chief Bryan Zeringue...
THIBODAUX, LA

