Denver Airport travelers tried to bring guns, fuel and a sword through TSAHeather Willard
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Parker Police seek participants for neighborhood surveillance databaseHeather WillardParker, CO
Denver settles $28 million in legal claims since 2010, report showsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
The 5 Best Trades For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now
Los Angeles Lakers have to make an important decision before the February trade deadline. Do they want to save their picks for future plans or take a risk and trade them for a star who can help LeBron James and Anthony Davis?
Sporting News
Donovan Mitchell already making Jazz, Danny Ainge regret blockbuster trade with Cavaliers
Last summer, in the midst of Donovan Mitchell mania, I wrote about Danny Ainge's history of winning blockbuster trades. The former Celtics and current Jazz executive has acquired stars (Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen) and rebuilt with draft picks (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum). In his first major move with...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nuggets?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Denver. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nuggets? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
SFGate
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
Lakers: Expert Thinks LA Will Make A Trade -- If Anthony Davis Recovers Soon
Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus believes the Lakers will make a trade if AD is healthy soon
Lakers: You Won’t Believe This Incredible LeBron James Statistic
King James has had some kingly performances of late.
Magic Johnson Lauds Kevin Durant Amid MVP Caliber Season
Kevin Durant's recent dominance has drawn a lot of attention around the league and Magic Johnson heaped huge praise on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Big Things to Watch
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks look to avoid an 0-2 trip to LA as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
Lakers News: Expert Breaks Down Remarkable Recent Los Angeles Turnaround
Good Morning It’s Basketball writer Tom Ziller examines Lakers' recent turnaround
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History In Monday's Nuggets-Lakers Game
Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic made NBA history on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead in second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant continue to lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T. James (West Frontcourt), Durant (East Frontcourt), the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (West Guards) and the Nets’...
NBA Fan Suggests A 'Dream Trade Scenario' For The Lakers If They Don't Trade Russell Westbrook
NBA fan's dream trade scenario for the Lakers without involving Russell Westbrook could help them win the 2023 NBA Championship.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Mavs-Lakers Game
LeBron James is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.
