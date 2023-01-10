ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

City council hoping to step in amid more vehicle break-ins

By Jordan Lippincott
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pijHx_0k9BXohd00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans police are investigating a string of car burglaries that happened during Sunday’s Saints game.

Just last week, the New Orleans Police Department announced the start of extra patrols around the Superdome and Smoothie King Center to stop vehicle break-ins.

Josh Couvillion, who lives in Jefferson Parish, says he made the late decision to bring his six-year-old son to the Saints game and reluctantly parked in a public lot at the corner of Poydras and South Rampart streets.

“It’s a wide-open lot. I figured it would have been safe to do,” Couvillion said. “I didn’t find out until we got in there that they were charging $50 to park there for the game, but we wanted to get in the game and see it, and it was [my son’s] first game, so I bit the bullet, and then we ended up parking there.”

Couvillion and his family left toward the end of the third quarter. He says he was in disbelief at all of the broken vehicle windows, including his own.

“It couldn’t be in the middle of the day in the middle of a Saints game,” Couvillion said. “It had been raining most of the day. I knew that the actions were being more brazen, but I really didn’t think that they would go busting windows in a parking lot in the middle of the day with heavy police presence, a few blocks away but not necessarily where we were.”

Couvillion says he walked around for thirty minutes, looking for a police officer or someone in charge of the lot but couldn’t find anyone.

“My sister called the police at 2:11 p.m., I believe, and she received a call back at 7:06 p.m., asking if they still needed to send an officer over to the lot,” Couvillion explained. “We respectfully declined, and then I filled out an online report this morning, but I haven’t heard anything.”

Couvillion says this experience was the final straw when it comes to trips to New Orleans.

“We’ve been in talks with a few other friends about getting a room down by St. Charles [Avenue] for Mardi Gras. That’s completely out of the question,” Couvillion said. “I don’t think I’ll even go down there from the day parades. I mean, at this point, if I can’t Uber from my door to the door of where I’m going, then I’m staying out of Orleans Parish.”

New Orleans police did make three arrests in connection with some other car break-ins and attempted auto theft Sunday on Common Street.

NOPD has not commented on their response time to other areas.

On Wednesday, the city council’s Community Development Committee will discuss requiring live attendants and other new security measures at parking lots in the CBD and French Quarter.

The person who manages the parking lot on the corner of Poydras and South Rampart streets says there will be a security guard at the lot 24-7, starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

NOLA City Council members introduce ordinance to stop car break-ins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans City Council members introduce ordinances to stop car break-ins. The Saints and Pelicans organizations recently said the break-ins downtown have gotten the attention of the NFL and the NBA. Councilmember Lesli Harris wants to require more lighting and cameras in public lots. She...
WDSU

Former member of Mayor Cantrell's security team back to full duty

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an officer that used to be assigned to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team has returned to full duty. NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie remains under investigation in connection with Cantrell's use of the Pontalba apartment as well as his time on the job.
iheart.com

VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo

It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
COLORADO STATE
NOLA.com

City Hall selects design team to lead repairs to New Orleans Municipal Auditorium

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration took a major step Tuesday towards reviving the long-shuttered Municipal Auditorium, selecting a local architecture firm to come up with a plan to stabilize and repair the dilapidated historic venue. A City Hall purchasing committee selected VergesRome Architects, which is partnering with Nano...
WWL

Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop

NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

The family of a missing boater is holding on to hope as they continue their search in Lake Pontchartrain

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The family of 44-year-old "Billy" Coile is holding on to hope after he went missing in Lake Pontchartrain over the weekend. "We know were going to find him like I brought his favorite blanket out there like ready to find him." said his sister Ann Crabtree. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the 44-year-old Mandeville man went missing on Sunday after a fishing trip.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy