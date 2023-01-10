ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heartbreaking photo shows Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk smiling and celebrating before vlogger’s tragic death

By Danielle Cinone
 2 days ago
AN IMAGE of Trump supporter Lynnette Hardaway, a conservative political activist born in 1971, revealed that the commentator appeared to be happy in the weeks leading up to her death.

Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, passed away on Monday in what has been dubbed "totally unexpected" by former president Donald Trump.

The most recent photo of Hardaway (left) and Richardson was shared on Instagram on December 25, 2022 Credit: Instagram/diamondandsilk
Hardaway's passing was 'totally unexpected,' Trump said Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

North Carolina natives Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson were infamous for their YouTube videos supporting Trump and questioning Covid-19 data.

The most recent photo of Hardaway and Richardson was shared on Instagram on December 25, 2022.

The image, posted on Diamondandsilk's Instagram page, was captioned: "Merry Christmas to all. Hope your day is full of Love, Peace, Joy, and Happiness."

Diamond is seen with her hands on Silk's shoulder, looking at the camera and smiling.

The Instagram post has since been flooded by heartbroken fans with comments offering their condolences to Silk and their family.

One fan wrote: "I can't believe this. I'm so sad. My condolences to your family and friends. RIP beautiful Diamond."

A second fan commented: "I'm heartbroken. True Patriot! Diamond we will miss you so much!"

"Condolences to everyone who loved and cherished listening to Diamond and Silk," a third fan wrote.

"Our condolences Silk to the passing of your beautiful sister Diamond."

Diamond and Silk's Twitter account confirmed the death of Diamond on Monday, tweeting: "The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!"

And in a TRUTH Social post, Trump said the commentator passed away in her home state where her sister Silk: "was with her all the way."

"There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time!"

"Diamond's death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out.

"Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!"

The family has set up a memorial fund which will be received by her counterpart Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson.

Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson gained popularity by vocally supporting Trump on social media and at rallies which greatly bolstered their online presence.

In 2016, they briefly worked for the Trump campaign as field consultants.

Two years later, the political activists gained media attention after Facebook notified them that they were "unsafe to the community."

They later complained to government officials that the online platform censored their page.

On April 26, 2018, Diamond and Silk testified before Congress and discussed their removal from Facebook.

Months later, the two were given a show on Fox Nation after they were featured on programs like Hannity, Fox News Sunday, and The Ingraham Angle.

Fox News eventually cut ties with the duo when they claimed that the number of deaths from the coronavirus was a 'conspiracy to hurt' the president," in March 2020.

Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson were infamous for their YouTube videos supporting Trump Credit: Getty

